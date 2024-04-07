Eclipse and Tremor Welcome the Yankees – Bienvenida a Yankees Con Temblor y Eclipse

“Baseball is pitching… It is what every team needs, what is never in excess… Nobody has had excessive pitching”… Frank Cashen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Due to the time at which the solar eclipse is expected tomorrow, Monday, the Yankees changed the start of the game with the Marlins, from 2:05 in the afternoon, to 6:05pm.

But they could not prevent anything on Friday, when at 10:23 in the morning, something happened that had not happened in the metropolis for more than 40 years. The subsoil moved with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, which is nothing more than an earthquake, but it is always said that in New York there are no telluric movements so there was reason to be scared.

The epicenter was set at 45 miles from Yankee Stadium, in New Jersey.

Furthermore, the Taiwan earthquake has just occurred, leaving nine dead and more than a thousand injured. That was a 7.4.

But Gleyber Torres, 27, from Caracas, claims that he didn’t feel anything. He explains:

“I was taking batting practice. Since one has to be in constant movement, I didn’t realize what was happening until I saw the other players alarmed.

The Blue Jays had batting practice later, so they were in the clubhouse, where a scandal broke out with more than 50 cell phones, through which the alarm is transmitted.

A woman, identified as Maryrose Regler, visiting New York, said that she was at the top of the Empire State Building with a son and a daughter, both children, and that they felt the structure move with such force that they feared it would break.

At the time of the earthquake, Yankee Stadium had not opened the doors to the public, but there were hundreds of people around the park, most of whom felt what happened, so there was more talk about earthquakes than about Blue Jays and Yankees.

The Yankees by no means had a good Opening Day in the Bronx this year. They lost the game to Toronto and by shutout, 3-0. But hey, they’ve had a good start, 6-2 until yesterday.

After the quake, the middle part of the lineup went 0 for 10: Juan Soto 4 for 0, Aaron Judge 2 for 0, Giancarlo Stanton 4 for 0.

The Dominican Luis Rojas, coach of the Yankees, was behind second base, towards center field, with the Texan catcher José Treviño, who nervously asked him:

Are you feeling the same thing I feel!?

No damage to regret, apart from the defeat of the Yankees, which, as usual, was a party in Toronto.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet by going to: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Eclipse y Temblor Dan la Bienvenida a Los Yankees

“ El beisbol es pitcheo… Es lo que todo equipo necesita, lo que jamás sobra… Nadie ha tenido excesivo pitcheo”… Frank Cashen.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Debido a la hora en la cual se espera el eclipse solar de mañana lunes, los Yankees cambiaron el comienzo del juego con los Marlins, de las 2:05 de la tarde, para las 6:05.

Pero nada pudieron prevenir el viernes, cuando a las 10:23 de la mañana, ocurrió lo que hacía más de 40 años no ocurría en la metrópoli. Se movió el subsuelo con una magnitud de 4.8 en la escala Richter, lo que no pasa de ser un temblor, pero siempre se dice que en Nueva York no hay movimientos telúricos por lo que había motivos para asustarse.

El epicentro fue fijado a 45 millas de Yankee Stadium, en New Jersey.

Además, acaba de ocurrir el terremoto de Taiwán, que dejó nueve muertos y más de mil heridos. Ese fue de 7.4.

Pero, el caraqueño Gleyber Torres, de 27 años afirma que no sintió nada. Explica:

“Yo estaba practicando bateo. Como uno tiene que estar en constante movimiento, no me di cuenta de lo que ocurría, hasta que vi a los demás peloteros muy alarmados.

A los Blue Jays les tocaba practicar bateo más tarde, por lo que estaban en el clubhouse, donde se armó un escándalo de más de 50 celulares, por los cuales transmitían la alarma.

Una señora, identificada como Maryrose Regler, de visita en Nueva York, contó que estaba en lo más alto del Empire State con un hijo y una hija, ambos niños, y que sintieron la estructura moverse con tal fuerza, que temieron se partiera.

A esa hora del temblor, no habían abierto las puertas para el púbico, pero había centenares de personas en los alrededores del parque, la mayoría de las cuales sintieron lo ocurrido, por lo que se hablaba más de movimientos telúricos que de Blue Jays y de Yankees.

Los Yankees, de ninguna manera tuvieron una inauguración buena en la casa este año. Perdieron el juego ante Toronto y por blanqueada, 3-0. Pero bueno, han tenido buen comienzo, con 6-2 hasta ayer.

Después del temblor, la parte central de la alineación bateó de 10-0: Juan Soto 4-0, Aaron Judge 2-0, Giancarlo Stanton 4-0.

El dominicano Luis Rojas, coach de los Yankees, estaba tras de la segunda base, hacia el center field, con el catcher texano José Treviño, quien nervioso le preguntó:

¿¡Tú estás sintiendo lo mismo que siento yo!?

Ningún daño que lamentar, aparte de la derrota de los Yankees, la cual, como es de rigor, fue fiesta en Toronto.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

