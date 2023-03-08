33RD ANNUAL LATINO MVP AWARDS – OFFICIAL BALLOT ANNOUNCED

Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, N.Y. (March 8, 2023) — It has been 33 years since Latino Sports founded the mission to uphold the responsibility of recognizing the stellar performances of Latinos across Major League Baseball.

In 1990, the inaugural Latino MVP Award was presented to Texas Rangers outfielder and Puerto Rican native Rubén Sierra. Sierra expressed his feelings for the honor and award with immense gratitude, which ultimately gauged our path forward to awarding countless players with the oldest and most prestigious award given to a Latino player.

Throughout the years, the award has grown exponentially with the most transcending Latino players being named a Latino MVP Award recipient such as David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Pedro Martínez, Miguel Cabrera, Yadier Molina, and many more, (2021: Juan Soto, NL & Vladimir Guerrero Jr., AL).

After 2015, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcaster’s Association (LSWBA) expanded the Latino MVP Award to honor a starting pitcher, reliever/closer, and rookie in each respective league (American & National).

As of recent years, many active and former MLB players, managers, and coaches have compared the Latino MVP Award to winning a “Latin Grammy.” We are proud that Major League Baseball has joined us in providing the resources to take the award to greater heights by becoming the official sponsor of the Latino MVP Awards.

We would like to take this opportunity to go in depth on the milestones sought out in the 2022 Latino MVP Award Official Ballot.

The 2022 Latino MVP Award Official Ballot includes 37 MLB players – the most ever for a Latino MVP Award Ballot. To go along with 23/30 MLB teams represented, which marks the most ever for a Latino MVP Award Ballot.

We at Latino Sports, encourage everyone to go out, and place their votes on this year’s historic Latino MVP Award Ballot. Please email us at latsports@aol.com with your votes and feedback.

