MLB Wants To Open Baseball Academies in Mexico – Buscan Abrir Academias de MLB en México

“Mom, at school there is a boy who says his name is José Luis Perales.

“Oh yes!… And what is he like?”

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Quick, quick!: The first third of 2024 has already passed us by. Wishing you happiness for the remainder of the year, and always…

** No less than eight teams, including the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Giants, are trying to obtain authorization to install Baseball Academies in Sinaloa and Sonora. It is very difficult for Mexican baseball to say yes…

** Today marks 88 years (!936), since Joe DiMaggio debuted at Yankee Stadium, against the St. Louis Cardinals. He appeared in left field. In his first at-bat he grounded out to third. But then he hit two singles and a triple, as a big contribution to New York’s victory, 14-5…

“Why would they say that in divorces there is ‘separation of goods’, if what there is, is ‘separation of evils’… La Pimpi.

** Another comedy from an umpire in 2024. How terrible they have been; what horror! Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, in a game against the White Sox, injured his leg running to second. He was out. Well, umpire Rob Drake insisted on asking Buxton to run out of the infield, until the trainer arrived to put things in order. The Minnesota team reported the case to the commissioner’s office…

** Those suspended, due to the Rays-Cerveceros game brawl: The Dominican, Milwaukee pitcher, Freddy Peralta, five games; the reliever of the same team, and also from Quisqueya, Abner Uribe, six games; their manager, Pat Murphy, two games. And José Siri, also Dominican, outfielder for the Rays, three games… Rest guys!…

** Unintentional “Bee Day” in Phoenix, with the Dodgers visiting. The stinging girls had built a tremendous nest at the top of the backstop. And they were buzzing during the game, preventing baseball action for close to two hours. They were dominated because an expert on those little animals, named Matt Hilton, appeared…

** Mike Trout, 33, has injured his knee that has had surgery already. Of course, that’s drama for the people of Anaheim, who saw Shohei Ohtani leave recently. Doctors say Mike could possibly return to action this year. They already hired Kevin Pillar for one season…

“He, who is born to be a servant, nails fall from Heaven”… Anonymous.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Quieren Instalar en México Academias de Beisbol MLB

“Mamá, en la escuela hay un niño que dice llamarse José Luis Perales.

“¡Ah sí!… ¿Y cómo es él?”

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Rapidito, rapidito!: Ya se nos fue el primer tercio de 2024. Felicidades durante lo que no queda del año y siempre…

** No menos de ocho equipos, entre los cuales figuran Yankees, Mets, Dodgers y Gigantes, tratan de lograr autorización para instalar Academias de Beisbol en Sinaloa y Sonora. Muy difícil que el beisbol mexicano suministre el sí…

** Hace hoy 88 años del debut de Joe DiMaggio en Yankee Stadium, frente a los Carmelitas de San Luis. Apareció en el left field. En su primer turno fue out con roletazo por tercera. Pero después disparó dos sencillos y un triple, como contribución grande para con la victoria de Nueva York, 14-5…

“¿Por qué dirán que en los divorcios hay ‘separación de bienes’, si lo que hay es ‘separación de males”… La Pimpi.

** Otra cómica de un umpire en 2024. ¡Qué fatales han estado, qué horror! El outfielder de los Twins, Byron Buxton, en juego frente a los Medias Blancas, se lesionó de una pierna corriendo hacia segunda. Fue out. Pues el umpire Rob Drake se empeñó en pedir a Buxton que saliera del infield corriendo, hasta que llegó el trainer a poner el orden. El equipo de Minnesota denunció el caso ante la oficina del comisionado…

** Los suspendidos, por la trifulca del juego Rays-Cerveceros: El dominicano, lanzador del Milwaukee, Freddy Peralta, cinco juegos; el relevista del mismo equipo, y también de Quisqueya, Abner Uribe, seis juegos; el mánager de ellos, Pat Murphy, dos juegos. Y José Siri, igualmente dominicano, outfielder de los Rays, tres juegos… ¡Descansen muchachones!…

** Sin proponérselo celebraron en Phoenix El Día de las Abejas, con los Dodgers de visita. Las muchachas ponsoñozas habían armado tremendo nido en lo alto del backstop. Y se alborotaron durante el juego, impidiendo la acción durante cerca de dos horas. Fueron dominadas porque apareció un experto en esos animalitos, llamado Matt Hilton…

** Mike Trout, de 33 años, se ha lesionado una rodilla, que ya operaron. Por supuesto, eso es un drama para la gente de Anaheim, que vio irse a Shohei Ohtani recientemente. Los médicos dicen que posiblemente, Mike pueda volver a la acción este mismo año. Ya contrataron a Kevin Pillar para una temporada…

“Al que nace para trompo servidor, del Cielo le caen los clavos”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

