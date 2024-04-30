Wrestling Is The Oldest Known Sport – La Lucha Libre Es El Deporte Más Antiguo

“The unknown is infinite”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Gerónimo Perdomo, from Brooklyn, asks: “I read your interesting book Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol (Five Thousand Years of Baseball), entertaining, instructive and exciting. Now, does that mean that baseball is the sport that has been played for the longest?

Dear friend Geris: That thing about the pharaohs was a religious rite, even though it was very similar to baseball. The oldest sport is wrestling, practiced for 20 thousand years, according to much evidence found in southern Europe.

Héctor De Luna, from Aguascalientes, says: “You published that Barack Obama is the favorite and the best candidate for commissioner. I think he is the worst, because he would bring political issues into baseball.”

Dear friend Jeity: Don’t be so sectarian, don’t be so racist, it’s not necessary. You are prejudging and you are not a fortune teller. Obama was one of the best Presidents of the Union in our long history and one of the most sensible officials we have ever had.

Nelson Bastidas, from Maracaibo, requests: “Please publish the titles of all your books on baseball, so I can acquire them.”

Dear friend Nelly: On Amazon, if you go to Libros de Juan Vené, you will find the information on those that remain. Some have been sold out and it has been impossible to reprint them… For now, so to speak.

David J. Cruz M. of Sarasota, says: “I agree with you one hundred percent, regarding the players who should not be in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. I understand that to be elevated, in addition to being excellent on the field of play, you must also be an excellent human being, a good teammate, a good example for the youth, having respected the game, the uniform and the fans, zero rudeness, good appearance and given to the public.”

Armando Ramírez M. from Rosarito, B.C. ask: “What would be the correct sentence in the following play? With one out and a runner on first, they put on a hit and run, but the batter foul out as the runner is reaching second; The first baseman catches the ball, the runner is returning to first base, and the pitcher goes to cover first, where the first baseman throws the ball, but instead, hits the first base coach.”

Dear friend Mando: If the coach did not move away from the ball or if he tried to interrupt it, it is interference. If not, error by the first baseman in the throw.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

El Deporte Más Antiguo Es La Lucha Libre, 20 Mil Años

“Lo desconocido es infinito”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde escribes.

Gerónimo Perdomo, de Brooklyn, pregunta: “Leí su interesante libro Cinco Mil Años de Beisbol, entretenido, instructivo y emocionante. Ahora, ¿eso quiere decir que el beisbol es el deporte que se ha practicado durante más años?

Amigo Geris: Aquello de los faraones era un rito religioso, aún cuando resultaba muy parecido al beisbol. El deporte más antiguo es la lucha libre, practicada desde hace 20 mil años, según numerosas pruebas encontradas en el sur de Europa.

Héctor De Luna, de Aguascalientes opina: “Publicó que Barack Obama es favorito y el mejor candidato para comisionado. Yo creo que es el peor, porque trasladaría los asuntos políticos al beisbol”.

Amigo Jeity: No seas tan sectario, no seas tan racista, que no hace falta. Estás pre juzgando y no eres adivino. Obama fue uno de los mejores Presidentes de la Unión en nuestra larga historia y uno de los funcionarios más sensatos que hemos tenido.

Nelson Bastidas, de Maracaibo, solicita: “Por favor, publique los títulos de todos sus libros sobre el beisbol, para adquirirlos”.

Amigo Nelly: En Amazon, si entras por Libros de Juan Vené, encontrarás la información de los que quedan. Alguno se han agotado y ha sido imposible volverlos a imprimir… Por ahora, como quien dice.

David J. Cruz M. de Sarasota, opina: “Estoy ciento por ciento de acuerdo con usted, respecto a los peloteros que no deben estar en el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. Tengo entendido que para ser elevado, además de ser excelente en el campo de juego, hay que ser también excelente ser humano, buen compañero, buen ejemplo para la juventud, haber respetado el juego, el uniforme y los fanáticos, cero perrogrosería, buena presencia y dado con el público”.

Armando Ramírez M. de Rosarito, B.C. pregunta: “¿Cuál sería la sentencia correcta en la siguiente jugada? Con un out y corredor en primera, juegan hit and run, pero elevan foul y el corredor está llegando a segunda; el primera base atrapa la bola, el corredor regresa a la inicial, y el pitcher va a cubrir primera, hacia donde tira la bola el primera base, pero se la pega al coach”.

Amigo Mando: Si el coach no se apartó de la bola o si trató de interrumpirla, es interferencia. Si no, error del primera base en el tiro.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

