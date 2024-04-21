Mike Trout Wishes to Play on a Winning Team – Mike Trout Desea Jugar En Un Equipo Ganador

“Don’t marry the man you love, marry the man who loves you”… Liz Taylor.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Some readers tell me that they the Zuliano Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum works. I have never received any information, even though they say it was inaugurated in 2018…

**Larry Brown Sport reported that the Mets may end up, at the end of this season, with Juan Soto and the Yankees with Pete Alonso. They assure that, since Soto, who earns $31 million this year, will be a free agent, and Citi Field will have the best offer for him. But Pete, who is paid $20 million, can also be a free agent…

** It is clear that Soto has positively changed the Bronx lineup, so letting him go would be insulting to the fans and their World Series aspirations…

** Even though Mike Trout is signed until 2030, for 37 million 116 thousand 667 dollars annually, and even though in 13 seasons and so far this current one, he has already received $282 million 134 thousand 500 from the Angels, he has said he’s eager to play for a club that wins. The Angels haven’t reached the World Series since 2002, when they beat the Giants in seven games…

** Mike has averaged .300 during his career as an Angel, with 376 home runs and 951 RBIs. It’s a tremendous bat…

** He doesn’t say straight up: “I want to go to another team”, but he insists, that he wants to play with a team able to win championships. The bad thing for Trout is that he won’t be a free agent until 2031…

** The White Sox were shut out seven times in their first 19 games, which had not happened to any team in the Major Leagues since 1901, 124 years ago…

** Incidentally, the White Sox also lost their best hitter, Cuban third baseman Joan Moncada, is on the 60-day injured list due to a left hip injury. Moncada was hitting for .282 in 39 at-bats, but zero RBIs…

** The Mets woke up yesterday Saturday in Los Angeles concern about the injury of the Guatireño catcher Francisco Álvarez. Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza. feared that he would not be able to play against the Dodgers this afternoon, and he said: “he is one of the best, one of those that always hustles, in such a difficult position”…

(En Español)

Mike Trout Desea Jugar En Un Equipo Ganador

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me dicen algunos lectores, que el Museo y Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Zuliano funciona. Nunca he recibido información alguna, aún cuando dicen haberlo inaugurado en 2018…

** Larry Brown Sport informó que los Mets pueden terminar, al final de esta temporada, con Juan Soto y los Yankees con Pete Alonso. Aseguran que, como Soto, quien cobra este año $31 millones, será agente libre, en Citi Field tendrán la mejor oferta para él. Pero Pete, a quien le pagan $20 millones, también puede quedar libre…

** Está claro que Soto ha cambiado positivamente la alineación del Bronx, por lo que dejarlo ir, sería insultante para los fanáticos y sus aspiraciones de Serie Mundial…

** Aún cuando Mike Trout está firmado hasta 2030, por 37 millones 116 mil 667 dólares anuales, y aún cuando en 13 temporadas y lo que va de la actual, ya ha cobrado de los Angelinos a los $282 millones 134 mil 500, se ha dicho deseoso de jugar con un club que gane. Los Angelinos no han llegado a la Serie Mundial desde 2002, cuando la ganaron a los Gigantes en siete juegos…

** Mike ha bateado en su vida de Angelino, para .300, con 376 jonrones y 951 carreras impulsadas. Es tremendo bate…

** No dice: “quiero irme a otro equipo”, pero insiste en que desea jugar con un conjunto que pueda ganar campeonatos. Lo malo para él es que no puede ser agente libre sino hasta 2031…

** Los Medias Blancas fueron blanqueados siete veces en sus primeros 19 juegos, lo que no le ocurría a ningún equipo en Grandes Ligas desde 1901, hace 124 años…

** De paso, los patiblancos perdieron a su mejor bateador, el cubano tercera base, Joan Moncada, en la lista de los lesionados durante 60 días, por lesión en la cadera izquierda. Moncada bateaba, en 39 turnos, para .282, pero cero impulsadas…

**Los Mets amanecieron ayer sábado en Los Ángeles preocupados, por la lesión del catcher guatireño Francisco Álvarez. Temía el mánager, Carlos Mendoza, que no pudiera jugar frente a los Dodgers esta la tarde, y dijo: “Es uno de los mejores, de los más joseadores, en tan difícil posición”…

