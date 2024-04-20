A Bigleaguer Had Nine Hits In One Game – Bigleaguer Conectó Nueve Hits En Un Juego

“There are three things you can do in a baseball game: you can win, you can lose or you can watch rain”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – We had agreed that hitting is the most difficult activity in sports, so if you fail seven out of 10 at-bats, you are a tremendous hitter.

And suddenly, from Listín Diario, in the Dominican Republic, my friend, Tony Grullón, sends me an interesting piece of work, informing me of the big leaguer who hit nine hits in a game.

It was Johnny Burnett, shortstop and second at bat for the Cleveland Indians, on Sunday, June 10, 1932, when I was three years old.

Now, if it is strange that someone has nine hits in a game, it is even stranger that his Indians lost at home, League Park IV, 18-17, against the visiting Philadelphia Athletics, after playing for 18 innings.

The Indians set the current record for hits in a game, 33, and Burnett went 9 for 11, with two doubles, scored four times and drove in two.

And five others have each achieved seven hits in one game, no home runs:

Wilbert Robinson, Orioles catcher, on June 10, 1892, at Union Park in Baltimore, not only had seven hits, but also drove 11 runs, in a 25-2victory over the St. Louis Carmelites, in the first of a doubleheader.

Rockie Colavito, Tigers, on Sunday, June 24, 1962, at Tigers Stadium, where they saw their club lose 9-7, against the Yankees, in 22 innings. Rockie went 7-for-10, a triple.

The Venezuelan from Coro, César Gutiérrez, shortstop of the Tigres, on Sunday, June 21, 1970. The first four times it happened on a Sunday. César hit 7 for 7, a double and the Tigers won 9-8, in 12 innings, in the second meeting of a doubleheader.

Rennie Stennett, Panamanian native of Colón, second baseman for the Pirates, the only one to do so in nine innings, went 7 for 7 on the road at Wrigley Field, against the Cubs, of course. The Pittsburgh team won 22-0, the most runs scored in a shutout in history.

Brandon Crawford, shortstop of the Giants, who won 8-7, in 14 innings, on Monday, August 8, 2016, visiting the Marlins at Marlins Park. He went 7 for 8, a double, a triple.

No home runs among so many hits indicates that those in this story were contact hitters, and that fewer swings are missed if players do not swing with as much force.

It is striking that not all the games with so many hits were victories. In other words, they don’t count, what really counts is, the moment you connect them.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El depoirte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Bigleaguer Conectó Nueve Hits En Un Juego

“Hay tres cosas que puedes hacer en un juego de beisbol: puedes ganar, puedes perder o puedes ver llover”… Casey Stengel.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Habíamos quedado en que batear es la actividad más difícil en el deporte, por lo que si fallas en siete de cada 10 turnos, eres tremendo bateador.

Y de pronto, desde Listín Diario, en Dominicana, mi amigo, Tony Grullón, me envía un interesante trabajo, informándome del bigleaguer que conectó nueve incogibles en un juego.

Fue Johnny Burnett, shortstop y segundo bate de los Indios de Cleveland, el domingo 10 de junio de 1932, estaba yo en mis tres años de edad.

Ahora, si es extraño que alguien conecte nueve hits en un juego, más extraño aún es que sus Indios perdieran en su casa, el League Park IV, 18-17, ante los visitantes, Atléticos de Philadelphia, después de jugar durante 18 innings.

Los Indios impusieron la marca de incogibles vigente en un juego, 33 y Burnett bateó de 11-9, dos dobles, anotó cuatro veces e impulsó dos.

Y otros cinco han logrado cada uno, siete imparables en un juego, ningún jonrón:

Wilbert Robinson, catcher de los Orioles, el 10 de junio de 1892, en el Union Park, de Baltimore, no solo conectó siete imparables, sino que también puso en home 11 carreras, en victoria sobre los Carmelitas de San Luis 25-2, en el primero de un doble-juego.

Rockie Colavito, Tigres, el domingo 24 de junio de 1962, en el Tigers Stadium, donde vieron perder a su club 9-7, frente a los Yankees, en 22 innings. Bateó Rockie de 10-7, un triple.

El venezolano de Coro, César Gutiérrez, shortstop de los Tigres, el domingo 21 de junio de 1970. Las cuatro primeras veces ocurrió en domingo. César bateó de 7-7, un doble y ganaron los Tigres 9-8, en 12 innings, el segundo encuentro de un doubleheader.

Rennie Stennett, panameño nativo de Colón, segunda base de los Piratas, único en lograrlo en nueve innings, bateó de 7-7 en visita en Wrigley Field, por supuesto, frente a los Cachorros. El equipo de Pittsburgh ganó 22-0, la blanqueada ganada con más carreras en la historia.

Brandon Crawford, shortstop de los Gigantes, quienes ganaron 8-7, el lunes ocho de agosto de 2016, en visita a los Marlins en Marlins Park y en 14 innings. Bateó de 8-7, un doble, un triple.

Ningún jonrón entre tantos hits, indica que los de este relato eran bateadores de contacto, y que se pierden menos swings, si no se les hace con tanta fuerza.

Llama la atención que no fueron victorias todos los juegos de tantos hits. O sea, no cuentan, lo que cuenta es cuando los conectas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com