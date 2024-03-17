Luis Arráez Explains How He Hits So Many Hits – Luis Arráez Explica Cómo Batea Tantos Hits

“Three out of 10 are worth more in batting than anywhere else, place, activity and profession”… Pete Rose.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If you’re a pitcher and you lose seven out of every 10 games pitched, you’ll probably be released right away.

The same thing would happen to you, if you are a closer reliever, and you save only three in every 10 chances.

But, if out of every 10 at-bats you fail in seven, you are a tremendous hitter, because you hit .300.

There were stellar big leaguers who were only skilled at hitting and very poor defensively, such as Pete Rose, Tony Oliva and Miguel Cabrera. And Babe Ruth was no star fielder or baserunner.

Arráez’s Amazing Eye-Hand Skill

The Yaracuyan Luis Arráez, of the Marlins, is such a special hitter that he is only comparable to hitting figures like Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio or Pete Rose.

I asked Luis for this job, if he has any method for hitting. He said:

“Yes. When the pitcher raises his arm, I fixed my eyes on the ball. I see it coming until I move the bat to try to hit it dead center.”

And very often, because of that special skill, he moves the bat so that the thickest part of the wood hits the center of the ball. He makes contact for hard hits, mostly line drives.

A skill that can be improved with training, but no one is capable of teaching it. The person is born with it. Only God provides it.

Luis has sailed above .400 average several times, in only one of his five seasons (2021) did he drop below .300 (.294), in total he has an average of .326. And during preseason training, at 26 years old, he hit .357.

And he is the hardest hitter to get out by way of strikeout.

Now, will Luis Arráez finish a season with a .400 average?

No sir. That is no longer used.

Pete Rose, the best hitter in history, achieved his highest batting average in 1969, .348. And, despite the four thousand 256 hits, he connected in the 24 seasons he played, he finished with a .303 career average.

In the 1975 World Series in Boston, Rose was the Most Valuable Player, so he was introduced to reporters after the seventh game at Fenway Park. One of the reporters asked him: “Do you consider yourself a complete baseball player?”

Pete smiled and said:

“On the contrary, I have only one of the skills, I make bat-ball contact often. I was rejected by several scouts, even by the Reds themselves. Finally, but only through the influence of an uncle, I was signed by Cincinnati.”

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Luis Arráez Explica Cómo Batea Tantos Hits

“Tres de cada 10 valen, en el bateo, más que en toda otra parte, lugar, actividad y profesión”… Pete Rose.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si eres lanzador y pierdes siete de cada 10 juegos lanzados, seguro que en seguida te dejan libre.

Igual te ocurriría, si eres relevista cerrador, y salvas solo tres en cada 10 chances.

Pero, si de cada 10 turnos al bate fracasas en siete, eres tremendo bateador, porque bateas para .300.

Hubo bigleagers estelares que solamente fueron habilidosos para batear y muy deficientes a la defensiva, como Pete Rose, Tony Oliva y Miguel Cabrera. Y Babe Ruth no fue ninguna estrella del fildeo ni corriendo las bases.

Habilidad Asombrosa Ojos-Manos de Arráez

El yaracuyano Luis Arráez, de los Marlins, es un bateador tan especial, que solo es comparable con figurones del bateo como Ty Cobb, Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio o Pete Rose.

Le pregunté a Luis para este trabajo, si tiene algún método para sus swings. Dijo:

“Sí. Cuando el pitcher levanta el brazo, fijo la vista en la pelota. La veo venir hasta que muevo el bate para tratar de chocarla en el puro centro”.

Y muy seguido, por esa especial habilidad, él mueve el bate de manera que choca lo más grueso de la madera con el centro de la bola. Es el contacto para batazos contundentes, la mayoría líneas.

Una habilidad que se puede mejorar con entrenamientos, pero nadie es capaz de enseñarla. Se trae de nacimiento. Solo Dios la provee.

Luis ha navegado varias veces sobre más de .400 de promedio, en una sola de sus cinco temporadas (2021) bajó de .300 (.294), en total tiene promedio de .326. Y en los entrenamientos, a los 26 de edad, bateó para .357.

Y es el bateador más difícil de sacar vía strikeout.

Ahora, ¿terminará Luis Arráez alguna temporada con .400 de promedio?

No señor. Eso ya no se usa.

Pete Rose, el mejor chocador en la historia, logró en 1969 su mayor promedio al bate, .348. Y, no obstante los cuatro mil 256 incogibles, bateó, en las 24 temporadas que jugó, para .303.

En la Serie Mundial de 1975 en Boston, Rose fue El Más Valioso, por lo que lo presentaron ante los periodistas después del séptimo juego en Fenway Park. Uno de los reporteros le preguntó: “¿Se considera un pelotero completo?”

Pete sonrió y dijo:

“Todo lo contrario, tengo una sola de las habilidades, hago contacto bate-pelota a menudo. Fui rechazado por varios scouts, hasta por los mismos Rojos. Finalmente, pero solo por influencia de un tío, me firmaron en Cincinnati”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

