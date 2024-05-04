The Bronx and Baltimore Are World Series Homes – El Bronx y Baltimore Son Urbes de la Serie Mundial

“Save bread for May and malojo for the horse”… Spanish advice.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The 2024 Orioles have a good load of valuable youngsters, even without the best of them all, Jackson Holliday, sent to the minors for not being able to hit the pitchers up here.

The 2024 Yankees are a roster of very good veterans and some youngsters, such as the Dominican from the Capital, Juan Soto, 25 years old, but already in his seventh Big Leagues season, with a lifetime .286 batting average, 168 home runs and 508 runs driven.

In Baltimore they celebrate that they came into the weekend with a 20-11 record over the Yankees 20-13 and also over the Red Sox 18-14.

Three teams that play very good baseball.

But the man from Caracas, Gleyber Torres, accepts that his Yankees are not doing well against the guys from Maryland, because not only did they lose 7-2 on Thursday in Baltimore, but they also lost three of the four-game series in those venues. . And the Venezuelan remembers that last year they lost six of the last nine games with that team.

Gleyber, 27 years old and, like Soto, in his seventh season, is hitting .265, 124 home runs, 385 RBIs.

But this year he has hit .218 and his error led to four Orioles runs in the first inning on Thursday.

The Bronx and Baltimore have hosted magnificent World Series, but the Yankees have not appeared in the October Classic since 2009, when they beat the Phillies in six games; and the Orioles last enjoyed Autumn baseball in 1983, when coincidentally, they also beat the Phillies, but in five games.

Of course, the World Series does not come to the city that needs it and only one team from each League achieves such honors, but it is easy to understand the concern of the Yankees and Orioles to return the show to their fields.

Those born during the last World Series in Baltimore are already in their forties; who were born when the Yankees, are already in the middle of the High School period.

Enough, enough.

Teams like the Yankees and Orioles have accustomed their people to enjoying until the final victory. Just as there are teams only concerned with entertaining, amusing their clients with a victory one day, a good game lost later and getting the schedule going.

As for 2024, we are going to have very good baseball in the AL East until October.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering by; El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

(En Español)

El Bronx y Baltimore Son Urbes de la Serie Mundial

“Guarda pan para Mayo y malojo para el caballo”… Conseja española.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Orioles 2024, son una buena carga de valiosos jovencitos, aún sin el mejor de todos, Jackson Holliday, enviado a las menores por no poder batearles a los pitchers de aquí arriba.

Los Yankees 2024 son un roster de muy buenos veteranos y algunos jovencitos, como el dominicano capitaleño, Juan Soto, de 25 años, pero ya en su séptima campaña Grande, con récord total de .286 de promedio al bate, 168 jonrones y 508 carreras impulsadas.

En Baltimore celebran que llegaron al fin de semana con marca de 20-11 sobre los Yankees 20-13 y también sobre los Medias Rojas 18-14.

Tres equipos que juegan muy buen beisbol.

Pero el caraqueño, Gleyber Torres, acepta que sus Yankees no están bien frente a los muchachos de Maryland, porque, no solo perdieron 7-2 el jueves en Baltimore, sino que también cayeron en tres de la serie de cuatro en esos predios. Y recuerda el venezolano, que el año pasado perdieron con ese equipo seis de los últimos nueve encuentros.

Gleyber, de 27 años y, como Soto, en su séptima temporada, batea para .265, 124 jonrones, 385 impulsadas.

Pero este año ha conectado para .218 y un error suyo facilitó cuatro anotaciones de los Orioles en el primer inning del jueves.

El Bronx y Baltimore han sido sedes de magníficas Series Mundiales, pero los Yankees no han aparecido en el Clásico de Octubre desde el 2009, cuando la ganaron a los Phillies en seis juegos; y los Orioles disfrutaron del beisbol del profundo otoño la última vez en 1983, cuando casualmente, también vencieron a los Phillies, pero en cinco fechas.

Por supuesto que la Serie Mundial no le llega a la ciudad que la necesita y solo un equipo de cada Liga alcanza tales honores, pero sí es fácil de comprender la preocupación de Yankees y Orioles por regresar el espectáculo a sus predios.

Los nacidos durante la última Serie Mundial en Baltimore ya son cuarentones; quienes nacieron cuando la de los Yankees, ya están en medio del período de High School.

Suficiente, suficiente.

Equipos como Yankees y Orioles han acostumbrado a su gente a disfrutar hasta la victoria definitiva. Igual que hay equipos solo preocupados por entretener, divertir a sus clientes con una victoria un día, un buen juego perdido más tarde y que marche el calendario.

En cuanto a 2024, vamos a tener muy buen beisbol en la Americana del Este hasta octubre.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por; El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com