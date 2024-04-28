Yamamoto in Serious Danger During Game in Washington – Yamamoto en Grave Peligro Durante Juego en Washington

“Life is not about how to survive the storm, but about how to dance in the rain”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The scare suffered by everyone who was at Washington Stadium was one of the greatest in baseball history.

Pitching for the Dodgers was the Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 25, one of the greatest pitchers born in the Asian country. At bat for the National was Eddie Rosario, 32 years old, left-handed hitter, native of Guayama, Puerto Rico.

A fastball in the middle of the plate was hit as hard as possible. So much so that it came off the bat at 105 miles per hour and headed in the direction of the pitcher’s forehead, who did two things without thinking that he was going to do them, he did them by pure instinct: 1) he raised his gloved hand and caught the ball ; 2) his face turned into a huge, nervous smile.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game: “When the ball was hit, I thought it was an inevitable tragedy. I felt the need to jump onto the field to go help Yama… And I immediately experienced a very deep relief, seeing what he did and that, in addition, he was laughing like a baby, while making clear signs that he was okay, that nothing bad had happened. He is a tremendous professional, the Japanese who has adapted the fastest to the Major Leagues.”

That scary night, Yamamoto threw six zeros, with seven strikeouts, in a 2-1 victory over the team from the Capital.

Yamamoto also spoke to reporters, through an interpreter. They asked him what he thought when he saw the ball coming toward his head.

“If I had thought, I would be in the hospital now. “I did everything without realizing it, out of pure self-defense.”

In his country, with the Orix Buffaloes, Yamamoto left a record of 70-29, 1.82, 922 strikeouts, in 967.2 innings over seven seasons.

Yamamoto also commented to journalists:

“The entire Dodgers roster believes that we are the best in both Leagues, without offending the other teams. But we are sure that we will win up to, and including, the World Series. “I’m told the frozen October champagne tastes very good.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the Most Valuable Player of the Pacific League in Japan three times, and also won the Triple Crown of pitching three times.

And in 2025, he will appear next to Shohei Ohtani in the Los Angeles rotation… You’re doing great, guys, doing great!!

A possible tragedy, turned into pleasant news.

(En Español)

Yamamoto en Grave Peligro Durante Juego en Washington

“En la vida no se trata de cómo sobrevivir a la tormenta, sino de cómo bailar bajo la lluvia”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El susto sufrido por todos, quienes estaban en el estadio de Washington, ha sido de los más grandes en la historia del beisbol.

Lanzaba por los Dodgers el derecho japonés, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, de 25 años, uno de los más grandes pitchers nacidos en el país asiático. Por los National estaba al bate, Eddie Rosario, de 32 años, bateador zurdo, nativo de Guayama, Puerto Rico.

La pelota de una recta en el centro del home fue conectada lo más fuerte posible. Tanto, que salió a 105 millas por hora y en dirección a la frente del pitcher, quien hizo dos cosas sin pensar que las iba a hacer, las logró por puro instinto: 1) Subió la mano enguantada y atrapó la bola; 2) Su cara se convirtió en una enorme y asustada sonrisa.

El mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, dijo después del juego: “Al salir el batazo, creí era una tragedia inevitable. Sentí la necesidad de saltar al terreno para ir a auxiliar a Yama… Y viví en seguida un alivio muy profundo, al ver lo que hizo y que, además, se reía como un bebé, a la vez que hacía claras señas de que estaba bien, de que nada malo había ocurrido. Él es un tremendo profesional. El japonés que más rápidamente se ha adaptado a las Grandes Ligas”.

Esa noche del susto, Yamamoto tiró seis ceros, con siete strikeouts, en victoria 2-1, sobre los capitalinos.

Yamamoto también habló con los reporteros, a través de un intérprete. Le preguntaron qué pensó al ver la pelota hacia su cabeza.

“Si hubiera pensado, estaría ahora en el hospital. Todo lo hice sin darme cuenta, por pura defensa propia”.

En su país, con los Orix Buffaloes, Yamamoto dejó récord de 70-29, 1.82, 922 strikeouts, en 967.2 innings de siete campañas.

También comentó Yamamoto ante los periodistas:

“Todo el roster de los Dodgers considera que somos los mejores de ambas Ligas, sin ofender a los otros equipos. Pero es que estamos seguros de que ganaremos hasta la Serie Mundial. Me han dicho que la champaña helada de octubre tiene muy buen sabor”.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto fue en Japón, tres veces El Pelotero Más Valioso de la Liga del Pacífico, y también en tres oportunidades obtuvo la Triple Corona del pitcheo.

Y en 2025, aparecerá al lado de Shohei Ohtani en la rotación de Los Ángeles… ¡¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!!

Una posible tragedia, convertida en agradable noticia.

