Some Phrases to Smile and Others to Be Analyzed – Unas Frases Para Sonreír y Otras Para Analizar

Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “I didn’t cut anyone with my spikes, but, fortunately, everyone in baseball thought I could, and I wanted to cut them”… Ty Cobb.

“When you come to a new team, the sure formula to make everyone love you right away is to play well, like a winner”… Casey Stengel.

“It ain’t over, until it is over”… Yogi Berra.

“It is as serious to hit three and two as it is to reach three and two in marriage”… Billy Martin.

“I don’t play baseball like a 40-year-old man, nor do I think like a 40-year-old man. It must be because I’m already 41 years old”…Pete Rose.

“I don’t know how old I am, because a ghost ate the Bible where my birth certificate was. The ghost died at age 27… Satchel Paige.

-o-o-o-

“Life is like a box of assorted chocolates: You never know what taste we will get the filling”… Mauricio Herrera.

“To reach 90 years of age, the first thing you must do is turn 89”… Phyllis Diller.

“The problem for me is not that I am old, but that my grandchildren are already old and have been for a while!”… Pat Gould.

-o-o-o-

“I’m very drunk… So drive calmly, and when we get there wake me up.”

“But hey, crazy guy, it’s you who’s driving!”

-o-o-o-

“Wrinkles are the smiles of the skin. But then there are wrinkles that are laughter”… Pacomio.

“The good we do for others is how much we leave in this world when we die”… Joseph McKadew.

“Happiness is having passed through this world, leaving a good wake”… Joseph McKadew.

“A ‘big screen love’, logically, only lasts two hours”… La Pimpi.

“If you need a helping hand, you will surely find it at the end of any of your arms”… Napoleon Bonaparte.

“Faith is the basis of the spirit… Knowledge is the light of the spirit”… Othmar Spann.

“I love making fun of myself, because I know that no one will get angry because of it”… J.V.

“An old man who says he does not suffer pain is an old liar”… Charles Chaplin.

“Considering someone who knows many things by heart to be intelligent is like calling someone wise, just because he has a large library in his house”… Carlo Dossi.

“The more one knows, the more one forgives”… Catherine The Great.

-o-o-o-

Sign in front of a house:

“Here, the fortune teller: For $100 I make you enjoy the future.”

The next day this sign appeared on the house across the street:

“Here, the enjoyer: For 50 dollars I make you enjoy the present.”

-o-o-o-

This is how this world goes.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

Unas Frases Para Sonreír y Otras Para Ser Analizadas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “No corté a nadie con mis spikes, pero, afortunadamente, todos en el beisbol pensaban que sí los podía, y los quería cortar”… Ty Cobb.

“Cuando llegas a un nuevo equipo, la fórmula segura para que te adoren todos enseguida, es jugar bien, en plan de ganador”… Casey Stengel.

“Esto no se acaba sino cuando se termina”… Yogi Berra.

“Es tan grave batear en tres y dos como llegar a tres y dos en el matrimonio”… Billy Martin.

“No juego al beisbol como un hombre de 40 años, ni pienso como un hombre de 40 años. Debe ser porque ya tengo 41 años de edad”… Pete Rose.

“Ignoro cuántos años de edad tengo, porque un fantasma se comió la Biblia donde estaba mi acta de nacimiento. El fantasma murió a los 27 años… Satchel Paige.

-o-o-o-

“La vida es como una caja de chocolatines surtidos: Nunca se sabe de cuál gusto nos tocará el relleno”… Mauricio Herrera.

“Para llegar a los 90 años de edad, lo primero que debes hacer es cumplir los 89”… Phyllis Diller.

“El problema para mí, no es que yo sea viejo, sino que mis nietos ya lo son ¡y hace rato!”… Pat Gould.

-o-o-o-

“Estoy muy borracho… Así que maneja tranquilo, y cuando lleguemos me despiertas”.

“¡Pero oye, loco, si quien va manejando eres tú!”

-o-o-o-

“Las arrugas son las sonrisas de la piel. Pero entonces hay arrugas que son carcajadas”… Pacomio.

“El bien que hacemos por los demás, es cuánto dejamos en este mundo al morir”… Joseph McKadew.

“Felicidad es haber pasado por este mundo, dejando una buena estela”… Joseph McKadew.

“Un amor ‘de película’, por lógica, dura solamente dos horas”… La Pimpi.

“Si necesitas una mano que te ayude, con seguridad la encontrarás al final de cualquiera de tus brazos”… Napoleón Bonaparte.

“La fe es la base del espíritu… El saber es la luz del espíritu”… Othmar Spann.

“Me encanta burlarme de mí mismo, porque sé que por eso nadie se enojará”… J.V.

“Un viejo que dice no sufrir dolores es un viejo mentiroso”… Charles Chaplin.

“Considerar inteligente a quien sabe muchas cosas de memoria, es como calificar de sabio a alguien, solo porque tiene en su casa una gran biblioteca”… Carlo Dossi.

“Cuanto más se sabe, más se perdona”… Catalina La Grande.

-o-o-o-

Letrero frente a una casa:

“Aquí, la adivinadora: Por 100 dólares lo hago disfrutar del futuro”.

Al día siguiente apareció este letrero en la casa del frente:

“Aquí, la gozadora: Por 50 dólares lo hago disfrutar del presente”.

-o-o-o-

Así va este mundo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota”en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com