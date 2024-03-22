Lucero “La Loba” Acosta (left) and Alejandra “Azul” Lara (right) - Image Credit: Scott Hirano/Combate Global

COMBATE GLOBAL ANNOUNCES WOMEN’S MMA SHOWDOWN

– LUCERO “LA LOBA” ACOSTA VS. ALEJANDRA “AZUL” LARA –

ON SATURDAY, MAY 11, LIVE ON FUSE FROM MIAMI

MEXICO TAKES ON COLOMBIA

WHEN MMA’S MOST WATCHED WOMAN, “LA LOBA”,

FACES HER TOUGHEST TEST YET

IN FORMER WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CHALLENGER “AZUL” LARA

FUSE IS THE EXCLUSIVE ENGLISH-LANGUAGE

BROADCAST HOME OF COMBATE GLOBAL MMA

Plus: Undefeated featherweights Mauricio Rios (Mexico)

and Tony Cortez (USA) square off in co-main eventOvidio Bojorquez (Mexico) battles “Jimbo Slice” (USA)

in a featured welterweight bout

LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK – COMBATE GLOBAL and Fuse today announced the return of women’s MMA sensation Lucero “La Loba” Acosta (5-2), who will face off against former world championship challenger Alejandra “Azul” Lara (9-7) in a three-round flyweight (125 pounds) main event, live from Miami on Saturday, May 11, and airing on Fuse.

Fuse is the exclusive English-language home of COMBATE GLOBAL MMA. The live event’s start time on Fuse will be announced at a later date.

The 29-year-old Acosta, fighting out of San Diego by way of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico, enters La Jaula, the COMBATE GLOBAL cage, for the eighth time in her career and looking for her fourth consecutive victory after defeating Italy’s Manuela Marconetto via KO in the second round on December 17, 2023.

The internet phenom “La Loba”, whose content has garnered millions of views across social media platforms, has transformed into a formidable threat since teaming up with 20-year veteran MMA and boxing trainer Nestor Flores in 2022.

Also 29 years of age and fighting out of San Diego, Lara, who hails from Medellin, Colombia, is looking to re-ignite her career since teaming up with 10th Planet San Diego Jiu Jitsu and Training Center in “America’s Finest City” where she re-located to several months ago. She has since been training with the likes of superstars Phil Davis and Cat Zingano.

Lara has faced off with a handful of world-class opponents, including Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, whom Lara challenged for the Bellator women’s world flyweight title, and Muay Thai world champion Lena Ovchynnikova, whom Lara defeated by way of third round (4:03) submission (rear-naked choke) in 2018.

“This fight between ‘La Loba’ and ‘Azul’ Lara is between two of the most celebrated women’s mixed martial artists in the Americas, and we look forward to it being the most watched women’s fight in MMA history,” said COMBATE GLOBAL CEO Campbell McLaren.

To set the stage, unbeaten rivals Mauricio Rios (4-0) and Tony “The Conqueror” Cortez (2-0) look to end either’s streak in a featherweight co-main event.

Rios of Mexico City is a 25-year-old member of the fearsome Bonebreakers fight squad and has earned three of his four professional wins by way of submission.

Cortez, who is on a 10-fight win streak since the start of his career as an amateur, looks to keep his perfect record intact, winning his last two bouts via submission and KO.

In a featured welterweight showdown, Ovidio Bojorquez (5-3) takes on Jimmie “Jimbo Slice” Pace, Jr. (3-1).

The 25-year-old Bojorquez of Tucson, Ariz. via Hermosillo, Son. Mexico looks to improve his record that has been underscored by five thrilling knockout victories.

Pace, Jr., better known as “Jimbo Slice,” is a 27-year-old former football player and heavy-handed battler who hails from Miami where he trains at The Goat Shed Academy. The former undefeated (3-0) amateur has bagged all of his wins by way of (T)KO or submission, including a thunderous 16-second knockout of Spain’s Boris Garcia last July 1.