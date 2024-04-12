Why Holliday Was Sent To Triple A – Por qué Holliday Fue Enviado a Triple A

“To know if you are old, fall in the street. If people laugh, you’re still young. If they run to help you, you are old”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Why did the Orioles have the luxury of sending the number one prospect in all of baseball, Jackson Holliday, to the minor leagues and now they have brought him up?

Some believed that the organization wanted to extend the wait for him to be a free agent, which was denied with this 2024 call from the big club.

The manager in Baltimore, Brandon Hyde, clarified the case to me yesterday:

“We thought it was appropriate that, as a left-handed hitter, barely 20 years old, he faced some left-handed pitchers in Triple A. And it was extraordinary, after 11 at-bats against them: A sacrifice fly, four hits, two doubles, a home run, that is, he hit 400 without strikeouts.”

Hyde continues to line up Gunnar Henderson as shortstop and places Holliday at second base. Furthermore, so that he can adapt, he bats ninth.

In short: The most promising of the new big leaguers, he is finally in the Majors.

Not A Single Out! The Mets have not been able to get even one, of the 21 runners who have stolen bases this season.

The catchers are the same as last year, the Guatireño Francisco Álvarez and the Maracayero, Omar Narváez. But they have three new pitchers on the roster, Sean Manaea, from Indiana; the Dominican Luis Severino, and Adrian Houser, from Oklahoma.

The manager, Carlos Mendoza, investigates to see where the water gets into the coconut.

Until 2025! Shohei Ohtani is throwing between 15 and 20 balls per session in the bullpen. He has expressed his desire to return to the game, but manager, Dave Robert, has said that he will not pitch this year, because his comeback will be in 2025.

Ohtani, 29, is recovering from a Tommy John injury to his right elbow. In his five seasons as a pitcher, he is 38-19, 3.01.

NY Yankees 2024 Since 2009, when they beat the Phillies, the Yankees have not reached the World Series. But this time, they seem to have charged the accumulators with special energy, via Juan Soto, Marcus Stroman and Alex Verdugo.

Yesterday they woke up 10-3, at the top of the Division; and visitors are 6-1.

Por qué Holliday Fue Enviado a Triple A

“Para saber si estás viejo, cáete en la calle. Si la gente se ríe, todavía estás joven. Si corren para ayudarte, es que estás viejo”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – ¿Por qué los Orioles se permitieron el lujo de mandar a la ligas menores al prospecto número uno de todo el beisbol, Jackson Holliday, y ahora lo han subido?

Algunos creyeron que la organización deseaba alargar su espera para ser agente libre, lo que se desmintió con este llamado 2024 del club grande.

El mánager en Baltimore, Brandon Hyde, me aclaró ayer el caso:

“Creímos oportuno que, siendo bateador zurdo, apenas con 20 años de edad, se enfrentara a algunos lanzadores zurdos en Triple A. Y resultó extraordinario, después de 11 turnos frente a ellos: Un fly de sacrificio, cuatro hits, dos dobles, un jonrón, es decir, bateó para 400 sin strikeouts”.

Hyde sigue alineando como shortstop a Gunnar Henderson y a Holliday lo ubica en segunda base. Además, para que vaya adaptándose, batea en el noveno puesto.

En resumen: El más prometedor de los nuevos bigleaguers, finalmente está en las Mayores.

¡Ni Un Solo Out! Los Mets no han podido hacer outs ni a uno de los 21 que les han salido al robo en la temporada.

Los catchers son los mismos del año pasado, el guatireño Francisco Álvarez y el maracayero, Omar Narváez. Pero tienen tres nuevos lanzadores en el roster, Sean Manaea, de Indiana; el dominicano Luis Severino, y Adrian Houser, de Oklahoma.

El mánager, Carlos Mendoza, investiga, a ver por dónde es que se le sale el agua al coco.

¡HASTA 2025! Shohei Ohtani está lanzando en el bullpen entre 15 y 20 pelotas por sesión. Ha expresado su deseo de regresar al juego, pero el mánager, Dave Robert, ha dicho que no lanzará este año, porque su reaparición será en 2025.

Ohtani, de 29 años, se recupera de una Tommy John en el codo derecho. En sus cinco temporadas como lanzador, tiene récord de 38-19, 3.01.

YANKEES 2024 Desde 2009, cuando se la ganaron a los Phillies, no llegan los Yankees a la Serie Mundial. Pero esta vez, parecen haber cargado los acumuladores con especial energía, vía Juan Soto, Marcus Stroman y Alex Verdugo.

Ayer amanecieron con 10-3, en el tope de la División; y de visitantes van con 6-1.

