Contreras’ Absence Causes Concern – Ausencia de Contreras Causa Preocupación

“There are infidelities that are not infidelities, but rather needs”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – There is consternation in St. Louis over the fracture suffered by Willson Contreras.

The young catcher, a native of Puerto Cabello, who will turn 32 next Monday, had his left arm fractured by an unintentional hit by J.D. Martinez, of the Mets. He simply swung at a pitch, and did not connect with the ball, but Willson’s forearm.

An everyday catcher, like Willson, who hits .280, is missed every minute, which is happening now in Missouri.

The doctors confirmed yesterday that after the successful operation, they expect the boy to return to action in mid-July.

Manager Oliver Mármol, an Orlando native, said:

“Even when you know that injuries are part of the game, losing a player of Willson’s stature, is cause for concern, even when you know that he will return to the lineup soon.”

Of course, the Cardinals highly estimate the abilities of the Buenos Aires native, so on December 9, 2022, they signed him for 87,500,000 dollars for five seasons.

And the current situation of that team needs the presence of its number one catcher in the lineup, to get out of the mess in which they are mired. The Cardinals are last in the NL Central Division, below the Brewers, Cubs, Pirates and Reds.

Of the first 36 games, the San Luis club lost 21.

However, manager Mármol has told the San Luis press that “the most important thing is Willson’s health, so he will possibly be sent to the minors for a few days when he is in the recovery period.”

Willson played for the 2016 Cubs, when they won the World Series and has also appeared in three All-Star Games, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Personal detail: Willson Contreras is one of the very few who write that name with two L’s. Both those named Wilson and those with that last name are usually written with a single l.

Now, in the Willson family, everyone is a double L; Dad’s name is William and brothers, Willmer and William. Not the mother. The lady’s name is Olga, with a single l.

William is also a Major League catcher, with the Brewers.

-o-o-o-

“Intentions, no matter how good, can cause a lot of harm”… Anonymous.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

La Ausencia de Contreras Preocupa en San Luis

“Hay infidelidades que no son infidelidades, sino más bien necesidades”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hay consternación en San Luis por la fractura que sufrió Willson Contreras.

El joven receptor, nativo de Puerto Cabello, quien cumplirá 32 años el próximo lunes, resultó con el brazo izquierdo fracturado por un batazo, no intencional, que le propinó J.D. Martínez, de los Mets. Simplemente le hizo swing a un lanzamiento, y no conectó la bola, sino el antebrazo del criollo.

Un catcher de todos los días, como Willson, que batea para .280, se echa de menos minuto a minuto, lo que ocurre ahora por aquellos predios de Missouri.

Los médicos ratificaron ayer que después de la exitosa operación, esperan que el muchacho regrese a la acción a mediados de julio.

El mánager, Oliver Mármol, nativo de Orlando, dijo:

“Aún cuando uno sabe que las lesiones son parte del juego, cuando se pierde a un pelotero de la talla de Willson, reina la preocupación, aún cuando se sepa que volverá pronto a la alineación”.

Por supuesto que los Cardenales estiman en grande las facultades del porteño, por lo que el nueve de diciembre de 2022, lo firmaron por 87 millones 500 mil dólares para cinco temporadas.

Y la situación actual de ese equipo necesita la presencia de su receptor número uno en la alineación, para salir del berejenal en el cual están sumidos. Los Cardenales son últimos en la División Central de la Nacional, por debajo de Cerveceros, Cachorros, Piratas y Rojos.

De los primeros 36 juegos, el club de San Luis perdió 21.

No obstante, el mánager Mármol ha dicho ante la prensa de San Luis, que “lo más importante es la salud de Willson, por lo que, posiblemente será enviado a las menores por unos días cuando esté en el período de la recuperación”.

Wilson fue de los Cachorros de 2016, cuando ganaron hasta la Serie Mundial y además, ha aparecido en tres Juegos de Estrellas, 2018, 2019 y 2022.

Detalle personal: Willson Contreras es de los muy pocos que escriben ese nombre con dos eles. Tanto quienes son nombrados Wilson, como quienes llevan ese apellido, suelen utilizar una sola ele.

Ahora, en la familia de Willson, todos son doble ele. El papá, William y los hermanos, Willmer y William. La mamá no, la señora es llamada Olga, así con un sola ele.

William también es receptor de Grandes Ligas, con los Cerveceros.

-o-o-o-

“Las intenciones, por buenas que sean, pueden causar mucho daño”… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

