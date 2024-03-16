The Dodgers and The Padres Will Fly For 13 Hours – 13 Horas Volarán Los Dodgers y Los Padres

“Mauricio Total baptized his daughter as Ana Estecia, that is, Ana Estecia Total”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Trustworthy Man Comes to Los Braves

In North Port, here west of Miami, where the Braves train, they are celebrating the return to the roster of the very useful outfielder Allan Duvall, 35 years old. He has been with the Atlanta club in five of his 10 seasons.

When they won the World Series in 2021, over the Astros in six games, Duvall was the right fielder and was rated as the best in the National at that position, in addition to leading the League’s hitters with 113 RBIs. In the fifth game of the Series he homered with three on bases.

The Braves expect a lot from him, and will pay him three million dollars for the season. Duvall was sidelined for about half a season last year with the Red Sox because he suffered a broken left wrist.

Major Leagues on the Other Side of the World

Dodgers and Giants will fly 14 hours, from the west coast of the United States to Seoul, South Korea, where they will open the 2024 season, with games Wednesday and Thursday of next week, at six in the morning, New York time.

If you want to go, the round trip ticket costs $2,500 per person. And when it’s six in the morning here, it’s seven at night there.

Ohtani’s Wife Is a Famous Basketball Player

Shohei Ohtani’s wife is not as “normal Japanese” as he claimed a few days ago. It turns out that the beautiful 27-year-old lady named Tanaka, is a stellar basketball player, both in college and professional.

The lady is five feet 11 inches tall and plays in the power forward-center position. Shohei is 29 years old.

E. Salas, The Best Floridian Prospect

The 17-year-old Padres catcher Ethan Salas, a native of Kissimmee, Florida, is separated from the big team only because of his age. But as soon as he turns 18, on June 1, they will send him to the San Diego clubhouse.

Ethan is a catcher who hits. In training he has maintained a batting average of over .286, which is why Arizona has declared him the best at his position among prospects.

The coaches comment enthusiastically on Ethan’s spirit of improvement, who, at his expense, very often stays practicing batting after everyone has finished and gone to rest.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish. on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

13 Horas Volarán Los Dodgers y Los Padres

“Mauricio Total bautizó a su hija como Ana Estecia, o sea Ana Estecia Total”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hombre De Confianza Llega a Los Bravos

En North Port, aquí al oeste de Miami, donde entrenan los Bravos, están de fiesta por el regreso al roster del utilísimo outfielder Allan Duvall, de 35 años. Ha estado con el club de Atlanta, en cinco de sus 10 temporadas.

Cuando ganaron la Serie Mundial en 2021, a los Astros en seis juegos, Duvall era el right fielder y fue calificado como el mejor de la Nacional en esa posición, además de encabezar a los bateadores de la Liga con 113 carreras impulsadas. En el quinto encuentro de la Serie disparó jonrón con tres en bases.

Los Bravos esperan mucho de él, y le pagarán tres millones de dólares por la campaña. Duvall estuvo fuera de acción cerca de media temporada el año pasado con los Medias Rojas, porque sufrió fractura en la muñeca izquierda.

Grandes Ligas en el Otro Lado del Mundo

Dodgers y Gigantes volarán 14 horas, desde la costa oeste de Estados Unidos hasta Seoul, Korea del Sur, donde inaugurarán la temporada 2024, con juegos miércoles y jueves de la semana que viene, a las seis de la mañana, hora de Nueva York.

Si tú quieres ir, el pasaje de ida y regreso cuesta dos mil 500 dólares por persona. Y cuando aquí son las seis de la mañana, allá son las siete de la noche.

Famosa Basquetbolista La Esposa de Ohtani

La esposa de Shohei Ohtani no es tan “japonesa normal”, como él afirmó hace unos días. Resulta que la hermosa muchacha de 27 años, y llamada Tanaka, es estelar jugadora de basquetbol, tanto universitaria como profesional.

La dama mide cinco pies 11 pulgadas y juega en la posición de power forward-center. Shohei está en sus 29 años de edad.

E. Salas, El Mejor Prospecto Floridiano

El muchacho de 17 años, receptor de los Padres, llamado Ethan Salas, y nativo de Kissimmee, Florida, es separado del equipo grande solamente por su edad. Pero en cuanto cumpla sus 18, el primero de junio, lo mandarán al clubhouse de San Diego.

Ethan es un catcher que batea. En los entrenamientos se ha mantenido sobre los .286 de promedio al bate, por lo que en Arizona lo han declarado el mejor de su posición entre los prospectos.

Los coaches comentan entusiasmados, el espíritu de superación de Ethan, quien por su cuenta, muy a menudo, se queda practicando bateo después que todos han terminado y se han ido a descansar.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota”en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com