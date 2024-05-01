Why Valenzuela Isn’t In Cooperstown – Por Qué Valenzuela No Está En Cooperstown

“Inexplicable that on Labor Day, there are so few who want to work”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. I appreciate you sending me your full name and the name of the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you.

Johán Borges O. from Culiacán, asks: “Why hasn’t Fernando Valenzuela been elevated to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, and did you vote for him, because not having done so would be a grave injustice?”

Dear friend Jo: Fernando, who pitched for 17 seasons in the Major Leagues, left a record of 173-153, 3.54. In his first year as a candidate, 2003, he received 6.2% of the votes and in 2004, 3.8, 19 votes, more than 300 voters did not vote for him. He was left out, since that was less than 5%.

I never voted for him. I was among the nearly 400 who committed that injustice, according to your opinion. And also then, the juries of the Veterans Committees were unfair… I say. No?

Edgar Barroeta, from Araure, says: “The only Venezuelan player in the Hall of Fame, Luisito Aparicio, turned 90 on Monday. It is necessary to reflect on this: Despite the greatness of the character, Venezuelan commentators and journalists ignore him, I don’t know if on purpose, they hardly speak or write about the Zulian, but not in a didactic way; so that new generations know the career of this extraordinary Venezuelan baseball player. It is possible, I think, that they do not want to overshadow the pretty boy from La Polar because he goes against their interests. That’s where the shots come from.

They often talk about great shortstops in history, and unusually they ignore the only Venezuelan in the Hall of Fame. What audacity!

Thanks to you and your daily and didactic columns, the Zulian has not been thrown into the garbage dump of history or the trunk of memories, which no one will remember. By the way, in those days, someone was commenting on a game broadcast that in the United States there were countless coaches teaching young players to play shortstop, and Buck Canel commented: ‘It’s true, but there is a little maracuchito who can teach them and everyone, how to play shortstop’… Happy birthday and long life, Luisito!”

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, thinks: “The play when a player drops a fly-ball on purpose in the infield is unsportsmanlike, but legal, to turn a double play. “Those who should improve baseball do not attend to that mission.”

Dear friend Yiyo: Study the infield fly rule.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Por Qué Valenzuela No Está En Cooperstown

“Inexplicable que en El Día del Trabajo, haya tan pocos con deseos de trabajar”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Agradezco me envíes tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Gracias.

Johán Borges O. de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Por qué Fernando Valenzuela no ha sido elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, y votó Ud. por él, porque -no haberlo hecho sería una grave injusticia?”

Amigo Jo: Fernando, quien lanzó durante 17 temporadas en Grandes Ligas, dejó récord de 173-153, 3.54. En su primer año de candidato, 2003, recibió el 6.2% de los votos y en 2004, el 3.8, 19 votos, más de 300 electores no le dieron el voto. Quedó fuera, ya que eso fue menos del 5%.

Nunca voté por él. Estuve entre los cerca de 400, que cometimos esa injusticia, según tu opinión. Y también entonces, fueron injustos los jurados de los Comités de Veteranos… Digo yo. ¿No?

Edgar Barroeta, de Araure, opina: “El único pelotero venezolano en el Hall de la Fama, Luisito Aparicio, cumplió sus primeros 90 años el lunes. Es preciso reflexionar al respecto: A pesar de la grandeza del personaje, los comentaristas y periodistas venezolanos, lo ignoran, no sé si a propósito, casi no hablan ni escriben del zuliano, pero ni de manera didáctica; para que las nuevas generaciones conozcan la trayectoria de este extraordinario pelotero venezolano. Es posible, pienso yo, que no quieren opacar al niño bonito de La Polar porque va en contra de sus intere$e$. Por ahí van los tiros.

Muchas veces hablan de grandes campo-cortos en la historia, e insólitamente soslayan al único venezolano en el Hall of Fama. ¡Qué desfachatez!

Gracias a usted y a sus cotidianas y didácticas columnas, el zuliano no ha sido tirado al basurero de la historia o al baúl de los recuerdos, que nadie recordará. Por cierto, por aquellos días, alguien comentaba en una trasmisión de un juego, que en EEUU había innumerables técnicos, que enseñaban a los jóvenes a jugar el shortstop, y comentó Buck Canel: ‘Es verdad, pero hay un maracuchito que puede enseñarles a todos cómo se juega esa posición’… ¡Feliz cumpleaños y larga vida, Luisito!”

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, opina: “Es antideportiva, pero legal, la jugada cuando dejan caer a propósito un fly al infield, para hacer double play. Quienes deben mejorar el beisbol, no atienden esa misión”.

Amigo Yiyo: Estúdiate la Regla del infield fly.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5