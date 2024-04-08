Letters from Beyond: From Tetelo Vargas To Juan Soto – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Tetelo Vargas Para Juan Soto

My very dear Juan:

The majority admire you, and in baseball they respect you, for your power. Naturally, because that is the most notable thing.

But I also recognize you as one of the hitters with the best command of the strike zone. It is as difficult for you not to swing at a strike as it is for you to lose your swing with a bad ball.

I inform you that I am your compatriot, and they say that if I had been white I would have played in the Major Leagues. But you know, in my years as an outfielder and fast runner on the bases, they called me El Gamo, from 1927 to 1944, if you were black like me, you could only play in the Caribbean and in the Negro Leagues.

That’s what I did. I played 12 months a year, I had a lot of fun and I lived off of it. I played a lot in Puerto Rico, where I got married, and in Venezuela, where I happened to be a center fielder for a team named like me, Vargas, which was one of the fans’ favorites.

I have been in this More Here, which you call Beyond, since December 30, 1971.

I said that I admire your discipline at bat. This year of your debut with the Yankees, you walked five times in your first 38 appearances at the plate. Of course, they pitch you with extreme care, because your power is respectable.

Entering your seventh season, you have already hit 161 home runs, but you are also hitting .285 and have stolen 50 bases in 69 attempts.

You also have a notable record, that of 100 extra base hits before turning 21, tied with none other than Mel Ott, Tony Conigliaro and Bryce Harper.

A very well stocked hitter.

And defensively, you’re also on top.

Therefore, I only advise you, if anything can be advised, to maintain what you exhibit in such quantity: patience.

Patience in all aspects of baseball. And you have shown immense patience during your injuries, which have already been several. You have taken the thing for what it is, part of the game.

Another aspect of you that is extraordinary, both for your teammates and for the fans, is that you constantly prove to be very happy because you are a baseball player. You’re always laughing. You seem tremendously happy.

As for your financial future, it couldn’t be more promising. At 25, you have already earned 80 million 178 thousand 300 dollars. In 2025 you can be a free agent, the Yankees have just hired you and your agent is Scott Boras.

How much will Boras be asking for you, $700 million for 10 seasons? I don’t know, but that’s where things go, the way the atmosphere has become Japaneseized.

I wish you only injury-free seasons, a long life with the Yankees and consecutive World Series at Yankee Stadium.

Hugs. I really admire you…

El Gamo.

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Tetelo Vargas Para Juan Soto

Mi muy estimado Juan:

La mayoría te admira, y en el beisbol te respetan, por tu poder. Naturalmente, porque eso es lo más notable.

Pero yo te reconozco además, como uno de los bateadores con mejor dominio de la zona de strike. Es tan difícil que no le hagas swing a un strike, como que pierdas el swing con bola mala.

Te informo que soy compatriota tuyo, y dicen que de haber sido blanco habría jugado en Grandes Ligas. Pero ya sabes, en mis años de outfielder y rápido corredor en las bases, me llamaban El Gamo, 1927 a 1944, si uno era negro como yo, solo se podía jugar en El Caribe y en las Ligas Negras.

Fue lo que hice. Jugaba los 12 meses del año, me divertía en cantidad y vivía de eso. Jugué mucho en Puerto Rico, donde me casé y en Venezuela, donde casualmente fui center fielder de un equipo llamado como yo, Vargas, el cual era uno de los favoritos de los fanáticos.

Estoy en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, desde el 30 de diciembre de 1971.

Decía que te admiro tu disciplina al bate. Este año de tu debut con los Yankees, recibiste cinco bases por bolas en las primeras 38 apariciones en el home. Por supuesto, te lanzan con extremos cuidados, porque tu poder es respetable.

Comenzando tu séptima temporada, ya has disparado 161 jonrones, pero además, bateas para .285 y has robado 50 bases en 69 intentos.

También tienes un récord notable, ese de 100 extra bases antes de cumplir los 21 años, empatado, nada menos que con Mel Ott, Tony Conigliaro y Bryce Harper.

Un bateador muy bien surtido.

Y a la defensiva, estás también en la cima.

Por eso, solo te aconsejo, si es que se te puede aconsejar algo, mantener lo que exhibes en tanta cantidad: paciencia.

Paciencia en todos los aspectos del beisbol. Y tú has demostrado tener inmensa paciencia durante tus lesiones, que ya han sido varias. Has tomado la cosa como lo que es, parte del juego.

Otro aspecto tuyo que resulta extraordinario, tanto para con tus compañeros de equipo, como para los fanáticos, es que permanentemente demuestras ser muy feliz porque eres jugador de beisbol. Siempre estás riendo. Se te adivina tremendo dichoso.

En cuanto a tu futuro económico, más promisor no puede ser. A los 25 años de edad, ya has cobrado 80 millones 178 mil 300 dólares. En 2025 puedes ser agente libre, acaban de contratarte los Yankees y tu agente es Scott Boras.

¿Cuánto aspirará Boras por ti, $700 millones por 10 temporadas? No lo sé, pero por ahí va la cosa, según se ha japonetizado el ambiente.

Te deseo puras temporadas sin lesiones, larga vida con los Yankees y Series Mundiales seguidas en Yankee Stadium.

Un abrazo. Te admiro de verdad…

El Gamo.