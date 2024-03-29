Acuña Badly Underpaid Compared To Ohtani – Acuña Mal Pagado Comparado Con Ohtani

“The only person who does not make mistakes is the one who never does anything”… Johann W. Goethe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Going into the season, bettors for the most part don’t consider the Dodgers likely winners until the World Series. They believe the Braves have a better team, even with Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the other side…

** Speaking of Ohtani, Ronald Acuña is such an attraction and serves both his and his team. So, why does the Japanese earn $70 million annually and the Guaireño barely $17 million? Something needs to be straightened out there by Ronald’s agents, Rep 1 Baseball!, who, apparently, have made a terrible deal for the player…

** The Rangers send scouts to Latin America, especially to Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Venezuela, in search of very young prospects, to train them at the Academy they have in Dallas, Texas, under the direction of Juan Leones Garciga…

-o-o-o-

“He who does not have money, is not poor. “Poor is he, who lacks academic education or a trade”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

** 51 years ago today, after several experiments, the idea of playing in the Major Leagues with pink balls was rejected. Oakland Athletics owner Charlie O. Finley was stirring things up. And on March 29, 1973, on display, the Indians and Athletics played with those balls. In the end, the commissioner, Bowie Kühn, decided that they would never try to play with colored balls again…

** Cedantte Rafaela from Curacao seems safe on the Red Sox roster, due to the broken toe suffered by Rob Refsnyder. Rafaela is good defensively in center field, at second base and at shortstop. But the coaches work extra to see if they improve their hitting…

** The young pitcher of the Dodgers Jared Karros, 23, has shone with his strikeouts during training, especially for his father Eric Karros, who was a first baseman for the Dodgers themselves and now broadcasts the games of that club. Jared is going to start the season in the minors, but his father is here waiting for him with the big team…

** Interesting Yankees-Marlins-Rays negotiation: Infielder Jon Berti arrives from Tampa to the Bronx team; catcher Ben Rortvedt goes from Yankees to Rays; The Marlins receive outfielder John Cruz from the Yankees…

-o-o-o-

“It is manifested madness, to live precariously, in order to die rich”… Juvenal.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Acuña Muy Mal Pagado Comparado Con Ohtani

“La única persona que no se equivoca es quien nunca hace nada”… Johann W. Goethe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Al comenzar la temporada, los apostadores, en mayoría, no consideran a los Dodgers posibles ganadores hasta la Serie Mundial. Creen que los Bravos tienen mejor equipo, no obstante Shohei Ohtani y Yoshinobu Yamamoto en el otro lado…

** Hablando de Ohtani, Ronald Acuña es tanta atracción y sirve tanto a su equipo como aquel. Entonces, ¿por qué el japonés cobra $70 millones anuales y el guaireño apenas $17 millones? Algo hay que enderezar ahí por los agentes de Ronald, Rep 1 Baseball!, quienes, aparentemente, han hecho un pésimo negocio para el muchacho…

** Los Rangers envían scouts a Latinoamérica, especialmente a México, Dominicana, Puerto Rico, Colombia y Venezuela, en busca de prospectos muy jóvenes, para entrenarlos en la Academia que tienen en Dallas, Texas, bajo la dirección de Juan Leones Garciga…

-o-o-o-

“Quien no tiene dinero, no es pobre. Pobre es quien carece de educación académica o de un oficio”… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

** Hace hoy 51 años que, después de varios experimentos, rechazaron la idea de jugar en Grandes Ligas con pelotas rosadas. El propietario de los Atléticos de Oakland, Charlie O. Finley, animaba la cosa. Y el 29 de marzo de 1973, en exhibición, jugaron con esas pelotas Indios y Atléticos. Al final, el comisionado, Bowie Kühn decidió que ya nunca más intentarían jugar con bolas coloreadas…

** El curazoleño Cedantte Rafaela, parece seguro en el róster de los Medias Rojas, por la fractura en el dedo de un pie que sufrió Rob Refsnyder. Rafaela es bueno a la defensiva en el center field, en segunda base y en el shortstop. Pero los coaches trabajan extra a ver si mejoran su bateo…

** El joven lanzador de Los Dodgers Jared Karros, de 23 años, ha brillado con sus strikeouts durante los entrenamientos, emocionando especialmente a su padre, Eric Karros, quien fuera primera base de los mismos Dodgers y ahora transmite los juegos de ese club. Jared va a comenzar la temporada en las menores, pero su papá queda por acá esperándolo con el equipo grande…

** Interesante negociación de Yankees-Marlins-Rays: El infielder Jon Berti, llega desde Tampa al equipo del Bronx; el catcher Ben Rortvedt, va de Yankees a Rays; los Marlins reciben al outfielder John Cruz de los Yankees…

-o-o-o-

“Es locura manifiesta, vivir precariamente, para poder morir rico”… Juvenal.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5