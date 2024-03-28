JD Martínez With The Mets For Two Million Less – JD Martínez Con Los Mets Por Dos Millones Menos

“Something sensational happened to me in my marriage… I got divorced”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: Satchel Paige pitched until he was 59, in 1965, with the Athletics, then in Kansas City, and appeared on Major League rosters until he was 64. Who Are the 10 oldest active big leaguers at the start of this 2024 season?

The Answer: Justin Verlander, Astros, 41 years old; Joey Votto, Blue Jays, 40; Charlie Morton, Braves, 40; Max Scherzer, Rangers, 39; Justin Turner, Blue Jays 39; David R0bertson, Rangers, 39; Daniel Bard, Rockies, 38; Adam Ottavino, Mets, 38; Matt Carpenter, Cardinals, 38; Carlos Santana, Twins, 37.

Honors a Star – The Mets play this year with a patch on the left sleeve of the uniform, to remember the star shortstop Buddy Harrelson, who died on January 10, at the age of 79, a victim of Alzheimer’s. On the patch, you can see his uniform number three, and the nickname Buddy. He was with the Mets from 1965 to 1977.

Venevisión with MLB – Venevisión starts its remote broadcasts along with the voice of Play Ball in the Major Leagues. And they present the best possible Spanish-speaking roster: Coquito Socorro, Giner García, Héctor Cordido and Alvis Cedeño. A feast for viewers!

A “No” for Two Millions – In this era of so many people running amok after millions of dollars, it is admirable how the Miami native, JD Martínez, 36, has signed for two million dollars less, to play at Citi Field as home, because he feels more comfortable in that stadium. The Mets will pay him $12 million for the season, while the Giants offered him $14 million. But he doesn’t like Oracle Park.

Knowing How to Lie – The interpreter, Ippi Mizuhara, in addition to being a gambler, has turned out to be a compulsive liar. He claimed to be a graduate of Riverside University in California, but his name or any information about him does not appear in the records. He also claimed to have worked as an interpreter for the Red Sox and from Boston they claim that that is also a lie.

The worst thing about Mizuhara is not that he is a liar, but that he doesn’t know how to lie. No one can get past those two lies.

“To tell lies and eat fish you have to be very careful.”

(En Español)

JD Martínez Con Los Mets Por Dos Millones Menos

“En mi matrimonio me ocurrió algo sensacional… Me divorcié”… La Pimpi. Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Satchel Paige, lanzó hasta los 59 años, en 1965, con los Atléticos, entonces de Kansas City, y figuró en rosters de Grandes Ligas hasta los 64. ¿Quiénes son los 10 bigleaguers activos de mayor edad al comenzar esta temporada 2024?

La Respuesta: Justin Verlander, Astros, 41 años; Joey Votto, Blue Jays, 40; Charlie Morton, Bravos, 40; Max Scherzer, Rangers, 39; Justin Turner, Blue Jays 39; David R0bertson, Rangers, 39; Daniel Bard, Rockies, 38; Adam Ottavino, Mets, 38; Matt Carpenter, Cardenales, 38; Carlos Santana, Twins, 37.

Honores a Un Estelar – Los Mets juegan este año con un parche en la manga izquierda del uniforme, para recordar al estelar shortstop Buddy Harrelson, quien murió el pasado 10 de enero, a los 79 años, víctima del Alzheimer. En el parche, se ve el número tres de su uniforme, y el apodo Buddy. Fue de los Mets entre 1965 y 1977.

Venevisión con MLB – Venevisión arranca sus transmisiones remotas junto con la voz de Play Ball en Grandes Ligas. Y presentan el mejor roster posible de habla hispana: Coquito Socorro, Giner García, Héctor Cordido y Alvis Cedeño. ¡Un banquete para los televidentes!

Un “No” Por Dos Millones – En esta época de tanta gente desbocada tras los millones de dólares, es admirable cómo el miamiense, JD Martínez, de 36 años, ha firmado por dos millones de dólares menos, para jugar en Citi Field como home club, porque se siente más cómodo en ese estadio. Los Mets le pagarán $12 millones por la temporada, mientras los Gigantes le ofrecían $14 millones. Pero no le agrada el Oracle Park.

Saber Mentir – El intérprete, Ippi Mizuhara, además de apostador, ha resultado mentiroso compulsivo. Dijo ser graduado de la Universidad Riverside, de California, pero en los récord no aparece su nombre, ni dato alguno de él. Igualmente pregonó haber trabajado como intérprete de los Medias Rojas y desde Boston afirman que eso también es mentira.

Lo peor de Mizuhara, no es que sea mentiroso, sino que no sabe mentir. Esas dos mentiras nadie las puede pasar.

“Para decir mentiras y comer pescado hay que tener mucho cuidado”.

