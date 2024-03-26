The Dodgers, Mizuhara, Betting and Ohtani – Los Dodgers, Mizuhara, Apuestas y Ohtani

“If the Laws are unjust, I apply what I consider to be justice… Lawyer Ana María Polo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Rodolfo Castillo, from Caracas, asks: “What is the title of the melody that was the theme of Lo Mejor de la Semana in the final years of that series?”

Dear friend Rudy: Not only in the end, but always, it was Jet Set.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks: “Do you think the Dodgers should take action on the betting issue of Shohei Ohtani, and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara?”

Dear friend Beto: What I believe is that they have taken all the cards they should have taken: They fired Mizuhara and are investigating Ohtani.

Jesús A. Herández B., from Punto Fijo, asks: “Who interviews the candidates for Major League managers, what do they ask them and why do they hire some without experience even in the minors?”

Dear friend Chucho: They are interviewed by the owner of the team, his general manager and other executives; The questions are about their management style and personal treatment of players and sometimes they consider experience unnecessary.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, asks: “The Giants have put together a competitive roster, do you think they are enough to challenge the Dodgers?”

Dear friend Toño: The mission is not to “challenge” anyone, but to win the games.

Jairo Peñaranda, from Santigo de Chile, asks: “Why did Luis Aparicio retire early?”

Dear friend Yayo: He wanted to spend more time with his family. Furthermore, after his 18 seasons, he stressed that he can only be let go once. The Red Sox had released him in the spring of 1974. Scouts said he could play no less than two more seasons.

Adelo Rigo, from Manhattan, NYC, asks: “What happened to Reds infielder Noelvi Marte?”

Dear friend Ado: They found that he had consumed Boldenone, a prohibited substance because it is a prohibited anabolic steroid, and they suspended him, without pay, for 80 games, since the opening game of this year.

Marte hit .316 in 35 games with Cincinnati last year.

Leovigildo García, from Maracaibo, asks: “Does the batter have up to second base if the fourth pitch is bad (wild) and goes to the dead ball zone?”

Dear friend Leo: When the ball is dead, it gets a base. Since he was at home plate, he was alone until first, despite the wild pitch.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Los Dodgers, Mizuhara, Apuestas y Shohei Ohtani

“Si las Leyes son injustas, yo aplico lo que considero es la justicia”… Abogada Ana María Polo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíenme nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde escriben.

Rodolfo Castillo, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Cómo se titula la melodía que era el tema de Lo Mejor de la Semana en los años finales de esa serie?”

Amigo Rudy: No solo al final, sino siempre, fue Jet Set.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Cree usted que los Dodgers deberían tomar cartas en el asunto de las apuestas de Shohei Ohtani, y su intérprete Ippei Mizuhara?”

Amigo Beto: Lo que creo es que han tomado todas las cartas que debían tomar: Despidieron a Mizuhara e investigan a Ohtani.

Jesús A. Herández B., de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “¿Quiénes entrevistan a los candidatos a mánagers de Grandes Ligas, qué les preguntan y por qué contratan algunos sin experiencia ni en las menores?”

Amigo Chucho: Son entrevistados por el propietario del equipo, su gerente general y otros ejecutivos; las preguntas son sobre su estilo en la dirección y trato personal para con los peloteros y a veces consideran innecesaria la experiencia.

Antonio León, de Tenerife, pregunta: “Los Gigantes han armado un roster competitivo, ¿cree les alcance para retar a los Dodgers?”

Amigo Toño: La misión no es “retar” a nadie, sino ganar los juegos.

Jairo Peñaranda, de Santigo de Chile, pregunta: “¿Por qué Luis Aparicio se retiró antes de tiempo?”

Amigo Yayo: Quería estar más tiempo con la familia. Además, después de sus 18 temporadas, recalcó que a él lo dejaban libre una sola vez. Los Medias Rojas lo habían despedido en la primavera de 1974. Los scouts decían que podía jugar no menos de dos temporadas más.

Adelo Rigo, de Manhattan, NYC, pregunta: “¿Qué pasó con el infielder de los Rojos, Noelvi Marte?”

Amigo Ado: Le comprobaron haber consumido Boldenone, sustancia prohibida por ser un esteroide anabólico prohibido, y lo suspendieron, sin sueldo, durante 80 juegos, desde el inaugural de este año.

Marte bateó para .316, en 35 juegos, con el equipo de Cincinnati el año pasado.

Leovigildo García, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Le corresponde hasta segunda base al bateador, si el cuarto lanzamiento malo (wild) y va a zona de bola muerta?”

Amigo Leo: Cuando la bola queda muerta, le corresponde una base. Como él estaba en home, solo hasta primera, no obstante el wild pitch.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5