Ohtani and The Bets Are Quite Entangled – Ohtani y Las Apuestas Están Muy Enredados

“They say that I am so old, that I already have an arrest warrant in five cemeteries”… J.V.

“There is no need to make jokes about death, because it is already a joke”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The case of the millionaire Shohei Ohtani and the furry Ippei Mizuhara seems endless. They said yesterday that the sin was for more than 20 million dollars.

The question that remains valid and is repeated every day among the sources of the case is: “Instead of robbery, weren’t there joint bets between the two of them?”

Mizuhara said Thursday in English: “Technically, I stole it.”

But it is very difficult to understand what “technically” means in this matter.

The investigators managed to obtain the archive of messages that Mizuhara received and sent via cell phone. First they found that, instead of four and a half million dollars, as reported at the beginning, there were 16 that were stolen. And yesterday they were already talking about $20 million.

Ohtani has not yet received the $20 million of the $70 from his first season with the Dodgers, but he has received $67,911,944 from the previous five years with the Angels. That is, he must have a well-loaded bank account.

The file includes 37 pages of messages between Mizuhara and the mafia agent.

“Yes, but that’s all nonsense,” the bookie wrote to Mizuhara. Obviously you didn’t steal from him. I understand that it is an undercover job, I totally understand it.”

This seems to indicate that Mizuhara stood up for Shohei in the face of the efforts to bet.

What Mizuhara responded to the gangster, using the word “technically”:

“Technically, I stole it. “It’s all over for me.”

Investigators insist that the betting agent seems aware that Ohtani is involved. But he has apologized, stating that to help Mizuhara, he only paid the debts he owed to the mafia. They even have statements from Mizuhara stating: “He did it by demanding that I never get myself in these problems again.”

But Mizuhara denied it shortly after, stating: “Ohtani was not aware of my gambling debts.”

Like all liars, Mizuhara has entangled himself in his lies. He seems to want to tell the truth and at the same time defend his friend Ohtani.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rob Manfred and his aides, who destroy the Spanish language online, maintain an inexplicable silence worthy of the funeral of a Pope. And this is a scandalous problem.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Ohtani y Las Apuestas Están Muy Enredados

“Dicen que estoy tan viejo, que ya tengo orden de captura en cinco cementerios”… J.V.

“Acerca de la muerte no hay que hacer chistes, porque ella ya es un chiste”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El caso del multimillonario Shohei Ohtani y el peludo Ippei Mizuhara, parece interminable. Decían ayer que el pecado fue por más de 20 millones de dólares.

La pregunta que sigue vigente y se repite todos los día en las fuentes del caso, es: “En vez de robo, ¿no fueron apuestas en sociedad entre ellos dos?”

Mizuhara dijo el jueves en inglés: “Técnicamente, yo lo robé”.

Pero es muy difícil de comprender, qué es “técnicamente” en este asunto.

Los investigadores lograron hacerse del archivo de mensajes que, por el celular, recibía y enviaba Mizuhara. Primero encontraron que, en vez de cuatro millones y medio de dólares, como se informó al comienzo, fueron 16 los del robo.Y ayer ya hablaban de $20 millones.

Ohtani aún no ha cobrado los $20 millones de los 70 de su primera temporada con los Dodgers, pero sí ha recibido 67 millones 911 mil 944 dólares de los cinco años anteriores con los Angelinos. Es decir, debe tener una cuenta bancaria bien cargada.

El expediente incluye 37 páginas de mensajes entre Mizuhara y el agente de la mafia.

“Sí,pero eso es todo tonterías”, le escribió el corredor de apuestas a Mizuhara. Obviamente no le robaste. Entiendo que es un trabajo encubierto, lo entiendo totalmente”.

Parece indicar esto, que Mizuhara daba la cara por Shohei ante las gestiones para apostar.

Lo que respondió Mizuhara, al mafioso, utilizando lo de “técnicamente”:

“Técnicamente, lo robé. Todo ha terminado para mi”.

Los investigadores insisten en que el agente de las apuestas parece enterado de que Ohtani está complicado. Pero él se ha disculpado, afirmando que para ayudar a Mizuhara, solo pagó las deudas que aquél tenía con la mafia. Incluso tienen declaraciones de Mizuhara afirmando: “Lo hizo exigiéndome que nunca me complicara otra vez en estos problemas”.

Pero Mizuhara se desmintió poco después al afirmar: “Ohtani no tenía conocimiento de mis deudas por las apuestas”.

Como todo mentiroso, Mizuhara se ha enredado él mismo en sus mentiras. Parece querer decir la verdad y a la vez defender a su amigo Ohtani.

Entre tanto, el comisionado Rob Manfred y sus adláteres, quienes destrozan el castellano en las redes, guardan un inexplicable silencio digno del entierro de un Papa. Y esto es escandaloso problema.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com