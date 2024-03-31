Orioles Ready for Fourth World Series Win – Orioles Listos Para 4to Triunfo en Series Mundiales

Sex is part of nature. And I get along wonderfully with nature”…Marylin Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)

-o-o-o-

The Orioles, champions in the AL East in 2023, look superior to that roster, which was the only one in the American League with one hundred wins (101).

In the National: Braves 104, Dodgers 100.

The Baltimoreans have new owners, David Rubenstein and his group. And they emerge in 2024 with winning possibilities, despite the Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Giants, Yankees and others.

It came to them via Milwaukee and to be the leader of the rotation, Corbin Burnes, and he already secured his first victory of ’24.

And the bullpen has three closers, led by Craig Kimbrel.

The Orioles, who were the Saint Louis Carmelites until 1953, have given the joyful city of Maryland three World Series wins, 1966, 4-0 over the Dodgers; 1970, 4-1, over the Reds; 1983, 4-1 they beat the Phillies.

In ’66 they beat a rotation with Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale (twice defeated) and Claude Osteen. The winners were Jim Palmer, Moe Drabowski, Wally Bunker and Dave McNally.

In that 1966 Series, the Dodgers did not have any Latin Americans and the Orioles only had Luis Aparicio.

In the 1971 World Series, the Orioles had enjoyed four winners of 20 or more games in the season, Jim Palmer (20-9), Dave McNally (21-5), Mike Cuéllar (20-9) and Pat Dobson ( 20-8), but lost the October Classic against Roberto Clemente’s Pirates.

Now, after 41 years without the October fair, the Orioles have taken the field as one of the most promising teams of the campaign.

So much so that they were forced to send infielder Jackson Holliday to Triple A, one of the youngsters with the best and greatest skills in this year’s training sessions.

But, at 20 years of age, they preferred to dedicate themselves to gaining experience in the game. That’s why they placed another extraordinary young man at shortstop, Gunar Henderson, and the Dominican Jorge Mateo at second.

The World Series in Baltimore turns the city, of 600,000 inhabitants, into a huge party room, where the crab is the main figure.

The “Baltimoreans”, sure of how exquisite their crabs are, have created specialties with such enthusiasm that in the area’s restaurants, according to gourmets, you can taste 53 different ones.

A World Series with Baltimore crab is something very special.

And, since it is Easter Sunday, let the Orioles resurrect like those of 1983.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Orioles Listos Para Cuarto Triunfo en Series Mundiales

El sexo forma parte de la naturaleza. Y yo me llevo de maravillas con la naturaleza”… Marylín Monroe.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE)

-o-o-o-

Los Orioles, campeones en el Este de la Americana en 2023, se ven superiores a aquel roster, que fue el único en la Liga Americana con cien victorias (101).

En la Nacional: Bravos 104, Dodgers 100.

Los “baltimoreanos” tienen nuevos propietario, David Rubenstein y su grupo. Y surgen en 2024 con posibilidades ganadoras, no obstante los Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Gigantes, Yankees y comparsa.

Les llegó vía Milwaukee y para ser líder de la rotación, Corbin Burnes, y ya amarró su primera victoria del `24.

Y el bullpen tiene tres cerradores, encabezados por Craig Kimbrel.

Los Orioles, que fueron los Carmelitas de San Luis hasta 1953, han brindado a la alegre ciudad de Maryland, tres Series Mundiales ganadas, 1966, 4-0 a los Dodgers; 1970, 4-1, sobre los Rojos; 1983, 4-1 les ganaron a los Phillies.

En el `66 les ganaron a una rotación con Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale (dos veces derrotado) y Claude Osteen. Los ganadores fueron, Jim Palmer, Moe Drabowski, Wally Bunker y Dave McNally.

En esa Serie de 1966, los Dodgers no tuvieron a ningún latinoamericano y los Orioles, solamente con Luis Aparicio.

En la Serie Mundial de 1971, los Orioles habían disfrutado de cuatro ganadores de 20 o más juegos en la temporada, Jim Palmer (20-9), Dave McNally (21-5), Mike Cuéllar (20-9) y Pat Dobson (20-8), pero perdieron el Clásico de octubre frente a los Piratas de Roberto Clemente.

Ahora, después de 41 años sin la feria de octubre, los Orioles han salido al terreno como uno de los equipos más prometedores de la campaña.

Tanto, que se vieron obligados a mandar a Triple A al infielder, Jackson Holliday, uno de los jóvenes con mejores y mayores habilidades en los entrenamientos de este año.

Pero, a los 20 años de edad, prefirieron dedicarlo a ganar experiencia en el juego. Por eso colocaron en el shortstop a otro extraordinario joven, Gunar Henderson, y en segunda al dominicano Jorge Mateo.

La Serie Mundial en Baltimore convierte a la ciudad, de 600 mil habitantes, en una enorme sala de fiesta, donde el cangrejo es la figura principal.

Los “baltimoreanos”, seguros de cuan exquisitos son sus cangrejos, han creado especialidades con tal entusiasmo, que en los restaurantes del área, según los gastrónomos, pueden saborearse 53 diferentes.

Una Serie Mundial con cangrejo de Baltimore es algo muy especial.

Y, como es Domingo de Resurrección, que resuciten los Orioles como los de 1983.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5