Alleged Bomb Was Against Shohei Ohtani – Presunta Bomba Era Contra Shohei Ohtani

I am so old that I am no longer even good for a scoundrel”… J.V.

“No one throws stones at bushes without fruit”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The bomb at the Seoul stadium is handled with extraordinary professional dedication by local authorities. But the results of these investigations seem to reveal that it was just a maniac creating false alarms…

**The case arose hours before the first game of the two, Wednesday and Thursday, at the Gocheok Sky Dome, in Seoul, South Korea, between the Padres and the Dodgers, for the opening of the 2024 season…

**As soon as the threat message was received at the South Korean consulate in Vancouver, Canada (“A bomb will explode in a few minutes inside the Gocheok Sky Dome”), 150 police officers, K-9 specialists, were sent with X-ray detectors, who checked the entire premises without finding any irregularities..

**That message was written in English, and reported that it was sent by a Japanese lawyer who hoped to kill Shohei Ohtani…

**The game, which the Dodgers won, 5-2, went off without any problems, and Ohtani hit two hits in five at-bats, with one RBI…

**The Seoul authorities, as informed to the beetle of this column, believe everything has been the product of the same person who created similar false alarms last year…

-o-o-o-

“Every day, from Monday to Sunday, are beautiful days”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

**By the way, Padres fans in San Diego had to get up early if they wanted to find out early what happened in Korea. When the games started there at seven at night, in California it was three in the morning. And here on the East coast, six in the morning. Mischief of our globe!…

**This is what Major League Baseball follows, in its effort to popularize the game throughout the world…

**They even sent an emissary to Africa, who is studying how to prepare football and cricket stadiums for baseball, in order to bring Major League Baseball to that other side of the world in the near future…

**And then they plan to continue with the promotion in China, where they hope to win over more fans than in all other areas of the planet…

**Therefore, many games are expected outside the USA in the coming years… Great going guys, great going!…

-o-o-o-

“There are incurable diseases, and others that are just unaffordable”… “Happy Saturdays.”

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Presunta Bomba Era Contra Shohei Ohtani

“Estoy tan viejo que ya no sirvo ni para sinvergüenza”… J.V.

“A las matas sin frutas nadie les tira piedras”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Lo de la bomba en el estadio de Seoul es atendido con extraordinaria entrega profesional, por las autoridades locales. Pero los resultados de esas investigaciones parecen revelar que solo se trata de un maniático en crear alarmas falsas…

** El caso surgió horas antes del primer juego de los dos, miércoles y jueves, en el Gocheok Sky Dome, en Seoul, Corea del Sur, entre Padres y Dodgers, para la inauguración de la temporada de 2024…

**En cuanto fue recibido en el mensaje de la amenaza en el consulado de Corea del Sur en Vancouver, Canadá (“Una bomba estallará en pocos minutos dentro del Gocheok Sky Dome”), fueron enviados 150 agentes policiales, especialistas en K-9, con detectores de rayos X, quienes revisaron todo el local sin encontrar nada irregular…

**Ese mensaje fue escrito en inglés, e informaba que lo enviaba un abogado japonés y que esperaba matar a Shohei Ohtani…

**El juego, que ganaron los Dodgers, 5-2, se realizó sin problema alguno, y Ohtani bateó dos incogibles en cinco turnos, con una carrera impulsada…

**Las autoridades de Seoul, según informaron al coleóptero de esta columna, creen todo ha sido producto de la misma persona que creó similares alarmas falsas el año pasado…

-o-o-o-

“Todos los días, de lunes a domingo, son lindos días”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

**Por cierto, los seguidores de los Padres en San Diego, tuvieron que levantarse de madrugada si querían conocer temprano lo ocurrido en Corea. Cuando allá comenzaban los juegos, a las siete de la noche, en California eran las tres de la mañana. Y aquí en la costa este las seis del amanecer. ¡Travesuras de nuestro globo terráqueo!…

**Es lo que Major League Baseball sigue, en su esfuerzo por popularizar el juego en el mundo entero…

**Incluso, enviaron a África un emisario, que estudia cómo acondicionar los estadios de fútbol y de cricket para beisbol, a fin de llevar Grandes Ligas a aquel otro lado del mundo en el futuro cercano…

**Y después proyectan seguir con la promoción en territorio de China, donde esperan conquistar más fanáticos que en todas las otras áreas del planeta…

**Por eso, se esperan muchos juegos fuera de USA en los próximos años… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

-o-o-o-

“Hay enfermedades incurables, y otras que son impagables”… “Sábados Felices”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

