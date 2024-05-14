Why the Marlins Pay Arráez Close to $10 Million – Por Qué los Marlins Pagan Casi $10 Millones a Arráez

“There are no paths to peace; peace is the way… (Mahatma Gandhi)

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from.

Jorge Figueroa N. from Hermosilllo, states: “Here we have a Municipal President who really likes baseball. Several sports journalists meet with him frequently because they publish these gatherings on social media, but they do not rescue anything from the great history of the Fernando M. Ortiz Stadium, in which Héctor Espino won seven batting championships, Miguel Sotelo and Baltazar Arredondo pitched no hit-no-run, the Pirates and Braves faced each other in the ’40s, Casey Stangel and Connie Mack played there, and these journalists do nothing to rescue anything from that history, not even with an allusive plaque.”

Sinhanie Richardson, from Miami, asks: “How is it possible that the Marlins send Luis Arráez in a trade to the Padres, for three minor league players, ‘for economic reasons’, but they have to pay him close to 10 million dollars of this year’s salary, because in San Diego they will only pay the $740,000 minimum fees?”

Dear friend Sin: Luis can go to arbitration in 2025 and be a free agent in 2026. It is clear that the Marlins will not be able to pay him the $50 million or more that he will earn per season. That is, they would lose him without receiving anything. In the operation they just carried out, they have three young players from the minors. It’s something.

Demóstenes J. Prado, from Higuerote, asks: “What is that story about a big leaguer throwing two no-hitters in the same day?”

Dear friend Demo: It was not “on the same day”, but consecutively. On June 11, 1938, soon to be 86 years ago, Reds left-hander Johnny Vander Meer, 22 years old then, threw in Cincinnati against the Boston Bumblebees, a game without hits, with a score of 3-0.

Four days later, on the 15th, it was Johnny’s turn to start another game, but at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. The first under artificial light in New York. He then dominated the Dodgers without a hit, with a 6-0 finish. The audience, of course, mostly supporters of the locals, rewarded de Vander Meer with an emotional and prolonged ovation.

He has been the only one in the Major Leagues to throw two no-hitters in a row. To overcome it, a pitcher must achieve three consecutive no-hit, no-runs.

Since then, Vander Meer has been known as Johnny Double No-Hit.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Por Qué los Marlins Pagan Casi $10 Millones a Arráez

“No hay caminos para la paz; la paz es el camino… (Mahatma Gandhi)

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad, desde donde escribes.

Jorge Figueroa N. de Hermosilllo, plantea: “Aquí tenemos un Presidente Municipal que le gusta mucho el beisbol. Varios periodistas deportivos se reúnen con él frecuentemente porque esas tertulias las publican en redes sociales, pero no rescatan algo de la gran historia del estadio Fernando M. Ortiz, en el cual Héctor Espino ganó siete campeonatos de bateo, Miguel Sotelo y Baltazar Arredondo lanzaron sin hit ni carrera, ahí se enfrentaron los Piratas y Bravos por los años ’40, ahí jugaron Casey Stangel Connie Mack, y estos periodistas no hacen nada para rescatar algo de esa historia, siquiera con una placa alusiva”.

Sinhanie Richardson, de Miami, pregunta: “¿Cómo es posible que los Marlins manden a Luis Arráez en un cambio a los Padres, por tres peloteros de las menores, ‘por razones económicas’, pero tienen que pagarle cerca de 10 millones de dólares del sueldo de este año, porque en San Diego pagarán solamente los $740 mil de los honorarios mínimos?”.

Amigo Sin: Luis puede ir a arbitraje en 2025 y ser agente libre en 2026. Está claro que los Marlins no podrán pagarle los $50 millones o más que cobrará por temporada. Es decir, lo perderían sin recibir nada. En la operación que acaban de hacer, les quedan los tres jóvenes de las menores. Algo es algo.

Demóstenes J. Prado, de Higuerote, pregunta: “¿Cómo es esa historia de que un bigleaguer tiró dos juegos sin hits en un mismo día?”

Amigo Demo: No fue “en un mismo día”, sino consecutivos. El 11 de junio de 1938, hará pronto 86 años, el zurdo de los Rojos, Johnny Vander Meer, de 22 años de edad, tiró en Cincinnati frente a los Abejorros de Boston, un juego sin incogibles, para pizarra de 3-0.

Cuatro días después, el día 15, le tocó a Johnny abrir otro juego, pero en Ebbets Field, de Brooklyn. El primero bajo la luz artificial en Nueva York. Dominó entonces a los Dodgers sin hits, con final de 6-0. El público, por supuesto, mayoría partidario de los locales, premió a de Vander Meer con una emocionada y prolongada ovación.

Ha sido el único en Grandes Ligas en tirar dos no-hits en fila. Para superarlo, hay que lograr tres no hit no run consecutivos.

Desde entonces, Vander Meer es conocido como Johnny Double No-Hit.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5