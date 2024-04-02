“Bote” (Vote) For the HOF With B, of Brute – “Botará” Para el HOF Con B Mayúscula, de Burro

“They call Barry Bonds ‘the Roll Royce’, because he was very finished”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, and tomorrow Wednesday, as always, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Montreal’s Ennio Minarini asks: “How do three teams agree to make a triple change? Between two, I do see it easier.”

Dear friend Ñeño: The scouts see players from various teams and are the ones who inform and advise the executives. The operation between three teams is no more complicated than between two.

Jacinto Piñate R. from Mexico City, complains: “I know you don’t watch Youtube, so you haven’t heard about the atrocity in a headline that refers to you. He says: ‘JUAN VENÉ WILL NOT “BOTE” (VOTE) FOR MIGUEL CABRERA FOR THE HALL OF FAME.’

“It’s a lie, because you’ve never said that, and it’s also horrible about BOTING with a labial B instead of a ‘V’ lipdental. What does it say”.

Dear friend Chinto: That was written by an engineer, not a journalist. You already know that now everyone is a journalist. That man does not want to be an engineer, but a journalist, and you see what happens. He does not know how to write.

(Editor’s note): The vee has not been lipdental since 1927, when the name lipdental for the vee was eliminated. The lipdental pronunciation was taken from the French, who inherited it from the Germans, and some scholars of the 17th century tried in vain to incorporate the lipdental pronunciation of the vee in Spanish. The phonetic pronunciation between B and VE is the same in Spanish.)

Iginio Fabinho, from Culiacán, asks: “Who are the 15 Latin American pitchers with the most games won in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Ñiño: Bartolo Colón, 247; Dennis Martínez, 245; Juan Marichal 243; Luis Tiant, 229; Pedro Martínez, 219; Adolfo Luque, 194; Mike Cuéllar, 185; Liván Hernández, 178; Camilo Pascual, 174; Fernando Valenzuela, 173; Félix Hernández, 169; Javier Vásquez, 165; Freddy García, 156; Ervin Santana, 149; Johan Santana, 139.

José G. Salinas T. from Punto Fijo, asks: “Can you answer 10 questions in each column, instead of five or six?”

Dear friend Pepe: Readers have also suggested that my seven columns of the week be only answers to questions. I very much appreciate your wish, but in the space available, there is not room for 10 good answers.

Apolonio Moreno, from Puebla, says: “What the commissioner, Rob Manfred, and his partners at ESPN and FOX have done with baseball, is carnage.

They have dismantled our game and the remains are rolling, abandoned, throughout the stadiums.

I hope that the Holy Father, a fan of baseball, makes use of divine justice to punish such a cold-blooded murder.

Millions of dollars have never caused so much harm.

Now I try to like soccer, so that it becomes what baseball was, my sport and favorite show.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

“Botará (Votar) Para el HOF Con B Mayúscula, de Burro

“A Barry Bonds lo llaman ‘el Roll Royce’, porque quedó muy acabado”... Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, como siempre, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde escribes.

Ennio Minarini, de Montreal, pregunta: “¿Cómo se ponen de acuerdo tres equipos para hacer un cambio triple? Entre dos, sí lo veo cómodo”.

Amigo Ñeño: Los scouts ven jugadores de varios equipos y son quienes informan y aconsejan a los ejecutivos. La operación entre tres equipos no es más complicada que entre dos.

Jacinto Piñate R. de Ciudad de México, denuncia: “Ya se que no ve ‘Youtube’, por lo que no se ha enterado de la barbaridad en un titular que se refiere a usted. Dice: ‘JUAN VENÉ NO (B)OTARÁ POR MIGUEL CABRERA PARA EL HALL DE LA FAMA’.

“Es una mentira, porque usted nunca ha dicho eso, y también es horrible lo de BOTARÁ con B labial en vez de labidental. ¿Qué dice”.

Amigo Chinto: Eso lo escribió un ingeniero, no un periodista. Ya sabes que ahora todo el mundo es periodista. Ese señor no quiere ser ingeniero, sino periodista, y ya ves lo que ocurre. No sabe escribir.

(Nota del editor): La uve no es labidental desde el 1927, cuando se eliminó la denominación de labidental para la uve. La pronunciación labidental fue tomada de los franceses, quienes la heredaron de los alemanes, y algunos académicos del siglo XVII, trataron en vano, de incorporar la pronunciación labidental de la uve. La pronunciación fonética entre B y uve es igual.)

Iginio Fabinho, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Quiénes son los 15 lanzadores latinoamericanos, con más juegos ganados en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Ñiño: Bartolo Colón, 247; Dennis Martínez, 245; Juan Marichal 243; Luis Tiant, 229; Pedro Martínez, 219; Adolfo Luque, 194; Mike Cuéllar, 185; Liván Hernández, 178; Camilo Pascual, 174; Fernando Valenzuela, 173; Félix Hernández, 169; Javier Vásquez, 165; Freddy García, 156; Ervin Santana, 149; Johán Santana, 139.

José G. Salinas T. de Punto Fijo, pregunta: “¿Puede responder 10 preguntas en cada columna, en vez de cinco o seis?”

Amigo Pepe: También me han sugerido que las siete columnas de la semana sean solo respuestas. Mucho agradezco tu deseo, pero en el espacio disponible, no caben 10 buenas respuestas.

Apolonio Moreno, de Puebla, opina: “Lo que han hecho con el beisbol el comisionado, Rob Manfred, y sus socios de ESPN y FOX, es carnicería.

Han descuartizado nuestro juego y los restos ruedan, abandonados, por todos los estadios.

Espero que Papa Dios, buen seguidor del beisbol, haga uso de la justicia divina para castigar tal asesinato a sangre fría.

Nunca los millones de dólares causaron tanto mal.

Ahora trato que me guste el fútbol (soccer), para que sea lo que fue el beisbol, mi deporte y mi espectáculo favorito.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATTENTION: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5