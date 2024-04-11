Á. Hernández, the Worst and R. Manfred, Blind – A. Hernández el Peor, y R. Manfred, Ciego

How are parrots similar to professional baseball players?

In that the first thing they learn about a language from another country are bad words.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week: Luis Arráez was batting champion in the National in 2022, with .316 and in the American in 2023, with .354. Who had won two batting titles in a row before him?

The Answer: José Atuve, both times in the American League, .338 in 2016 and . 346 in 2017.

Left-handed Magellan: Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects left-handed Magellan reliever Josh Maciejewski, whom they just brought up, to be as difficult for hitters as his Polish surname is for those of us who don’t have practice in the language. Poland.

Maciejewski spent six years in the minors, where he left an ERA of 3.52, with 303 strikeouts and in his entire performance before reaching the Major Leagues, including Venezuela, he achieved 47 wins, 40 losses, with an ERA of 4.01.

-o-o-o-

“I have a house, and in it many books. My wife says that I have many books, and among them a house”… Armando Fuentes Aguirre (Catón).

“There are people so poor, but so poor, that the only thing they have is money”… Armando Fuentes Aguirre (Catón).

-o-o-o-

An Unbearable Angel: The worst umpire in the 154-year history of the Major Leagues, Cuban Ángel Hernández, added one more cake to his horrible career, in the Blue Jays-Yankees game, with Venezuelan Gleyber Torres at bat in the first inning.

Gleyber had two strikes, the pitcher, Bowden Francis, after moving his arms and hands, apparently to pitch, took his right foot out of the box, causing Torres to leave the batting position. But Francis then pitched. Not only was it an illegal pitch, balk, but also a very clear high ball. However, the terror Hernández ruled out, strikeout.

The Logical Question Is: How long will the inept commissioner, Rob Manfred, allow Ángel Hernández to make a fool of himself at the expense of the players?

Fateful Hernández and incapable Manfred. Poor baseball!

Good In Everything: Mookie Betts, outfielder who plays successfully as second base and shortstop, two-time member of the World Series winning team, two-time MVP runner-up, all-star bowler, is now candidate for the Emmy award, for the programs he broadcasts on TBS and FOX.

-o-o-o-

“The ideal would be to always be in love. That’s why we should never get married”… Oscar Wilde.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

El Peor Es A. Hernández, y R. Manfred Como Ciego

¿En qué se parecen los loros a los peloteros profesionales?

En que lo primero que aprenden de un idioma de otro país, son las malas palabras.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana. Luis Arráez fue campeón de bateo en la Nacional en 2022, con .316 y de la Americana en 2023, con .354. ¿Quién había logrado antes que él dos títulos de bateo seguidos?

La Respuesta: José Atuve, las dos veces en la Americana, .338 en 2016 y . 346 en 2017.

Zurdo Magallanero: El mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, espera del relevista zurdo y magallanero, Josh Maciejewski, a quien acaban de subir, resulte tan complicado para los bateadores, como lo es su apellido polaco para quienes no tenemos práctica en la lengua de Polonia.

Maciejewski estuvo seis años en las menores, por donde dejó efectividad de 3.52, con 303 strikeouts y en toda su actuación antes de llegar a Grandes Ligas, incluso lo de Venezuela, logró 47 victorias, 40 derrotas, con efectividad de 4.01.

-o-o-o-

“Tengo una casa, y en ella muchos libros. Mi esposa dice que tengo muchos libros, y entre ellos una casa”… Armando Fuentes Aguirre (Catón).

“Hay gente tan pobre, pero tan pobre, que lo único que tienen es dinero”… Armando Fuentes Aguirre (Catón).

-o-o-o-

Un Ángel Insoportable: El peor umpire en la historia de 154 años de Grandes Ligas, el cubano Ángel Hernández, agregó una torta más a su horrible carrera, en juego Blue Jays-Yankees, con el venezolano Gleyber Torres al bate en el primer inning.

Gleyber estaba en dos strikes, el pitcher, Bowden Francis, tras mover brazos y manos, aparentemente para lanzar, sacó el pie derecho de la caja, por lo que Torres se salió del sitio de batear. Pero Francis entonces lanzó. No solo fue un pitcheo ilegal, balk, sino también clarísima bola alta. No obstante, el terror Hernández, sentenció out, strikeout.

La pregunta lógica es: ¿Hasta cuándo el inepto comisionado, Rob Manfred, permitirá a Ángel Hernández hacer el ridículo a costa de los peloteros?

Funesto Hernández e incapaz Manfred. ¡Pobre beisbol!

Bueno En Todo: Mookie Betts, outfielder que juega con éxito como segunda base y en el shortstop, dos veces miembro del equipo ganador de la Serie Mundial, dos veces segundo en la elección del Más Valioso, estelar en bolos (bowling), ahora es candidato al premio “Emmy”, por los programas que transmite por TBS y FOX.

-o-o-o-

“Lo ideal sería estar siempre enamorados. Por eso jamás deberíamos casarnos”… Oscar Wilde.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5