Letters from Beyond: From Joshua Gibson to Salvador Pérez – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Joshua Gibson para Salvador Pérez

Dear friend Salvy:

I keep an eye on the Venezuelan big leaguers, because I played in Caracas and Maracaibo, when at the beginning of the 40s of the previous century, professional baseball began there.

But, it was something far from baseball, what surprised me and I liked the most about there: How they treated us black American baseball players, as if we were white, and even better.

When in our land, the United States, we could only eat in very bad restaurants, only for blacks, there, the whites invited us to the best restaurants for whites and for everyone. And they put us up in the best hotels.

Now I find you in the Major Leagues, and you are Venezuelan, top star, black and in my position, catcher.

Besides, my dear Salvy, you are a tremendous hitter, with good power. And you know how much baseball appreciates catchers who hit well.

Most of the news I read about baseball in Kansas City say, that without you, the home team would not be in first place, in a spectacular fight with the Indians.

And that is an interesting Division, with Twins, Indians, Tigers and White Sox.

That “the Division is very interesting” reflects how much you mean to the Royals, as a hitter and as a catcher.

At 34 years old, in the best of your life, we can only wish you, your admirers like me from this More Here, which you call Beyond, that you continue your career as always, with the same smile and the quality of play that you exhibit daily.

Many have compared you to me, as published in a San Luis newspaper. But I also find you comparable to Johnny Bench and Yogi Berra. Also catchers, and good hitters.

The entire Kansas City roster plays very well ,and the manager, Matt Quatraro, does a tremendously successful job. Of course, not a single tree makes a mountain, not a single big leaguer wins championships.

Your team has a record of 24-17, and two teams in the Division have reached 24 victories, the others, the Indians, 24-16. The Twins play their best too, 23-16; the Tigers, 20-19 and the White Sox 18-28.

Interesting group that brings greater emotions to at least four cities.

The Royals have become regulars in the postseason, even winning the World Series against the Mets in 2015, when you hit .286, with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. Showed that you are as good during the calendar year, as you are under the highest of pressures. Complete baseball player, my friend Salvy.

For all that, you no longer belong just to Valencia, but to the entire world of baseball. You are admired, you are respected, and you deserve it.

My best wishes for you now, and always…

Josh.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Joshua Gibson para Salvador Pérez

Amigazo Salvy:

Me lo paso pendiente de los bigleaguers venezolanos, porque jugué en Caracas y en Maracaibo, cuando al comienzo de los años 40 del Siglo anterior, comenzaba allá el beisbol profesional.

Pero, fue algo lejos del beisbol, lo que más me sorprendió y me gustó de allá: Cómo nos trataban a los peloteros negros estadounidenses, como si éramos blancos, y hasta mejor.

Cuando en nuestra tierra, Estados Unidos, solo podíamos comer en restaurantes muy malos, solo para negros, allá, los blancos nos invitaban a los mejores restaurantes para blancos y para todo el mundo. Y nos alojaban en los mejores hoteles.

Ahora te encuentro en Grandes Ligas, y eres venezolano, máxima estrella, negro y en mi posición, catcher.

Además, mi querido Salvy, eres tremendo bateador, con buen poder. Y ya sabes cuánto aprecian en el beisbol a los receptores que batean bien.

Cuanta noticia leo acerca del beisbol en Kansas City, dice que sin ti el equipo de la casa no estaría en primer lugar, ahí en lucha espectacular con los Indios.

Y esa es una División interesante, con Twins, Indios, Tigres y Media Blancas.

Eso de que “la División es muy interesante”, pondera lo que significas para los Royals, como bateador y como receptor.

A los 34 años de edad, en lo mejor de tu vida, solo debemos desearte tus admiradores como yo, desde este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, que sigas tu carrera como hasta ahora, con la misma sonrisa y la calidad de juego diario de siempre.

Te han comparado conmigo, tal y como lo publicó un diario de San Luis. Pero también encuentro que te comparan con Johnny Bench y con Yogi Berra. Es decir, catchers buenos bateadores.

Todo el roster de Kansas City juega muy bien y el mánager, Matt Quatraro, hace tremendo y acertado trabajo. Por supuesto, ni un solo árbol hace montaña, ni un solo bigleaguer gana campeonatos.

Ustedes tienen récord de 24-17, y dos equipos en la División han llegado a 24 victorias, los otros, los Indios, 24-16. Los Twins juegan al máximo también, 23-16; los Tigres, 20-19 y los Medias Blancas 18-28.

Interesante grupo que brinda mayores emociones, por lo menos a cuatro ciudades.

Los Royals se han hecho asiduos de la postemporada, incluso, en 2015 les ganaran la Serie Mundial a los Mets, cuando bateaste para .286, con par de jonrones y cuatro remolcadas. O sea, eres tan bueno durante el calendario del año como en la más alta de las presiones. Pelotero completo, amigo Salvy.

Por todo eso, ya no perteneces a Valencia nada más, sino a todo el mundo del beisbol. Se te admira, se te respeta, como lo mereces.

Mis deseos por lo mejor para ti ahora y siempre…

Josh.