Baseball Coexists With Bettors – El Beisbol Convive Con Los Apostadores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today Pete Rose celebrates his 83rd birthday. And on August 23, it will be 35 years since the commissioner Bart Giamatti announced that he was expelling Rose from baseball for being a gambler.

Likewise, five years ago today the Supreme Court legalized sports betting throughout the United States. That day the Court reported that sports fans will be able to bet their money from now on, completely legally.

That ended the disgust that the Major Leagues had for Las Vegas. And not only are the A’s going to move to that bettors’ paradise starting in 2026, but one of the two Florida teams, Marlins or Rays, they have not clarified which one, is taking steps to also move to those Nevada properties.

But years ago, occupying eight acres in the heart of Las Vegas, there was Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of the Aviators, the Athletics’ Triple A team. And six other baseball organizations have interests in the middle of that world of bettors.

Is such a close relationship between this spectacle sport and the betting mecca appropriate?

That must be answered by commissioner Rob Manfred, who never responds to anything other than issues with financial benefits for ESPN and FOX.

Of course, gambling is no longer as harmful or disgusting, nor as worthy of sanctions, as it once was.

Illegal betting in the Major Leagues was estimated at more than $200 million annually.

Forty five (45) years ago, because it happened in 1979, when commissioner Bowie Kühn expelled Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle from baseball, just because they appeared advertising Vegas casinos.

The two of them were luckier than Pete Rose, because they were forgiven years later.

Betting has been a part of the Major Leagues since they founded the first one, in 1871 no less, that is 154 years!

Before 1900, numerous umpires were attacked by bettors and two of them died in the process. There came a time when bettors ruled the game, buying the performances of players and umpires.

Until the 1919 World Series, when eight White Sox stars sold themselves to bettors, leading to the creation of the commissioner’s position, with Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who served from 1920 until his death. in 1944.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

El Beisbol Convive Con Los Apostadores

“Doctor: Usted me ha ordenado que me fume un cigarrillo diario, no más. Pero es que yo nunca he fumado”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy celebra Pete Rose sus 83 años de edad. Y el 23 de agosto hará 35 años del medio día cuando el comisionado Bart Giamatti anunció que lo expulsaba del beisbol por apostador.

Igualmente, hoy hace cinco años que la Corte Suprema legalizó las apuestas deportivas en todo el territorio de Estados Unidos. Informó ese día la Corte, que los aficionados al deporte podrán apostar su dinero de ahora en adelante, de manera totalmente legal.

Eso acabó con el asco que le tenían las Grandes Ligas a Las Vegas. Y no solo van a mudarse a ese paraíso de los apostadores los Atléticos a partir de 2026, sino que uno de los dos equipos de Florida, Marlins o Rays, no han aclarado cuál, hace gestiones para también mudarse a esos predios de Nevada.

Pero es que hace años, ocupando ocho acres en pleno centro de Las Vegas, está Las Vegas Ballpark, la casa de los Aviators, equipo Triple A de los Atléticos. Y otras seis organizaciones del beisbol, tienen intereses en medio de ese mundo de los apostadores.

¿Conviene esa relación tan estrecha entre este deporte espectáculo y la meca de las apuestas?

Eso lo debe responder el comisionado Rob Manfred, quien jamás responde a nada que no sean los beneficios económicos de ESPN y FOX.

Desde luego, las apuestas ya no son tan nocivas ni tas asquerosas, ni tan dignas de sanciones como antes.

Las apuestas ilegales en Grandes Ligas se estimaban en más de 200 millones de dólares anuales.

Hace 45 años, porque ocurrió en 1979, cuando el comisionado Bowie Kühn expulsó del beisbol a Willie Mays y a Mickey Mantle, solo porque aparecían haciendo publicidad de unos casinos veganos.

Ellos dos fueron más afortunados que Pete Rose, porque los rescataron años después.

Las apuestas han sido parte de las Grandes Ligas desde que fundaron la primera, en 1871, hace, ¡nada menos! que 154 años.

Antes de 1900 fueron agredidos numerosos umpires por los apostadores y dos de ellos murieron en el trance. Llegó un momento que los apostadores gobernaban el juego, comprando la actuación de peloteros y umpires.

Hasta que en la Serie Mundial de 1919, ocho estelares Medias Blancas, se vendieron a los apostadores, lo que produjo la creación del puesto de comisionado, con el juez Kenesaw Mountain Landis, quien estuvo en el cargo desde 1920 hasta su muerte, en 1944.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, en: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5