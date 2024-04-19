My Unforgettable Friend, Mario R. Menéndez – Mi Inolvidable Amigo, Mario R. Menéndez

“Just as a day well spent produces a sweet dream, a life well spent produces a sweet death”… (Leonardo da Vinci).

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE – Humans are incongruent by nature.

For example, the most certain thing we have, death, is the thing we least expect.

It just happened to me.

I called the newspaper PorEsto!, for routine matters and I was speaking with my friend, Nicolás Salomón, one of the executives of that company, publisher of newspapers in three states in the southeast of Mexico, Yucatán, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

As usual, I asked Nicolás: “Please, greetings to Mario Renato.”

He said: “Juan,” I heard him say sadly and slowly, “Don Mario died yesterday.”

Mario Renato Menéndez, enormously strong, at 87 years old, vigorous as a whirlwind in the wind, the greatest symbol of journalism in Mexico, seemed immortal. His friends believed him to be immortal.

Mario was born a journalist in a family of journalists. After numerous experiences in the capital, he decided to settle in his hometown, Mérida, Yucatán. And in 1992 he launched the first issue of the newspaper PorEsto!, a modern, feisty, tireless tabloid.

In a short time, in addition to Mérida, there were editions of PorEsto! in Campeche, Cancún, Chetumal and Ciudad del Carmen.

Mario toured the three states talking about his work and reviewing correspondents.

I was lucky that, thanks to his first cousin, Jorge Menéndez Torre, I became friends with Mario, and my column appeared in those pages 33 years ago.

Mario invited around 500 people for breakfast every March 21, to celebrate the anniversary of PorEsto!.

Wearing an elegant white guayabera, impeccable, surrounded by his wife, Alicia Figueroa, and his children, before that crowd, which was people from all the political parties of Mexico, from all the Churches, from all environments, especially the most needy. He reported, in a speech of about two hours, about what his tabloids had done.

He was very pleasant. He was listened with fixed attention and deep interest.

Mario adored restless journalism, fighting for the people. One night, we were talking in his office, when he says:

“And they call this ‘modern journalism’, when it has existed for hundreds of years. Imagine, since 1605. And was born in Antwerp, with a daily named Nieuwe Tijdinghen, founded by Abraham Verhoeven.

“Since then, tabloids with large photos and short headlines, but in 120-point font, have been very successful.”

Well, Mario is already organizing the edition of PorEsto! in Heaven.

-o-o-o-

“Death is the beginning of immortality”… (Maximilian Robespierre).

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español

Mi Inolvidable Amigo, Mario R. Menéndez

“Así como una jornada bien empleada produce un dulce sueño, una vida bien usada produce una dulce muerte”… (Leonardo da Vinci).

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE – Los humanos somos incongruentes por naturaleza.

Por ejemplo, lo que más seguro que tenemos, la muerte, es lo que menos esperamos.

Acaba de ocurrirme.

Llamé al diario Por Ésto, por asuntos de rutina y hablaba con mi amigo, Nicolás Salomón, uno de los ejecutivos de esa empresa, editora de periódicos en tres Estados del sureste de México, Yucatán, Campeche y Quintana Roo.

Como de costumbre, pedí a Nicolás: “Por favor, saludos a Mario Renato”.

Dijo: “Juan”, le oí decir compungido, y palabras lentas, “Don Mario murió ayer”.

Mario Renato Menéndez, enorme fornido, en sus 87 años, vigoroso como un remolino al viento, el símbolo mayor del periodismo en México, parecía inmortal. Sus amigos lo creíamos inmortal.

Mario nació periodista en una familia de periodistas. Después de numerosas experiencias capitalinas, decidió ubicarse en su ciudad natal, Mérida, Yucatán. Y en 1992 lanzó el primer número del diario Por Esto, un tabloide moderno, luchador, incansable.

En poco tiempo, además de Mérida, había ediciones de Por Esto en Campeche, Cancún, Chetumal y Ciudad del Carmen·

Mario recorría los tres Estados hablando de su obra y revisando las corresponsalías.

Tuve la suerte de que, de la mano de su primo hermano, Jorge Menéndez Torre, me hice amigo de Mario, y mi columna aparece en esas páginas hace 33 años.

Mario invitaba para un desayuno a unas 500 personas, cada 21 de marzo, para celebrar el aniversario de Por Esto.

Siembre con elegante guayabera blanca, impecable, rodeado por su esposa, Alicia Figueroa, y sus hijos, ante esa multitud, que era gente de todos los Partidos Políticos de México, de todas las Iglesias de todos los ambientes, especialmente los más necesitados, él informaba en discurso de unas dos horas, acerca de lo hecho por sus diarios.

Era muy ameno. Se le oía con fija atención y profundo interés.

Mario adoraba el periodismo inquieto, de lucha por el pueblo. Una noche, conversábamos en su despacho, cuando dice:

“Y esto lo llaman ‘periodismo moderno’, cuando hace cientos de años que existe. Imagínate, desde 1605. Y nació en Amberes, con diario titulado Nieuwe Tijdinghen, que creó Abraham Verhoeven.

“Desde entonces, han sido muy exitosos los tabloides con fotos grandes y titulares cortos, pero en letras de 120 puntos”.

Pues, ya Mario está organizando la edición de Por Esto en el Cielo.

-o-o-o-

“La muerte es el comienzo de la inmortalidad”... (Maximilian Robespierre).

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5