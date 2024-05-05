A Hat Lineup Becomes a Winner – Gana Alineación Sombrerera de Emergencia

SUNDAY POEM

They look like blonde divas today

but it’s just a lie, I tell you

come, watch them with me

well, they are blondes, only above

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – What should a Major League manager do if, when writing the lineup, he finds that both of his power hitters are injured?

Well, it may not be the most orthodox, but it was what Ron Washington, the Angels’ manager, did when he found that Mike Trout and Anthony Rendón were out of action. And it turned out for him in the game the day before yesterday. This is how he explained it himself:

“I couldn’t find anyone to put in as the fourth hitter. Of course I thought of Zach Neto, Jo Adell and Logan O’Hoppe. But I couldn’t decide.

“Suddenly it occurred to me to write those three names and a few others, on little pieces of paper. I rolled them into balls, put them in a hat, shook them and the only one left in it was Willie Calhoun, who was going for his first appearance with our team.

“I thought: If this is what the hat orders, there must be a reason. And I wrote that name in the fourth space on the list.”

In four at-bats, Calhoun had three hits, one double, scored a run and Anaheim beat the Indians six to zero.

Yesterday, Saturday, Washington received 11 gift hats and 22 blocks of paper… You’re doing well, boy, you’re doing well!…

San Diego Padres Needed to Have Luis Arráez

Of course the Padres are not in their best season, at 17-18, but they are second in the West Division, because in that group of five, four have negative records. Only the Dodgers have more wins than losses, 21-13.

Well, those Padres are the ones who receive San Felipe’s super hitter, Luis Arráez. By the way, the Marlins will continue to pay him his fees of 10 million 600 thousand dollars, of which they will only pay $740 thousand in San Diego, which is the minimum salary.

The Marlins received three players from the minors, none of which are in the top 100.

The Marlins thing is a very difficult tongue twister to solve: They don’t bring enough people to the stadium because they are always losers, now 9-25; and they always lose, because, as they are doing very badly financially due to lack of followers, they do not have the means to pay stars like Arráez.

In the Major Leagues what is sold are the emotions of victories, so if there are few, business is bad.

Furthermore, in Miami and surrounding areas, there are many sports events, without taking into account other programs offered by the monstrous world of television.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Alineación Sombrerera Gana en la Emergencia

RIMA DOMINICAL

Parecen hoy rubias divas

pero es mentira, te digo

ven, obsérvalas conmigo

pues, son rubias, solo arriba.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¿Qué debe hacer un mánager de Grandes Ligas, si a la hora de escribir la alineación, encuentra que sus dos bateadores de poder están lesionados?

Bueno, quizá no sea lo más ortodoxo, pero fue lo hecho por Ron Washington, jefe de campo de los Angelinos, cuando se encontró con que Mike Trout y Anthony Rendón, están fuera de acción. Y le resultó en el juego de anteayer. Así lo explicó él mismo:

“No encontraba a quién colocar de cuarto bate. Por supuesto que pensé en Zach Neto, Jo Adell y Logan O’Hoppe. Pero no me decidía.

“De pronto se me ocurrió escribir esos tres nombres y algunos otros, en pedacitos de papel. Los volví bolitas, los puse en un sombrero, los sacudí y el único que quedó dentro fue Willie Calhoun, quien iba para su primera aparición con nuestro equipo.

“Pensé: Si esto es lo que ordena el sombrero, por algo será. Y escribí ese nombre en el cuarto espacio de la lista”.

En cuatro turnos, Calhoun bateó tres hits, uno doble, anotó una carrera y Anaheim le ganó a los Indios seis por cero.

Washington recibió ayer sábado 11 sombreros de regalo y 22 bloques de papel… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!…

A Los Padres Les Urgía Tener a Luis Arráez

Desde luego que los Padres no están en su mejor temporada, con 17-18, pero son segundos en la División Oeste, porque en ese grupo de cinco, cuatro van con récords negativos. Solo los Dodgers tienen más ganados que perdidos, 21-13.

Pues, esos Padres son quienes reciben al súper bateador de San Felipe, Luis Arráez. Por cierto que los Marlins continuarán pagándole sus honorarios de 10 millones 600 mil dólares, de los cuales solamente pagarán en San Diego $740 mil, que es el sueldo mínimo.

Los Marlins recibieron tres de las menores, de los cuales ninguno está entre los mejores 100.

Lo de los Marlins es un trabalenguas muy difícil de resolver: No llevan gente suficiente al estadio porque son siempre perdedores, ahora 9-25; y siempre pierden, porque, como van muy mal económicamente por falta de seguidores, no tienen con qué pagar a estelares como Arráez.

En Grandes Ligas lo que se vende son las emociones de las victorias, por lo que, si son pocas, el negocio va mal.

Además, en Miami y alrededores, hay muchos espectáculos deportivos, sin tomar en cuenta los que brinda el monstruoso mundo de la televisión.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5