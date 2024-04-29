Letters from Beyond: From Al López to Luis Aparicio – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Al López para Luis Aparicio

Remembered and admired Luisito:

We called you Little Louie, when in 1957, I arrived to manage the White Sox, you were going to turn 22.

Now, today you reach the youthful 90, so I want to be present among the hundreds of friends, admirers and followers who congratulate you. Receive the impression of a big hug from someone who was your second manager in the Major Leagues.

I said publicly in 1957 that you amazed me by how well you play, and how much you knew about the game. They soon informed me that not only did you come from the most baseball-loving family in Venezuela, but you were also the son of who had been the first baseball player exported from your country, Luis El Grande, also a shortstop, who went to play for the Tigres de Licey, from the Dominican Republic, the same year in which you were born, 1934.

And let me tell you Louie, the time I was negotiating my contract with the executives to manage in Chicago, they told me:

“Al: It’s been 38 years since we reached a World Series, since 1919, when we were called the Black Sox, because eight of our players sold themselves to bettors and the Reds won it. We already need to win.”

Of course, as you well know, friend Luis, no one can guarantee that one will win in the Major Leagues. But, because of the situation that was presented to me, I told them: “We will win.”

The previous year, 1956, your first in the Major Leagues, you had been the stolen bases champion and you were so nine consecutive times. By the way, with the help of Maury Wills, of the Dodgers, in the National League, you resurrected stealing bases, and the hit and run, which had been forgotten since the 1920s, due to the emotions of the home runs of Babe Ruth and company.

The most important thing was that, with your leadership, and directing the infield every day, the fans and the press calling us the Chicago Go-Go, for so many stolen bases, we won the League title.

We went to the World Series with the Dodgers, who won it in six games. It was an extraordinary Series, you even hit a double against none other than Sandy Koufax. But they played better than us, under the leadership of Walter Alston, whom I have congratulated here, in this More Here, which you call Beyond.

As for you, I wasn’t used to seeing big leaguers as small in stature as you, but you showed me how good they can be on the field. I learned to respect them and I learned to see you in the Hall of Fame, just as you deserve, since 1984.

Well, I have been here since October 30, 2005. I arrived at these premises at 97 years of age, and now all of us from the baseball brotherhood, join together to send you countless hugs of congratulations in these 90.

You are liked very much,

Al.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Al López para Luis Aparicio

Recordado y admirado Luisito:

Te llamábamos Little Louie, cuando en 1957, llegué para dirigir a los Medias Blancas, ibas a cumplir tus 22.

Ahora, arribas hoy a los juveniles 90, por lo que quiero estar presente entre los centenares de amigos, admiradores y seguidores que te felicitan. Recibe la impresión de un fuerte abrazo, de quien fue tu segundo mánager en Grandes Ligas.

Dije públicamente en 1957, que me asombrabas por cómo y cuánto conocías del juego. Me informaron pronto que, no solo provenías de la familia más beisbolera de Venezuela, sino que también eras hijo de quien había sido el primer pelotero exportado de tu país, Luis El Grande, también shortstop, quien fue a jugar para los Tigres de Licey, de Dominicana, el mismo año en el cual tú naciste, 1934.

Y te cuento, Louie, cuando aquella vez, negociaba mi contrato con los ejecutivos para dirigir en Chicago, me dijeron:

“Al: hace 38 años que no llegamos a una Serie Mundial, desde 1919, cuando fuimos llamados Medias Negras, porque ocho peloteros nuestros se vendieron a los apostadores y nos la ganaron los Rojos. Ya necesitamos ganar”.

Por supuesto, como bien lo sabes, amigo Luis, nadie puede asegurar que ganará en Grandes Ligas. Pero, por la situación que se me presentaba, les dije: “Ganaremos”.

El año anterior, 1956, tu primero en Grandes Ligas, habías sido campeón en robos y lo fuiste nueve veces consecutivas. Por cierto, con ayuda de Maury Wills, de los Dodgers, en la Liga Nacional, resucitaste el robo de base y el hit and run, que habían sido olvidados desde los años 20’ por las emociones de los cuadrangulares de Babe Ruth y compañía.

Lo más importante fue que, con tu liderato, y dirigiendo el infield cada día, llamándonos los fanáticos y la prensa los Chicago Go-Go, por tantos robos de bases, ganamos el título de la Liga.

Fuimos a la Serie Mundial con los Dodgers, quienes la ganaron en seis juegos. Fue una extraordinaria Serie, incluso, le conectaste doble nada menos que a Sandy Koufax. Pero ellos jugaron mejor que nosotros, bajo la batuta de Walter Alston, a quien he felicitado aquí, en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá.

En cuanto a ti, yo no estaba acostumbrado a ver bigleaguers tan pequeños de estatura como tú, pero me enseñaste qué buenos pueden ser en el terreno. Aprendí a respetarlos y aprendí a verte en el Hall de la Fama, tal como lo mereces, desde 1984.

Bueno, estoy, en este Más Acá, desde el 30 de octubre de 2005. Llegué a estos predios a los 97 años de edad, y ahora todos los de la cofradía del beisbol nos unimos para enviarte innumerables abrazos de felicitaciones en estos 90.

Se te quiere mucho,

Al.