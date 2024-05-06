Letters from Beyond: From Dalmiro Finol To Luis Arráez – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Dalmiro Finol Para Luis Arráez

Admired and highly respected Luis:

You are the bigleaguer that all good baseball fans would like to find inside each uniform: You play one hundred percent for your team, effective defensively, you hit better than everyone and you are a gentleman with pleasant homely manners, a gentleman in every sense, a 27 years old.

So much so that from this More Here, which you call Beyond, I have heard the manager of the Padres, Mike Shildt, who spent the weekend in Phoenix visiting the Diamondbacks with the Padres, comment to his coaches: “Yes, we have now added the batter who has hit pitches the best in both Leagues and against all pitchers. But also, in him, we have the finest gentleman in baseball. A man, who outside the stadium, looks more like the Ambassador of a country at peace than a baseball player.

By the way, Luis, I, who dares writing to you, was the second baseman of the Venezuelan team, winner of the Amateur Baseball World Series in Havana, in 1941. During my career, I played in all positions, except pitcher and catcher, but the one that I liked the most, the one that filled my life, the one I played in that Series, is this one that you and I have enjoyed to the fullest.

Therefore, because I know how much you love to defend second base, it caught my attention when manager Shildt declared to the press that he will sometimes line you up as a DH. None of the others he’s used at second can compete with you at the position, Tyler Wade, Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim.

Do you know what I imagine? Well, he said that to calm things down, since you are the fourth on the roster with experience in that defensive area and without any discussion, the best.

It may also be that he is going to line you up sometimes as a designated player to rest you, and avoid injuries. You already know that each manager is a like a machine thinking about strategies.

The truth, in any case, is that they have not taken you to San Diego so that you can shine with the glove, but so that you can maintain the daily purr of your bat.

During the weekend, the San Diego newspapers have written more about you and your bat than about the entire team.

Do you know what we said in my playing days about hitters like you? Well, “That’s a tremendous bludgeon!” And you, dear Luis, are today the best hitter in both Leagues.

And let me tell you that I was a proud native of Maracaibo, even though with this name, Dalmiro, well, you had probably already imagined it. I arrived at this Hereafter at the age of 74.

You are loved to the fullest, Luisito. And like the entire baseball world, I will be watching your every appearance, bat in hand.

A big hug,

Dalmiro.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Dalmiro Finol Para Luis Arráez

Admirado y muy respetado Luis:

Eres el bigleaguer que todos los buenos seguidores del beisbol quisiéramos encontrar dentro de cada uniforme: Juegas ciento por ciento para tu equipo, efectivo a la defensiva, bateas mejor que todos y eres un caballero de agradables modales hogareños, un señor en todo sentido, a los 27 años de edad.

Tanto, que desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, he oído al mánager de los Padres, Mike Shildt, quien pasó el fin de semana en Phoenix visitando con los Padres a los Diamondbacks, comentar ante sus coaches: “Sí, tenemos ahora al bateador que mejor ha chocado los lanzamientos en ambas Ligas y contra todos los lanzadores. Pero también, en él mismo, tenemos al caballero más fino del beisbol. Un señor, quien fuera del estadio, parece más el Embajador de un país en paz, que un jugador de beisbol.

Por cierto, Luis, quien se atreve a escribirte, yo, fui el segunda base del equipo de Venezuela, ganador de la Serie Mundial de Beisbol Aficionado en La Habana, en 1941. Durante mi carrera, jugué en todas las posiciones, menos pitcher y catcher, pero la que más me agradaba, la que llenaba mi vida, la que jugué en esa Serie, es ésta que tú y yo hemos disfrutado al máximo.

Por eso, porque sé cuánto amas la segunda base en tu defensiva, me llamó la atención que el mánager Shildt declarara a la prensa que va alinearte a veces como designado. Ninguno de los otros que ha utilizado en segunda puede competir contigo en la posición, Tyler Wade, Jake Cronenworth y Ha-Seong Kim.

¿Sabes qué me imagino? Pues, que dijo eso para tranquilizar los ánimos, ya que eres el cuarto en el roster con experiencia en esa área defensiva y sin discusión alguna, el mejor.

También puede ser que sí te va a alinear a veces como designado para darte descanso y para evadir las lesiones. Ya sabes que cada mánager es una maquinaria para pensar en sus estrategias.

Lo cierto, de todas maneras, es que no te han llevado a San Diego para que brilles con el guante, sino para que mantengas el ronroneo diario de tu bate.

Durante el fin de semana, los diarios sandieguinos han escrito más de ti y tu bate, que de todo el equipo.

¿Sabes qué decíamos en mi época de pelotero sobre los bateadores como tú? Pues, “¡Ese es tremendo tolete!” Y tú, amigo Luis, eres hoy el mejor tolete de ambas Ligas.

Te informo que fui orgulloso nativo de Maracaibo, aún cuando con este nombre, Dalmiro, ya seguramente te lo habías imaginado. Y llegué a este Más Acá a la edad de los 74 años.

Se te quiere al máximo, Luisito. Y como todo el mundo del beisbol, estaré pendiente de cada aparición tuya, bate en mano.

Un abrazote,

Dalmiro.