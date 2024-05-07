A Retired Pitcher Will Graduate As a Doctor – Se Retira Como Pitcher y Estudia Medicina

“Having a public position is not the same as being a public charge”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) -Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Levy Benshimol, fellow journalist from Caracas, says: “I am a Yankees fan, and I think they have serious problems in the bullpen. The Orioles, on the other hand, enjoy a rounded, youthful roster with plenty of skills. They should win the Division title, at least.”

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales, asks: “How many years did Brandon Webb pitch in the Major Leagues and what is he doing now?”

Dear friend Chucho: Brandon was in the Majors for six years plus one game in another season. He left a record of 87-62, 3.27. Now, at 44 years of age, he lives with his wife, Alicia, in Ashland, Kentucky, where he is finishing his medical studies, specializing in osteomyelitis (bone infections).

For his services as a pitcher, he earned a total of 31,550,000 dollars. Exemplary gentleman.

Remigio García Z. from Mexico City, asks: “What is Elías Sports Bureau?”

Dear friend Miyo: It is a company, founded in 1913, dedicated to researching and managing records and sports history. It is based in Canada and the United States, with main offices in New York. He provides extraordinary services to Major League Baseball.

Montreal’s Ennio Minarini asks: “Can umpires offer a manager a choice of more than one possible sentence?”

Dear friend Ñeño: This is how it is contemplated in the Rules. When a play may have more than one call, umpires must offer the manager the possibility of choosing the one he believes is most convenient for his team.

Luis M. González G. de Guatire, asks: “Should a batter-runner who arrives safely at first should returned inside or outside the white line?

Dear friend Lucho: On the outside there is no danger of being out. Rule 7.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks: “To be used in the Major Leagues, does a bat have to be an authorized brand?”

Dear friend Pepe: Only those from brands authorized by the commissioner can be used at that level.

Lisandro M. Rocha, from Culiacán, asks: “What should umpires rule if a player bats with one foot outside the batter’s box?”

Dear friend Liso: The batter is out by Rule 6.06. He is forced to have both feet in the box. The umpires must warn him that that’s what they paint a box for.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Pitcher Retirado se Graduará de Médico

