Excitement In Veracruz For Yasier Puig Return – Se Conmueve Veracruz Por Regreso De Yasier Puig

“When we are young, adultery is a sin… Now, when we are old, it is a miracle”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: What did Babe Ruth, hitter of 714 home runs, never DO, what the other three big leaguers who hit more than 700 home runs did during their careers, Barry Bonds, 762 ; Hank Aaron, 755 and Albert Pujols, 703?

The Answer: The Babe never appeared in a night game, since he played until 1935, and the first stadium with artificial lighting in the Major Leagues was Crosley Field in Cincinnati, starting on May 24 of the same year 1935, but in the another League, Reds two, Phillies one, in 10 innings.

Optimism Due to Gerrit Cole’s Elbow: The Yankees and their star pitcher, Gerrit Cole, come into the season very optimistic, despite the pain in his right elbow that he suffers. He said he has inflammation because he wasn’t careful when he started throwing in practice. But he believes that in two or three weeks he will be ready to prepare, with an eye toward his obligations on the mound.

Therefore, they hope that in May, Cole, winner of the Cy Young in the American League last year, can already take his place in the rotation. In 2023, he left a record of 15-4, 2.63.

“Crime is what increases the most, that’s why I’m going to Wall Street to buy shares of that, of crime”… Yogi Berra.

Águilas de Veracruz Expect a Lot From Puig: In Veracruz the fans are excited because the Cuban Yasiel Puig is returning to play with the Águilas.

The people of Veracruz know that Puig is an extraordinary baseball player, but logically they also know that he has been problematic in his civic behavior around the Major Leagues.

They have known him there since 2021, when he was with that same team and hit .312, with 10 home runs, in 62 games.

He spent 2023 playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. In Venezuela he hit .418 in 26 games.

The Orioles’ Very Attractive Infield: In Baltimore they have the most attractive infield, with Gunnar Henderson, 22, and Jackson Holliday, 20, around second base.

Both can be as efficient at second as they are at short stop and are good hitters.

“In the United States, people sacrifice to buy a house, furnish it, and make it beautiful. Inexplicably, when all that is ready, they ask for a loan and go on vacation”… Dick Secades.

(En Español)

Se Conmueve Veracruz Pues Regresa Yasiel Puig

“Cuando estamos jóvenes, el adulterio es un pecado… Ahora, cuando ya somos viejos, es un milagro”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Qué NO HIZO nunca Babe Ruth, bateador de 714 jonrones, que sí hicieron durante sus carreras los otros tres bigleaguers que sacaron más de 700 jonrones, Barry Bonds, 762; Hank Aaron, 755 y Albert Pujols, 703?

La Respuesta: El Babe nunca apareció en un juego nocturno, ya que él jugó hasta 1935, y el primer estadio con alumbrado artificial en Grandes Ligas fue el Crosley Field de Cincinnati, a partir del 24 de mayo del mismo año 1935, pero en la otra Liga, Rojos dos, Phillies una, en 10 innings.

Optimismo Por El Codo De Gerrit Cole: Los Yankees y su lanzador estrella, Gerrit Cole llegan muy optimistas a la temporada, no obstante los dolores en el codo derecho que sufre él. Dijo que tiene inflamación porque no fue cuidadoso al comenzar a lanzar en los entrenamientos. Pero considera que en dos o tres semanas estará listo para prepararse, con la vista puesta en sus obligaciones sobre la lomita.

Por eso, esperan que en mayo, Cole, ganador del Cy Young en la Liga Americana el año pasado, ya pueda ocupar su sitio en la rotación. En 2023, dejó record de 15-4, 2.63.

“El crimen es lo que más sube, por eso me voy a Wall Street a comprar acciones de eso, del crimen”… Yogi Berra.

Águilas de Veracruz Esperan Mucho de Puig: En Veracruz se emociona la afición, cuando llega de nuevo el cubano Jasiel Puig, para jugar con los Águilas.

Los veracruzanos conocen que Puig es un extraordinario jugador de beisbol, pero lógicamente también saben que ha sido problemático en su comportamiento ciudadano alrededor de las Grandes Ligas.

Allá le conocen desde 2021, cuando estuvo con ese mismo equipo y bateó para .312, con 10 jonrones, en 62 juegos.

Pasó 2023 en la pelota invernal de Dominicana y de Venezuela. En Venezuela bateó para .418 en 26 juegos.

Infield Muy Atractivo el de Los Orioles: En Baltimore tienen al infield juvenil más atractivo, con Gunnar Henderson, de 22 años, y Jackson Holliday, 20, alrededor de la segunda base.

Ambos pueden ser tan eficientes en segunda como en el short stop y son buenos bateadores.

“En Estados Unidos, la gente se sacrifica para adquirir una casa, amueblarla, y ponerla linda. Inexplicablemente, cuando todo eso está listo, piden un préstamo y se van de vacaciones”… Dick Secades.

