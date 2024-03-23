Scandal of the Week, Will Be a Record of 2024 – Escándalo de la Semana Será un Récord del 2024

“We need two years to learn to speak and 70 years to learn to remain silent”… Ernest Hemingway.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Japanese-English translators for baseball players have never been so famous as they are now, when the Dodgers fired Shohei Ohtani’s Ippei Mizuhara and hired Will Ireton, whom nobody knew much until now.

And all thanks to the theft of four and a half million dollars by Mizuhara to pay gambling debts.

They uncovered that plot when the Dodgers and Padres were playing the opening two games of the 2024 season in North Korea, so all the protagonists and other actors members of the cast, of the surprising drama, were there, including the owner and president of the Los Angeles team, Mark Walter and Stan Kasten.

To make the story short: Shohei flies there with Mizuhara and returns with Ireton.

Never before have the names of the translators have been publicised so much, because it had never occurred to any of them to perpetrate a robbery of such magnitude (it constitutes “grand theft”). Even in the Major Leagues, a thief translator was never known to steal from the player.

This is the record: First translator in the Major Leagues who stole millions of dollars and the first to also steals from the big leaguer he was translating for: Ippei Mizuhara.

As with everything, this is something new, because it involves millions of dollars, since one of the protagonists has barely begun to earn the first dollars of his $700 million for 10 years, and also because they appear as important characters in the work the Dodgers, it has turned out that the two Dodgers-Padres games at the Gocheok Sky Dome, in Seoul, South Korea, lost media importance.

Yesterday nobody was asking about the final scores of those games, nor about Ohtani’s hits or Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s performance. But questions were heard such as, who will now be Shohei’s translator?

That’s why I had to find out who Will Ireton is.

Well, Ireton has worked as an executive for the Dodgers, in the are of translators, since 2016, so he has worked with more than one Japanese ball player, including Kenta Maeda, who pitched for that team from 2016 to 2019 and then with the Twins. He is now with the Tigers.

But Ireton has remained with the Dodgers.

Ohtani, who is a quite a nice guy, has said that he will not accused Mizuhara, nor does he intent to recover the four and a half million dollars. In addition, he will allow the translator to return in peace to Japan, and he will continue trying to demonstrate why he deserves to earn what no one had earned for playing ball, 70 million dollars per season.

El Escándalo de la Semana Será el Récord del Año 2024

“Necesitamos dos años para aprender a hablar y 70 años para aprender a callar”… Ernest Hemingway.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Nunca habían sido tan famosos los traductores, japonés-inglés, de los peloteros, como ahora, cuando los Dodgers despidieron a Ippei Mizuhara, el de Shohei Ohtani, y contrataron a Will Ireton, de quien nadie sabía gran cosa hasta ahora.

Y todo, gracias al robo de cuatro millones y medio de dólares, por Mizuhara para pagar deudas de apuestas.

Destaparon esa olla cuando Dodgers y Padres jugaban en Corea del Norte los dos encuentros iniciales de la temporada 2024, por lo que todos los protagonistas y otros involucrados, estaban allá, incluso el dueño y el presidente del equipo de los Ángeles, Mark Walter y Stan Kasten.

O sea, en resumen: Shohei fue con Mizuhara y regresa con Ireton.

Nunca antes fueron tan publicados los nombres de los traductores, porque tampoco a ninguno de ellos se les había ocurrido perpetrar un robo de tal altura (grand theft llaman esto). Incluso, nunca se supo en las Grandes Ligas de un intérprete ladrón que robara a su interpretado.

Éste es el récord: Primer traductor que en Grandes Ligas robó millones de dólares y el primero también en robar a quien traducía: Ippei Mizuhara.

Como todo esto es cosa nueva, porque se trata de millones de dóla

res, ya que uno de los protagonistas apenas ha comenzado a ganar los primeros dólares de sus $700 millones por 10 años, y también debido a que aparecen como personajes importantes en la obra los Dodgers, ha resultado que perdieron importancia mediática los dos juegos Dodgers-Padres en el Gocheok Sky Dome, de Seoul, Corea del Sur.

Nadie preguntaba ayer por los pizarras finales de esos juegos, ni por los hits de Ohtani o la actuación de Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Pero sí se oían interrogantes como, ¿quién será ahora el traductor de Shohei?

Por eso tuve que averiguar quién es Will Ireton.

Pues, trabaja como ejecutivo de los Dodgers, en las labores de los traductores, desde 2016, por lo que ha servido a más de un personaje japonés, incluso a Kenta Maeda, quien lanzó para ese equipo desde 2016 hasta 2019 y después con los Twins. Ahora está con los Tigres.

Pero Ireton ha permanecido con los Dodgers.

Ohtani, quien es un gran muchacho, ha dicho que no denunciará a Mizuhara, ni espera recuperar los cuatro millones y medio de dólares. Además, le permitirá al taductor regresar tranquilo a Japón, y él seguirá tratando de demostrar que merece cobrar lo que nadie había cobrado por jugar pelota, 70 millones de dólares por temporada.

