Juan Soto Is A Premature Bigleaguer – Juan Soto Es Un Bigleaguer Precoz

“Airlines now offer three movies per trip. One during the flight, and two more while waiting for luggage”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Barry Bonds is the all-time home run leader, with 762. But who leads today’s active players in that specialty?

The Answer: Among more than a thousand big leaguers in action, the one who has hit the most home runs is Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees), with 403, and is number 58 on the list of most home run hitters in history.

Premature Big Leaguers: Juan Soto, now with the Yankees, became in 2029 the fourth big leaguer to have hit 100 extra bases before turning 21. The others, Mell Ott, Tony Conigliaro and Bryce Harper. My namesake also became, the seventh big leaguer under 21 years, to hit 30 home runs.

To Be a Scorer: Gil Reyes, Venezuelan and accredited baseball scorer, residing in Sydney, will inaugurate a scoring course on April 19, via WhatsApp. If you need more information, you can contact him through the telephone numbers, +61- 413-409427; +57 – 320- 2090610, or by email, hola@gilreyesscoringacademy.com

-o-o-o-

“The more generous you are to those in need, the more you will receive”… W. Clement Stone.

-o-o-o-

Historic Hit: Today marks 50 years since Hank Aaron, in the midst of an international scandal, tied Babe Ruth’s record of 714 home runs, with a hit against the pitch of Jack Billingham (Reds), in the opening game in Cincinnati.

Distress in San Francisco: SOS, SOS. We need relievers. Tell us where they are so we can go look for them. Due to bullpen failures, we are in the basement of the Division along with the Rockies.

Inauguration In Boston: The day after the solar eclipse, on Tuesday the ninth of this April, after a long adventure of visitors, the Red Sox will open their season, at Fenway Park, with the visiting youth Orioles. The appointment is at 2:10 in the afternoon, but if they arrive earlier, it doesn’t matter.

Youth Cover: Yankees and Orioles seem to announce a tremendous campaign to their fans. And Baseball América magazine, with a lot of enthusiasm for the youth and quality of Baltimore’s roster, appears this week with a cover of Adley Rutschman, 26 years old, catcher; Gunar Henderson, 22, infielder and Jackson Holliday, 20, infielder… They’re going well, guys, they’re going well!

-o-o-o-

“After every defeat there is a good lesson, and for free… Take advantage of it!”… Anonymous.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Juan Soto Es Un Bigleaguer Precoz

“Las líneas aéreas ofrecen ahora tres películas por viaje. Una durante el vuelo, y dos más mientras se espera el equipaje”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Barry Bonds es el líder jonronero de todos los tiempos, con 762. Pero, ¿quién encabeza a los activos de hoy en esa especialidad?

La Respuesta: Entre más de mil bigleaguers en la acción, quien ha disparado más jonrones es Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees), con sus 403, y es el número 58 en la lista de la historia.

Joven Adelantado: Juan Soto, ahora con los Yankees, se convirtió en 2029, en el cuarto bigleaguer que ha conectado 100 extra bases antes de cumplir 21 años. Los otros, Mell Ott, Tony Conigliaro y Bryce Harper. Más tarde también vino a ser el tocayo, el séptimo con menos de 21 años en sacar 30 jonrones.

Para Ser Anotador: Gil Reyes, venezolano y acreditado anotador de beisbol, residenciado en Sidney, inaugurará el 19 de este abril, un curso para anotación, vía WhatsApp. Si necesitan más información, pueden comunicarse con él a través de los números telefónicos, +61- 413-409427; +57 – 320- 2090610, o por email, hola@gilreyesscoringacademy. com

-o-o-o-

“Mientras más generoso seas para con quienes lo necesitan, más recibirás”… W. Clement Stone.

o-o-o-

Tablazo Histórico: Hoy se cumplen 50 años de cuando Hank Aaron, en medio de un escándalo internacional, empató el récord de 714 jonrones de Babe Ruth, con tablazo contra lanzamiento de Jack Billingham (Rojos), en el juego inaugural en Cincinnati.

Angustia en San Francisco: SOS, SOS. Necesitamos relevistas. Dígannos dónde están para ir a buscarlos. Por fallas del bullpen, estamos en el sótano de la División junto con los Rockies.

Inauguración En Boston: Al día siguiente del eclipse solar, el martes nueve de este abril, tras una larga aventura de visitantes, inaugurarán su temporada los Medias Rojas, en Fenway Park, con los juveniles Orioles de visita. La cita es a las 2:10 de la tarde, pero si llegan antes, no importa.

Juvenil Portada: Yankees y Orioles parecen anunciar a sus seguidores tremenda campaña. Y la revista Baseball América, con mucho entusiasmo por la juventud y calidad del roster de Baltimore, aparece esta semana con portada de Adley Rutschman, 26 años, catcher; Gunar Henderson, 22, infielder y Jackson Holliday, 20, infielder… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

o-o-o-

“Tras cada derrota hay una buena lección, y gratis… ¡Aprovéchala!”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5