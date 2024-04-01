Letters from Beyond: From César Tovar to Jackson Holliday – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De César Tovar a Jackson Holliday

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Admired Jack:

If you thought that, by now, you would be playing in the Major Leagues, well, me too. And I think all the baseball people believed it as well.

Except the manager of your team, the Orioles, Brandon Hyde. Because, either he considers that you need more experience, or he obeys orders, due to the desire of the executives to extend your arbitration and free agent date, since, inevitably, you are going to be one of the highest paid in the Major Leagues.

That usually happens in baseball. That’s why they sent you to Triple A, despite being the greatest prospect in the organization and one of the most valuable in all of baseball.

There’s a reason they gave you eight million 190 thousand dollars last year for your signature. You certainly have good genes, son of none other than outfielder Matt Holliday, who was taken to seven All-Star Games in his 15 years as a bigleaguer.

Well, friend Jack, I’m writing to you, because if anyone can talk about the minor ones, with those looong bus trips, round trip on the same day, it’s me. I was at it for six seasons, until 1965, when the Twins finally called me up.

I played in the Major Leagues until the 1976 season, when I was 36 years old. They called me, “Pepa´e Burra”, I never knew why. But I didn’t dislike it either. I thought it was a funny nickname.

My greatest achievement in baseball was earning the trust of a manager as clinging to victories as Billy Martin was. My dear Billy!… Once he told me:

“For me, nothing in life is bigger, more sublime, nor do I enjoy it more than winning a game. Hear me Caesar; “I wouldn’t trade a victory in the Major Leagues even for an intimate night with the most beautiful and beautiful woman in the world.”

I stayed in the Major Leagues for 12 years, because he trusted me so much that he took me wherever he wanted to direct. I didn’t have great skills, but he did put one hundred percent into the game, he was also frantic for victories and was capable of playing in any of the nine positions.

I tell you, friend Jack, I was a very happy big leaguer; and it was the time of low wages. I started out earning just $4,500 for the entire season and the most they paid me was $59,000.

I played with the Twins, Phillies, Rangers, A’s and Yankees until 1976; and since July 14, 1994, I am in this Hereafter that you call Beyond.

I was the second, after Dagoberto Campaneris, who appeared in all nine positions in the same game.

My advice: put everything into every play, enjoy baseball and offer it a lot.

A big hug…

Pepa ‘e burro.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De César Tovar a Jackson Holliday

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Admirado Jack:

Si pensabas que, a estas alturas, estarías jugando en Grandes Ligas, pues, yo también. Y creo que igualmente lo creía toda la gente del beisbol.

Menos el mánager de tu equipo, los Orioles, Brandon Hyde. Porque, o él considera que necesitas más experiencia, o es que obedece órdenes, por el deseo de los ejecutivos de alargar tu fecha de arbitraje y agente libre, ya que, irremediablemente, vas a ser de los mejor pagados en Grandes Ligas.

Eso suele ocurrir en el beisbol. Por eso te han mandado a Triple A, no obstante ser el mayor prospecto en la organización y de los más valiosos en todo el beisbol.

Por algo te dieron el año pasado ocho millones 190 mil dólares por tu firma. Desde luego, tienes buenos genes, hijo nada menos que del outfielder Matt Holliday, quien fuera llevado a siete Juegos de Estrellas en sus 15 años de bigleaguer.

Bueno, amigo Jack, te escribo, porque si alguien puede hablar de las menores, con aquellos laaaargos viajes en autobuses, ida y regreso el mismo día, soy yo. Estuve en eso durante seis temporadas, hasta 1965, cuando los Twins, finalmente me subieron.

Jugué en Grandes Ligas hasta la temporada de 1976, cuando había cumplido mis 36 años. Me llamaban, “Pepa´e Burra”, nunca supe por qué. Pero tampoco me disgustaba. Me parecía un sobrenombre gracioso.

Mi mayor logro en el beisbol, fue merecer la confianza de un mánager tan aferrado a las victorias como lo fue Billy Martin. ¡Mi apreciado Billy!… Una vez me dijo:

“Para mí, nada en la vida es más grande, más sublime, ni disfruto más, que ganar un juego. Óyeme César; no cambiaría una victoria en Grandes Ligas ni por una noche íntima con la mujer más hermosa y más bella del mundo”.

Permanecí 12 años en Grandes Ligas, porque él confiaba tanto en mí, que me llevaba donde quiera que iba a dirigir. Yo no tenía grandes habilidades, pero sí le ponía el ciento por ciento al juego, también era frenético por las victorias y era capaz de jugar en cualquiera de las nueve posiciones.

Te digo, amigo Jack, fui un bigleaguer muy feliz; y era la época de los salarios bajos. Comencé cobrando apenas cuatro mil 500 dólares por toda la temporada y lo más que me pagaron, fueron $59 mil.

Jugué con Twins, Phillies, Rangers, Atléticos y Yankees hasta 1976; y desde el 14 de julio de 1994, estoy en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

Fui el segundo, tras de Dagoberto Campaneris, que apareció en las nueve posiciones de un mismo juego.

Mi consejo: ponle todo a cada jugada, disfruta el beisbol y ofrécele mucho.

Un abrazote…

Pepa´e burra.

