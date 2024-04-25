On Mexican Night the Dodgers Will Give Sweaters – En la Noche Mexicana Los Dodgers Regalarán Suéteres

“Pee happy, pee happy, but please do it inside”… Sign on a urinal.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Venezuelan left-handed pitcher, native of Pie de la Cuesta, Lara, Ranger Suárez, was signed by the Phillies when he was 16 years old, in 2012 How much did they give him as a bonus?

The Answer: In this era of bonuses of up to 10 million dollars, this young man, now 28 years old, was paid only 25 thousand dollars for the signature. Well, this year he earns five million 50 thousand, in the previous season, two million 950 thousand and in 2025 he will be able to go to arbitration. If he continues as he is going, he will soon be able to earn 30 or $40 million per year.

Long live Mexico! From here, Miami, Ramiro Ponds and the other five members of his family, will fly six hours to Los Angeles, to attend La Noche Mexicana at Dodgers Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. They will be given sweaters with inscriptions about the event. The visitors there will be the Marlins…

-o-o-o-

“When you’re sad, laugh… Crying is too easy”… Marylin Monroe.

“Society often forgives the criminal, but never forgives the dreamer”… Oscar Wilde.

-o-o-o-

Those Who Fan the Most: The active pitchers with the most strikeouts are Max Scherzer, 3,367; Justin Verlander, 3,346; Clayton Kershaw, 2,944; Chris Sale, 2,216; and Gerrit Cole, 2,152.

The Latin American who has left the most strikeouts batters, is José Quintana, the Colombian from Arjona, Bolívar, with 1,612.

And the highest number in a career is, the now retired, Nolan Ryan, 5,714.

Texan Pitching: The champion Rangers, guided by their manager Bruce Bochy, want to be loaded with pitching all season long. For this reason, they have just signed the 38-year-old Dominican, Johnny Cueto, who has been a figure in two All-Star Games.

Cueto will remain in Triple A to get himself in shape to reach the big team at any time. In 2012 he won 19 games, 20 in 2014 and 18 in 2016.

Street Name for Ohtani: Tokyo government officials have proposed naming “some of the streets or avenues in the center of the Japanese capital” after Shohei Ohtani.

Of course, they try to make it one of the most important routes in commerce and tourism.

A journalist published in Tokyo: “What they should do is, name the entire capital, and also other cities, Shohei.”

-o-o-o-

“Freedom of expression, is being able to say everything I think, even when it is wrong”… Joseph McKadew.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

En la Noche Mexicana Los Dodgers Regalarán Suéteres

“Orine feliz, orine contento, pero por favor, hágalo adentro”… Letrero en un urinario.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El lanzador zurdo venezolano, nativo de Pie de la Cuesta, Lara, Ranger Suárez, fue firmado por los Phillies cuando estaba en sus 16 años de edad, en 2012. ¿Cuánto le dieron de bono?

La Respuesta: En esta época de bonos hasta por los 10 millones de dólares, a este joven, ahora de 28 años, le pagaron solo 25 mil dólares por la firma. Bueno, ya este año cobra cinco millones 50 mil, en la temporada anterior, dos millones 950 mil y en 2025 podrá ir a arbitraje. De seguir como va, pronto podrá cobrar 30 o $40 millones por año.

¡Viva México! Desde aquí, Miami, volarán seis horas, hasta Los Ángeles, Ramiro Ponds y los otros cinco miembros de su familia, para asistir el martes siete de mayo a La Noche Mexicana en el Dodgers Stadium. Les van a obsequiar suéteres con inscripciones acerca del evento. Los visitantes allá, serán los Marlins …

-o-o-o-

“Cuando estés triste, ríe… Llorar es demasiado fácil… Marylin Monroe.

“La sociedad perdona a menudo al criminal, pero jamás perdona al soñador”… Oscar Wilde.

-o-o-o-

Quienes Más Fusilan: Los pitchers activos con más strikeouts, son Max Scherzer, 3.367; Justin Verlander, 3.346; Clayton Kershaw, 2.944; Chris Sale, 2.216; y Gerrit Cole, 2.152.

El latinoamericano que ha dejado más bateadores strikeouts, es el colombiano José Quintana, de Arjona, Bolívar, 1.612.

Y el de mayor número en su carrera, ya retirado, Nolan Ryan, 5.714.

Pitcheo Texano: Los campeones Rangers, guíados por su mánager Bruce Bochy, quieren estar cargados de pitcheo toda la temporada. Por eso, acaban de firmar al quisqueyano de 38 años, Johnny Cueto, quien ha sido figura en dos Juegos de Estrellas.

Cueto permanecerá en Triple A para ponerse en las condiciones de llegar al equipo grande en cualquier momento. En 2012 ganó 19 juegos, 20 en 2014 y 18 en 2016.

Calle para Ohtani: Funcionarios del gobierno de Tokio, han propuesto darle el nombre de Shohei Ohtani a “alguna de las calles o avenidas cel centro de la capital japonesa”.

Desde luego, tratan que sea una de las vías más importantes en el comercio y el turismo.

Un periodista publicó en Tokio: “Lo que deben hacer es regalarle la capital íntegra y también otras ciudades, a Shohei”.

-o-o-o-

“Libertad de expresión, es poder decir todo lo que pienso, aún cuando esté equivocado”… Joseph McKadew.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5