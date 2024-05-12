Every Day Should Be “Mother’s Day” – Todos los Días Deben Ser “El Día de la Madre””

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). “There is only one mother”, so there is also only one Mother’s Day column each year. Here is the one from 2024.

Because of how much they have to do each day, there should be more than one mother for each child.

Without mothers there would be no children… But well, without children there would be no mothers either.

It is an injustice that on Mother’s Day she has to cook for and serve the entire family.

Eva wanted to buy her mother a gift for Mother’s Day, but she couldn’t find something to give a rib.

The first thing that children learn in the United States is to call 911 to accuse their mother that she is abusing them.

Be careful!: Stem cells have nothing to do with cellulite or cell phones.

Nuns call themselves mothers. Tell me what you brag about and I’ll tell you what you lack.”

How many children did Mother Teresa of Calcutta have?

My mom has a Ph.D. as a laundress.

Being another mother’s mother is very nice… Until they call you grandmother.

Being a mother is the trophy won for suffering the pains of childbirth.

If ‘there is only one mother’, how did she bring into the world, all by herself, more than eight billion people who populate this world?

Julio Iglesias will donate the zipper of his fly to the Museum of the Mother in Madrid.

Venezuelan umpire Roberto Olivo published in his autobiography that the mother most mentioned in baseball was his.

When the mother kisses her son, she also kisses the love for which he was born.

Mom is the name of God on the lips of children.

They say automation does everything while you’re sitting there. But no, the one who does everything is called mother.

They say that the evolution has been successful. But how is injustice possible, that mothers still only have two hands and two arms!?

The Holy Father cannot be present in every house, so he invented mothers.

The advantage of being a mother is that you can have several children, whereas the children can only have one mother.

Mothers in the family are like flowers in gardens.

Donald Trump wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day, but no one wanted to be his mother.

If there is Mother’s Day, why isn’t there Mother-in-Law’s Day? Listen to me: She is the mother of, you know who.

Nothing is perfect in this life. Therefore, along with the mother, the Holy Father created the mother-in-law.

Mothers always forgive because they have come to this world for that.

The future of a child is his mother.

The mother of emotions in baseball is the ball.

The mother of home runs is the joy of jogging over the four bases.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Todos los Días Deben Ser El Día de la Madre

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE). Como “madre hay una sola”, también la columna del Día de las Madres es una sola cada año. He aquí la de 2024.

Por lo mucho que tienen que hacer cada día, debería ser más de una madre por cada hijo.

Sin madres no habría hijos… Pero bueno, sin hijos tampoco habría madres.

Es una injusticia que en El Día de la Madre ella tenga que cocinar y servir para toda la familia.

Eva quería comprarle un regalo a su mamá por El Día de la Madre, pero, no halló qué regalarle a una costilla.

Lo primero que aprenden los hijos en Estados Unidos, es a llamar al 911 para acusar a su mamá de que lo está agrediendo.

¡Ojo!: Las células madres, no tienen nada que ver con la celulitis ni con los celulares.

Las monjas se hacen llamar madres. Dime de qué presumes y te diré de qué careces”.

¿Cuántos hijos tuvo La Madre Teresa de Calcuta?

Mi mamá tiene un Ph.D. como lavandera.

Ser la mamá de otra mamá es muy agradable… Hasta que llaman a uno abuela.

Ser madre es el trofeo ganado por sufrir los dolores del parto.

Si ‘madre hay una sola’, ¿cómo hizo para traer al mundo, ella solita, a más de ocho mil millones de personas que poblamos este mundo?

Julio Iglesias donará el zipper de su bragueta al Museo de la Madre de Madrid.

El umpire venezolano Roberto Olivo publicó en su autobiografía que la madre más mencionada en el beisbol era la suya.

Cuando la madre besa a su hijo, besa también al amor por el cual él ha nacido.

Mamá es el nombre de Dios en los labios de los niños.

Dicen que la automatización lo hace todo, mientras uno está sentado por ahí. Pero no, quien lo hace todo se llama madre.

Dicen que la evolución ha sido exitosa. ¿¡Pero cómo es posible la injusticia, de que todavía las madres tengan solamente dos manos y dos brazos!?

Como Papa Dios no puede estar presente en todas las casas, inventó a las madres.

La ventaja de ser madre es que pueden tener varios hijos, en cambio uno puede tener solo una madre.

Las madres en la familia, son como las flores en los jardines.

Donald Trump, quería celebrar El Día de la Madre, pero nadie quiso ser su mamá.

Si hay Día de la Madre, ¿por qué no hay Día de la Suegra? Óyeme…: ella es la madre de, ya tú sabes quién.

Nada es perfecto en esta vida. Por eso, junto con la madre, Papá Dios creó a la suegra.

Las madres perdonan siempre porque han venido a este mundo para eso.

El porvenir de un niño es su madre.

La madre de las emociones en el beisbol, es la pelota.

La madre de los jonrones es la dicha de trotar por encima de las cuatro bases.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5