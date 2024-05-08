Fears Of Stagnation in MLB Revenues – Temen Una Baja en las Finanzas de MLB

“If everyone in this world were good, how would we know what it means to be bad?”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. I appreciate you sending me your full name and the name of the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you very much.

Regino Garza, from Monterrey, asks: “Do you think the millions of dollars managed by Major League Baseball will be reduced due to the drop in television revenues? It is known that the strong competition from new popular media has affected the advertising sales of television networks.”

Dear friend Reggie: That is correct. ESPN and FOX may no longer be able to pay the two billion 300 thousand dollars annually for the broadcast rights. And yes, there are fears of declines throughout the business economy.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, comments: “Looking at how Carlos Santana, Zach Neto, Fernando Tatis and many other big leaguers wear uniforms, Major League Baseball should also allow shorts, like those worn by the White Sox in August 1976. They have done away with uniformity in a spectacle as expensive and historic as baseball.”

Dear friend Fred: You must understand that commissioner Rob Manfred does not have time to deal with those details, since he is very dedicated to his business, in partnership with ESPN and FOX.

Lizardo Marrero, from Havana, asks: “Will Luis Arráez be happy in San Diego, with so much pressure with the Dodgers and Giants, instead of playing with the Marlins without major worries?”

Dear friend Liz: There is nothing that a baseball-loving player like Luis, wants more than winning a World Series. And that is likely today for Arráez, in a Padre’s uniform, not with the Marlins.

He told me yesterday, by phone, that he had grown fond of all the Marlins guys, but that at the farewell, they expressed themselves happy that he was going to play with a chance to win.

Armando Riechi M. from Hermosillo, asks: “Who was Javier Pérez in baseball?”

Dear friend Mando: If he had been white, Javier would have reached the Major Leagues sooner than later. He was a notable infielder, especially at second base. He played seven years in the Negro Leagues and 28 in Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

He is recognized as a great hitter and very confident in hits and runs and sacrifice bunts. He was born on February 3, 1902 in San Antonio de los Baños, about 30 kilometers from Havana; and he played in the Negro Leagues, until 1945.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Temen Una Baja en los Multi Millones de MLB

“Si todos en este mundo fuéramos buenos, ¿cómo sabríamos lo que es ser malo?”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como cada miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Agradezco me envíes tu nombre completo y el de la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Muchas gracias.

Regino Garza, de Monterrey, pregunta: “¿Cree que resultarán reducidos los millones de dólares que maneja Major League Baseball, debido a la baja de ingresos por la televisión? Se sabe que la fuerte competencia de los nuevos medios populares, ha afectado la venta de publicidad de las cadenas televisivas”.

Amigo Reggie: Eso es correcto. Posiblemente ESPN y FOX no puedan pagar más los dos mil millones 300 mil dólares anuales por los derechos de transmisión. Y sí, se teme haya bajas en toda la economía del negocio.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, comenta: “Observando cómo se uniforman Carlos Santana, Zach Neto, Fernando Tatis y muchos otros bigleaguers, Major League Baseball debería permitir también los shorts, como aquellos que usaron los Medias Blancas en agosto de 1976. Han acabado con la uniformidad en un espectáculo tan costoso e histórico, como es el beisbol.”

Amigo Fred: Debes comprender que el comisionado Rob Manfred no tiene tiempo para ocuparse de esos detalles, ya que está muy entregado a sus negocios, en sociedad con ESPN y FOX.

Lizardo Marrero, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿Estará feliz Luis Arráez en San Diego, con tanta presión frente a Dodgers y Gigantes, en vez de jugar con los Marlins sin mayores preocupaciones?”

Amigo Liz: Un pelotero amante del beisbol, como Luis, lo que quiere es llegar a la Serie Mundial y ganarla. Y eso es probable hoy día, uniformado de Padre, no con los Marlins.

Él me dijo ayer, por teléfono, que se había encariñado con todos los muchachos de los Marlins, pero que en la despedida, ellos se expresaron felices de que él fuera a jugar con chance de ganar.

Armando Riechi M. de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Quién fue Javier Pérez en el beisbol?”

Amigo Mando: De haber sido blanco, Javier hubiera llegado pronto a las Grandes Ligas. Fue notable infielder, especialmente en segunda base. Jugó siete años en las Ligas Negras y 28 en Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominicana y Venezuela.

Reconocido como gran chocador y muy seguro en los hits and runs y toques de sacrificio. Nació el tres de febrero de 1902 en San Antonio de los Baños, a unos 30 kilómetros de La Habana; y jugó en las Ligas Negras, hasta 1945.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5