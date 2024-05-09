Predicting a No-Hitter Results in Ridicule – Predecir un No-Hitter Resulta en Ridículo

“An eye for an eye… And we will all be blind”… Mahatma Gandhi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Cubs Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga, is 5-1, 1.08. That is, a good candidate for Rookie of the Year.

Which team has played the longest since they last had a Rookie of the Year?

The Answer: The San Diego Padres. It has been 37 years since Puerto Rican Benito Santiago obtained those honors.

Lack of professionalism and respect for the audience and for the starting pitcher, reveals the ridicule of the Dodgers announcer, Greg Amsinger.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was warming up before his first pitch against the Marlins, when Amsinger said in a serious tone: “Yamamoto will throw a no-hitter tonight.”

The Japanese had thrown 15 innings of pure zeros, but that is very different from nine without hits or runs.

And the action resoundingly mocked the ridiculous talker.

The first batter of the game was Nassau, Bahamas native Jazz Chisholm, who got the ball out to Yamamoto. The Dodgers were losing 1-0 and had 27 outs left, with no hit left.

Finally, Yamamoto and the Dodgers won, 8-2, but the Marlins had five hits.

The Japanese put his record at 4-1, with an ERA of 2.79.

This case takes me back to so many talkers or writers of nonsense, that as soon as a rookie gets two hits or wins two games as a pitcher, they say: “This boy has already started to fly, because he is heading to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.”

-o-o-o-

“There are no paths to peace; peace is the way”… Mahatma Gandhi.

-o-o-o-

From Hernán Cortés in Mexico to Néstor Cortés in the Bronx

Hernán Cortés conquered the Aztec Empire in two years, 1519 to 1521.

Néstor Cortés, also known as The Hialeah Kid, even though he was born in Surgidero de Batabanó, Cuba, has conquered the Bronx, New York, and Yankees fans around the world.

Since 2022, when he came to the Yankees, this 29-year-old left-handed pitcher has done it, even though he has suffered several injuries that have sidelined him.

Néstor is restless, talkative, has a permanent smile, loves jokes and loves racehorses (he co-owns one in New York).

Manager Aaron Boone has so much confidence in him that this year, with Gerrit Cole injured, he sent him to start the season opening game.

With the Yankees (he has also pitched for the Orioles and Mariners) Néstor has a record of 25-14, 3.81…

You’re doing well guy, you’re doing well!

-o-o-o-

“Anger and intolerance are enemies of knowledge”… Mahatma Gandhi.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Antes de la Voz de Play Ball, Narrador Predice un No-Hit

“Ojo por ojo… Y todos quedaremos ciegos”… Mahatma Gandhi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: El japonés de los Cachorros, Shota Imanaga, tiene récord de 5-1, 1.08. Es decir, buen candidato para Novato del Año.

¿Cuál es el equipo que ha jugado más tiempo desde la última vez que tuvo un Novato del Año?

La Respuesta: Los Padres. Hace 37 años que el boricua Benito Santiago, obtuvo esos honores.

Falta de profesión y de respeto para con la audiencia y para con el pitcher abridor, revela el ridículo del narrador de los Dodgers, Greg Amsinger.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto calentaba antes de su primer lanzamiento frente a los Marlins, cuando Amsinger dijo con seria tonalidad: “Yamamoto tirará juego sin hit esta noche”.

El japonés había lanzado 15 innings de puros ceros, pero eso es muy diferente a nueve sin hits ni carreras.

Y la acción se burló estrepitosamente del ridículo parlanchín.

El primer bateador del juego, fue el nativo de Nassau, Bahamas, Jazz Chisholm, quien le sacó la bola a Yamamoto. 1-0 perdían los Dodgers y faltaba hacer 27 outs, ya sin no hit..

Finalmente, Yamamoto y los Dodgers ganaron, 8-2, pero los Marlins conectaron cinco incogibles.

El japonés puso su récord en 4-1, con efectividad de 2.79.

Este caso me traslada a tantos habladores o escritores de tonterías, que apenas un novato conecta dos hits o gana dos juegos como lanzador, dicen: “Este muchacho ya ha comenzado a volar, porque va hacia el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown”.

-o-o-o-

“No hay caminos para la paz; la paz es el camino”… Mahatma Gandhi.

-o-o-o-

De Hernán Cortés en México a Néstor Cortés en el Bronx

Hernán Cortés conquistó el Imperio azteca en dos años, 1519 a 1521.

Néstor Cortés, también conocido como The Hialeah Kid (el muchado de Hialeah), aún cuando nació en Surgidero de Batabanó, Cuba, ha conquistado el Bronx, Nueva York todo y los fanáticos de los Yankees en el mundo entero

Desde 2022, cuando llegó a los Yankees, lo ha logrado este lanzador zurdo de 29 años, aún cuando ha sufrido varias lesiones que lo han sacado juego.

Néstor es inquieto, conversador, exhibe una sonrisa permanente, le encantan los chistes y ama los caballos de carrera (es co-propietario de uno en Nueva York).

El mánager Aaron Boone le tiene tanta confianza, que este año, con Gerrit Cole lesionado, lo mandó a abrir el juego inaugural.

Con los Yankees (también ha lanzado para Orioles y Marineros) tiene Néstor récord de 25-14, 3.81… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!

-o-o-o-

“La ira y la intolerancia son enemigas del saber… Mahatma Gandhi.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

