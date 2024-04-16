Many Pitchers With Injuries Lately – Muchos Pitchers Lesionados Últimamente

“The more we know, the more we know that we know very little”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks: “What do you think of the numerous injured pitchers in recent times?”

Friend Beto: There is alarm in the entire environment. Most consider Rob Manfred’s clock to be guilty.

Lidia Kubek, professor of Spanish at the International University of Anchorage, Alaska, asks: “Could you accept an invitation to give a talk about the intelligent and sublime phrase:

“Statistics in baseball are like the beautiful girl wearing dental floss… she allows you to see a lot, but she hides the essential?”

My class, 23 young girls and 21 boys, has studied the phrase and they think it is great and divine. My University, of course, would pay all expenses.

Friend Li: Interesting. Thank you. I’ll be there.

Richie Alcaraz, from Puebla, asks: “Is it true that you vote for something called the Latin Baseball Hall of Fame, or something similar? Because I need information about that, where the headquarters are located, who organizes the vote and something else. Tell me, please”.

Friend Chi: I regret to inform you that I have no idea what that is, or where it is. It is surely a serious, respectable organization. But I only vote for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

Jesús Marín, from Clarines, asks: “Do you think Shohei Ohtani is guilty for having bet through the mafia?”

Amigo Chucho: The researchers, who are much closer than me, say they don’t know.

Douglas Terán, from Caraballeda, says: “On a theological level and from a Christian point of view, when we accept God as our Savior and repent of our sins, He forgives us and we go to Heaven. Why, if the Hall of Fame is not Heaven and many good players have repented of their mistakes, are they not accepted into that Hall now? If the Hall of Fame does a thorough study of those who are inside, compared to the current conditions for entry, they would have to get rid of a few brawlers, gambling addicts, aggressive people, abusers of women, drug users, etc. I think that cleaning should be done, errors corrected. Baseball fans deserve an explanation of why there are so many dirty ones inside and so many clean ones outside.”

Dear friend Doug: In the name of God, send a list with the names of those dirty people who, according to you, are inside.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Han Sido Muchos Pitchers Lesionados Últimamente

“Mientras más sabemos, sabemos más que sabemos muy poco”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde dónde escribes.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de los numerosos lanzadores lesionados en los últimos tiempos?”

Amigo Beto: Hay alarma en todo el ambiente. La mayoría considera que el relojito de Rob Manfred es culpable.

Lidia Kubek, profesora de castellano en la Universidad Internacional de Anchorage, Alaska, pregunta: “¿Podría Ud. aceptar una invitación para que dicte una charla acerca de la inteligente y sublime frase:

“Las estadísticas en el beisbol son como la hermosa muchacha que luce un hilo dental… permite ver mucho, pero oculta lo esencial?”

Mi aula, 23 jovencitas y 21 muchachos, ha estudiado la frase y les parece genial y divina. Mi Universidad, por supuesto, le pagaría todos los gastos.

Amiga Li: Interesante. Gracias. Por allá estaré.

Richie Alcaraz, de Puebla, pregunta: “¿Cierto que Ud. vota para algo llamado Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Latino, o cosa parecida? Porque necesito información acerca de eso, dónde está la sede, quiénes organizan la votación y algo más. Por favor dígamelo”.

Amigo Chi: Lamento informarte que no tengo la menor idea de qué es eso, ni dónde está. Seguramente es una organización seria, respetable. Pero yo solo voto para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown.

Jesús Marín, de Clarines, pregunta: “¿Crees que Shohei Ohtani sea culpable por haber apostado a través de la mafia?”

Amigo Chucho: Los investigadores, quienes están mucho más cerca que yo, dicen no saberlo.

Douglas Terán, de Caraballeda, dice: “A nivel teológico y desde el punto de vista cristiano, cuando aceptamos a Dios como nuestro Salvador y nos arrepentimos de nuestros pecados, Él nos perdona y vamos al Cielo. ¿Por qué, si el Hall de la Fama no es el Cielo y muchos peloteros buenos se han arrepentido de sus errores, aún así, no son aceptados ahora en ese recinto? Si el Hall de la Fama hace un estudio minucioso de los que están dentro, comparados con las condiciones de ahora para el ingreso, tendrían que salir de unos cuantos peleones, ludopatas, agresivos, maltratadores de damas, consumidores de drogas, etc. Creo que debe hacerse esa limpieza, corregir errores. Los seguidores del beisbol, merecemos una explicación de, por qué hay tantos sucios dentro y tantos limpios fuera”.

Amigo Doug: En nombre de Dios, envía una lista con los nombres de esos sucios que, según tú, están dentro.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5