Many Questions Ohtani’s Investigation as Poor – Cuestionan la Investigación del Caso Ohtani

After winning that battle, they shouted to Antonio José de Sucre: “Glory to the victor!”… To which he responded: “And honor to the defeated!”… Historical.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Many suspect that the commissioner, Rob Manfred and his people, along with the Dodgers, are trying to cajole the Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara case, because the Japanese big leaguer means multi-million dollars for the baseball. But it is possible that this shot backfires on them.

To begin with, Manfred publicly confessed that “the investigation is very complicated.” The thing is that while Major League Baseball (MLB) says it is investigating, the Federal Authorities are conducting their own investigations.

There are many doubts that someone, no matter how Japanese, can be robbed of four million 500 thousand dollars without immediately realizing it.

These two investigations are supposed to be about the same objective, but Manfred has revealed that there is a kind of competition between both works.

Of course, if they prove, as many suspect, that Ohtani has really been the bettor and Mizuhara only the middleman in contact with the international and illegal betting mafia, they will have to expel the star player from organized baseball for life.

That would cost many millions of dollars for MLB and the Dodgers. And it is evident that Manfred has established a new style for the commissioner, since he is not interested in making the sport and the show better, but rather the team owners, ESPN and FOX richer.

By the way, Manfred does not hide his close and very happy relationships with ESPN and FOX. All of his statements to the press are through those television stations.

-o-o-o-

“Men always want to be every lady’s first love… Ladies want to be every man’s last love”… Oscar Wilde.

-o-o-o-

Shohei Ohtani appears in the game, visibly distraught, which made him fall into a tremendous failure for a bigleaguer.

With Mookie Betts on first, he visibly hit an extra-base hit, crossed first to second and second to third. But the coach in the front room, Dino Ebel, had stopped Betts, so Ohtani was between second and third and was out.

A bigleaguer with his mind out of the game… And many assume what!

-o-o-o-

“Genius is made up of two percent talent and 98 percent persevering application”… Ludwig Van Beethoven.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Se Sospecha Que el Caso Ohtani es Mal Investigado

Tras ganar aquella batalla, le gritaron a Antonio José de Sucre: “¡Gloria al vencedor!”… A lo que él respondió: “¡Y honor al vencido!”… Histórico.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Sospechan muchos que el comisionado, Rob Manfred y su gente, junto con los Dodgers, tratan de engatusar el caso Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara, porque el bigleaguer japonés significa multi millones de dólares para el beisbol. Pero es posible que ese tiro les salga por la culata.

Para comenzar, Manfred confesó públicamente, que “la investigación es muy complicada”. Es que mientras Major League Baseball (MLB) dice investigar, el Gobierno Federal sigue averiguaciones más profundas.

Existen muchas dudas que a alguien, por muy japonés que sea, le puedan robar cuatro millones 500 mil dólares sin que se de cuenta inmediatamente.

Se supone que esas dos investigaciones sean acerca de un mismo objetivo, pero Manfred ha revelado que hay una especie de competencia entre ambos trabajos.

Por supuesto, si prueban, como sospechan muchos, que Ohtani ha sido realmente el apostador y Mizuhara solamente el intermediario en contacto con la mafia internacional e ilegal de los corredores de apuestas, tendrán que expulsar al estelar pelotero del beisbol organizado de por vida.

Eso resultaría costoso en muchos millones de dólares para MLB y para los Dodgers. Y es evidente, que Manfred ha establecido un nuevo estilo para el comisionado, ya que no tiene interés en hacer mejor el deporte y el espectáculo, sino más ricos a los propietarios de equipos, a ESPN y a FOX.

Por cierto, Manfred no oculta sus cercanas y muy felices relaciones con ESPN y FOX. Todas sus declaraciones a la prensa son a través de esas televisoras.

-o-o-o-

“Los hombres siempre quieren ser el primer amor de cada dama… Las damas desean ser el último romance de cada hombre”… Oscar Wilde.

-o-o-o-

Shohei Ohtani aparece en el juego, visiblemente angustiado, lo que le hizo caer en tremenda falla para un bigleaguer.

Con Mookie Betts en primera, conectó batazo visiblemente de extra bases, cruzó por primera rumbo a segunda y por segunda rumo a tercera. Pero el coach en la ante sala, Dino Ebel, había frenado a Betts, por lo que Ohtani quedó entre segunda y tercera y fue out.

Un bigleaguer con la mente fuera del juego… ¡Y muchos suponen qué!

-o-o-o-

“El genio se compone de un dos por ciento de talento y un 98 por ciento de perseverante aplicación”… Ludwig Van Beethoven.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

