“The building where I live is a very vertical construction, so why is my apartment called horizontal property?”… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Daniel Wong M. from Hermosillo comments: “You wrote about how important it is to hit in only three turns out of every 10, while with that percentage, in any other activity, you are very deficient.

Well, also, if a seller gets people to buy from him three times out of 10, it’s very good.”

Luis J. Garza, from Culiacán, asks: “How is it possible that Rafael Palmeiro has not been elected to the Hall of Fame, if in his 20 seasons, he hit 3,020 hits, 559 home runs, drove in 1,835 runs, left batting average of .288 and stole 97 bases in 137 outings?… Have you voted for him?”

Friend Lucho: You have studied it well. The answer is, because the numbers are important, but they alone do not mean a visa to Cooperstown. If they were a visa, we would not need the 400 or more voters who work very hard on the issue each year.

Palmeiro, now 59, from Havana, was not only one of the most enthusiastic users of steroids, but he accused Miguel Tejada, his partner for two seasons in Baltimore, of getting him into this illegal activity. When Tejada didn’t even know what steroids were.

In addition, Rafael also lied before the United States Congress in 2005, denying that he used doping.

But he was a candidate for four years. In 2011, he received 11.0% of the vote; in 2012, 12.6%; in 2013, 8.8%; and he was eliminated in 2014, because he achieved less than 5%, just 4.40%… And I was always with the vast majority, since I never voted for him.

Some assholes believe that these details should not be taken into account for Cooperstown honors. They even say that those of us who take care of the seriousness and cleanliness of the Hall of Fame are “hateful.” But, thanks to us, the HOF is the most respected Temple of Immortals in the entire world.

I’d rather be hated by all of humanity than be an ignorant asshole.

The greatest honor!

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “Is it correct in baseball to say referee instead of umpire?”

Friend Chucho: That’s correct. But the old school used referee only as a synonym. A case similar to that of game and match.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Por Qué Palmeiro No Está en el HOF

“El edificio donde resido es una construcción muy vertical, entonces ¿por qué a mi apartamento lo llaman propiedad horizontal?”… Sábados Felices.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, manda tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes.

Daniel Wong M. de Hermosillo, comenta: “Usted publicó acerca de lo importante que es conectar hit en solo tres turnos de cada 10, mientras que con ese porcentaje, en cualquier otra actividad, eres muy deficiente.

Pues, también, si un vendedor consigue que le compren en tres de cada 10 intentos, es muy bueno”.

Luis J. Garza, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cómo es posible que Rafael Palmeiro no haya sido elegido para el Hall de la Fama, si en sus 20 temporadas, conectó tres mil 20 incogibles, 559 jonrones, remolcó mil 835 carreras, dejó promedio al bate de .288 y robó 97 bases en 137 salidas?… ¿Usted ha votado por él?”

Amigo Lucho: Lo tienes bien estudiado. La respuesta es, porque los números son importantes, pero ellos solos, no significan una visa a Cooperstown. Si fueran esa visa, no haríamos falta los 400 y más electores que trabajamos muy duro en el asunto cada año.

El habanero Palmeiro, ahora de 59 años, no solo fue de los más entusiastas consumidores de esteroides, sino que acusó a Miguel Tejada, su compañero de dos temporadas en Baltimore, de haberlo convertido a esa ilegal actividad. Cuando Tejada ni sabía qué cosa eran los esteroides.

Además, Rafael también mintió ante el Congreso de Estados Unidos en 2005, al negar que usaba ese doping.

Pero fue candidato durante cuatro años. En 2011, recibió un 11.0% de los votos; en 2012, el 12.6%; en 2013, 8.8%; y quedó eliminado en 2014, porque logró menos del 5%, apenas un 4.40%… Y yo siempre estuve con la gran mayoría, ya que nunca voté por él.

Algunos culopicosos opinan que esos detalles no deben tomarse en cuenta para los honores de Cooperstown. Incluso dicen que quienes cuidamos la seriedad y limpieza del Hall de Fama, somos “odiosos”. Pero, gracias a nosotros, ese es el Templo de Inmortales más respetado en el mundo entero.

Prefiero que me odie la humanidad entera a ser un ignorante culopicoso.

El más grande honor

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Es correcto en el beisbol decir árbitro en vez de umpire?”

Amigo Chucho: Es correcto. Pero la vieja escuela usaba lo de árbitro solamente como sinónimo. Un caso similar al de juego y partido.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

