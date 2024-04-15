Letters from Beyond: From K.M. Landis To Rob Manfred – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De K.M. Landis Para Rob Manfred 

Dear Rob:

This is Kenesaw Mountain Landis, who was the first commissioner of baseball. I was in those functions for 24 years and 13 days, from November 12, 1920 until I came to this More Here that you call Beyond, on November 25, 1944.

You’re putting an end to baseball with a bang.

You are the height of stubbornness.

If so many people in our entertainment sport, including figures like John Smoltz, emphasize to you day after day that your obsession with little clocks is wreaking havoc on the shoulders and elbows of pitchers, why do you remain as if it were not your problem?

Rob: Smoltz, now 56, pitched in the majors for 21 seasons, 1988-2009, plus 2000, when he was out due to injury. He was such a good starter, 313-155, 3.33, 53 complete games, and as a reliever, 154 saves. And then he has spent more than a decade as a commentator on TV.

In other words, he must know a little more about pitching than you do. Listen to him. Pay attention to him, call him to talk, so he can teach you. This is what he said:

“If I had pitched in this generation, I would have only stayed in baseball for about two years before retiring. You wouldn’t even know my name. Because how could I pitch at 100 miles an hour without my shoulder falling off. My body would not have supported those new time-clock technologies.”

Smoltz is one of more than 100 retired Major League doctors, trainers, biomechanics experts and pitching coaches who have investigated the issue.

They are alarmed by the number of injuries recorded lately in figures like Eury Pérez, of the Marlins; Shane Bieber, of the Indians; Spencer Strider, of the Braves; Gerrit Cole, of the Yankees; Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers; Jacob DeGrom, Rangers.

Cole has said publicly that he is sure that the alarming number of injured pitchers have happened due to your brutal obsession with the automation of baseball, a sport that is impossible to automize.

Think back, analyze, ask for and accept advice, save yourself, even if it is at the last minute. Because Rob, you keep earning points to be enthroned in history as the worst commissioner.

This time you are guilty of something very serious, extremely worrying, you are harming the health of the players, just to put more and more millions of dollars to the bank accounts of your partners at ESPN and FOX.

We will remember you as the Clock Commissioner Pitchers’ Killer .

The millions of dollars have brutalized your brain to the max.

I pity you and I pity baseball.

You will go down in history as a piece of baggage in the luxuries of the MLB Park Avenue offices and with fees of 17 million 500 thousand dollars per season…

Kenny.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De K.M. Landis. Para Rob Manfred

Rob:

Te escribe Kenesaw Mountain Landis, quien fuera el primer comisionado del beisbol. Estuve en esas funciones durante 24 años y 13 días, desde el 12 de noviembre de 1920 hasta que me vine a este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, el 25 de noviembre de 1944.

Estás acabando con el beisbol a relojazo limpio.

Eres el colmo de la testarudez.

Si tanta gente de nuestro deporte espectáculo, incluso figuras como John Smoltz, te recalcan día tras día, que tu manía con los relojitos está causando estragos en los hombros y los codos de los lanzadores, ¿por qué permaneces como si la cosa no fuera contigo?

Rob: Smoltz, ahora de 56 años, lanzó en Grandes Ligas durante 21 temporadas, 1988-2009, más el año 2000, cuando estuvo fuera por lesión. Fue tan buen abridor, 313-155, 3.33, 53 juegos completos, y como relevista, 154 salvados. Y después ha estado más de una década narrando por televisión.

O sea, debe saber de pitcheo algo más que tú. Óyelo. Hazle caso, llámalo a conversar, para que te enseñe. Mira lo que dijo él:

“Si yo hubiera lanzado en esta generación, habría permanecido en el beisbol solamente unos dos años para retirarme. Ni siquiera sabrías mi nombre. Porque, cómo podía tirar a 100 millas por hora, se me habría caído el hombro. Mi cuerpo no hubiera soportado esas nuevas tecnologías del reloj”.

Smoltz es uno de más de 100 grandeligas retirados, médicos, trainers, expertos en biomecánica y coaches de pitcheo, que han investigado el asunto.

Ellos están alarmados por la cantidad de lesiones registradas últimamente en figuras como Eury Pérez, de los Marlins; Shane Bieber, de los Indios; Spencer Strider, de los Bravos; Gerrit Cole, de los Yankees; Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers; Jacob DeGrom, Rangers.

Cole, ha dicho públicamente, estar seguro de que la alarmante cantidad de pitchers lesionados, han caído por tú brutal manía de automatizar el beisbol, un deporte que es imposible de automatizar.

Recapacita, analiza, pide y acepta consejos, sálvate aún cuando sea a última hora.

Porque Rob, sigues ganando puntos para ser entronizado en la historia como el peor comisionado. Esta vez eres culpable de algo muy grave, en extremo preocupante, estás perjudicando la salud de los peloteros, para llevar más y más millones de dólares a las cuentas bancarias de tus socios de ESPN y FOX.

Te recordaremos como el Comisionado de los Relojes Mata Lanzadores.

Los millones de dólares te han embrutecido al máximo.

Te compadezco y compadezco al beisbol.

Pasarás a la historia como un bagazo dentro de los lujos de las oficinas de Park Avenue y con honorarios de 17 millones 500 mil dólares por temporada…

Kenny.