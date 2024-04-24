A Game of 27 Strikeouts and Its Author at Age 91 – El Juego de 27 Strikeouts y Su Autor a Los 91



“The truly intelligent is the one who appears to be stupid in front of the fools who appear to be intelligent”… María del Pilar Torrely Torrely.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. I appreciate you sending me your full name and the name of the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

-o-o-o-

Juan L. Bonilla, from Ensenada, asks: “Where is Dave Stockstill and what is he doing?”

Friend and namesake: After playing in 1993, with Unión Laguna, he retired from baseball as a player. Most of his career was in Mexican baseball. Good hitter. He dedicated himself to training and scouting, but now at 66, he is semi-retired in his native Springfield, Missouri.

Wilmer Hernández, from Cabimas, asks: “Would you agree that all facial hair should be prohibited for professional baseball players?”

Dear friend Will: I am in favor of everything that is cleanliness and uniformity.

Antonio León, from Tenerife, asks: “What was the first Major League team to use numbers on their uniforms; And which team has won World Series, playing in different cities?”

Dear friend Toño: On Friday, June 26, 1916, the Indians received the White Sox, in their then stadium, League Park, with numbers on the left sleeves. No Grades Leagues team had done it before… World Series winners, representing more than one city, Dodgers, A’s, Giants.

Doris Piñate R. from Cancún, asks: “Who do you think will be the new commissioner of baseball?”

Dear friend Yoyis: Barack Obama is a favorite. He would be the first former President of the Union in those functions, and also the first black. But he demands freedom of action, not tied to team owners. He is the best candidate.Will be dawn and We’ll see!

Salvador Maciel Y. from Mexico City, asks: “Has any pitcher in the Major Leagues retired all 27 batters for consecutive strikeouts?”

Dear friend Chava: No. But, in Class D, there was a 27-strikeout game, thrown by Ronald (Ron) Necciai, on May 13, 1952, in the Appalachian League, with a Pirates team and against the Miners, by Welch. It wasn’t perfect because he walked four batters. That same year the Pirates brought him up and, plagued by injuries, he left his record at 1-6, 7.08.

Later, Ronald was successful in the sporting goods business in his native Forward Township, Pennsylvania. Now, at 91, he talks about baseball to youngsters in the area.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnmos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

El Juego de 27 Strikeouts y Su Autor, Ya de 91 Años

“El verdadero inteligente es quien aparenta ser tonto ante los tontos que aparentan ser inteligentes”… María del Pilar Torrely Torrely.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Agradezco me envíes tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Gracias.

-o-o-o-

Juan L. Bonilla, de Ensenada, pregunta: “¿Dónde está y qué hace Dave Stockstill”?

Amigo y tocayo: Después de jugar en 1993, con Unión Laguna, se retiró del beisbol como pelotero. La mayor parte de su carrera fue en la pelota mexicana. Buen bateador. Se dedicó a entrenar y labores de scout, pero ahora a los 66 años, está semi-retirado en su nativa Springfield, Missouri

Wilmer Hernández, de Cabimas, pregunta: “¿Estaría de acuerdo en que prohibieran todo vello facial a los peloteros profesionales?”

Amigo Will: Soy partidario de todo lo que sea aseo y uniformidad.

Antonio León, de Tenerife, pregunta: “¿Cuál fue el primer equipo de Grandes Ligas que usó números en los uniformes; y cuál equipo ha ganado Series Mundiales, jugando en diferentes ciudades?”

Amigo Toño: El viernes 26 de junio de 1916, los Indios recibieron a los Medias Blancas, en su estadio de entonces, el League Park, con números en las mangas izquierdas. Ningún equipo de Grades Ligas lo había hecho antes… Ganadores de Series Mundiales, representando más de una ciudad, Dodgers, Atléticos, Gigantes.

Doris Piñate R. de Cancún, pregunta: “¿Quién cree será el nuevo comisionado del beisbol?”

Amiga Yoyis: Barack Obama es favorito. Sería el primer ex-Presidente de la Unión en esas funciones, y también el primer negro. Pero él exige libertad de acción, no amarrado a propietarios de equipos. Es el mejor candidato… ¡Amanecerá y Veremos!

Salvador Maciel Y. de Ciudad de México, pregunta: “¿Algún pitcher en Grandes Ligas retiró a los 27 bateadores por strikeouts consecutivos?”

Amigo Chava: No. Pero, en Clase D, hubo un juego de 27 strikeouts, lanzado por Ronald (Ron) Necciai, el 13 de mayo de 1952, en la Liga Appalachian, con un equipo de los Piratas y frente a los Miners, de Welch. No fue perfecto porque concedió cuatro bases por bolas. Ese mismo año lo subieron los Piratas y, cargado de lesiones, dejó en ese nivel récord de 1-6, 7.08.

Después, Ronald fue triunfador en el comercio de artículos deportivos en su lar nativo de Forward Township, Pennsylvania. Ahora, a los 91 años, habla de beisbol con los niños del área.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5