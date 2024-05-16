Consecutive Hits Caught by a Fan – Batazos Consecutivos Captura un Fanático

“Dear grandson, what will you do when you are like me?

Lots of Diet, dear grandfather!”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE = The Question of the Week: Luis Arráez is a good candidate to win another batting title. Who was the first Latin American to achieve those honors?

The Answer: It was the Mexican, Beto Ávila, with the 1954 Indians, whom he led to the World Series with a .341 average. Series in which they faced the Giants, with Willie Mays, who had also been the leader of the National League hitters, with 345. In addition, it was the Series of Mays’ historic catch deep in center field and with his back to home plate play. The Giants won the Series in four games.

The story from 41 years ago from Yankee Stadium to Seattle

One afternoon, when I was covering the Yankees and Mets games, it occurred to me to do a survey among regulars at the Yankee Stadium bleachers. I managed to select 23 who had attended no less than 20 games in each of the last 10 seasons. The question was, how many batted, fair or foul balls have you managed to catch?

The topic was strange, so I assumed it would interest readers. But I never imagined that now, in this May 2024, 41 years later, I would remember that, because of what happened at the Mariners stadium in Seattle.

Logically, I previously informed you that of the 23 respondents in 1983, only one had caught a ball in the bleachers at the Yankees’ home. He told me that it was one of the first home runs hit by Elston Howard with the Yankees.

In that baseball home in the deep west, something has happened that is supposed to have never happened and is feared will never happen again.

You know the story that only one of 23 Yankee Stadium bleacher patrons over the years had caught a batted ball during a game.

Well, what happened in Seattle was that a young gentleman, named Julius Petrika, who for years has usually acquired a season ticket and his seat is in the stands, but in the corner of left field, on the edge of The bleachers caught two foul balls in just about 20 seconds.

In the first inning, Josh Rojas of the Mariners fouled Royals starter Brady Singer into the glove of Petrika, who made the save and showed off his trophy, raising it as if he were the Statue of Liberty.

On the next pitch, Rojas connected again the same way. And Petrika captured again, then raised two hands with two balls.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Batazos Consecutivos Captura un Fanático

“Nieto amado, ¿qué harás cuando seas como yo?

¡Mucha Dieta, querido abuelo!”

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE = La Pregunta de la Semana: Luis Arráez es buen candidato para ganar otro título de bateo. ¿Quién fue el primer latinoamericano que logró esos honores?

La Respuesta: Fue el mexicano, Beto Ávila, con los Indios de 1954, a quienes con promedio de .341, condujo hasta la Serie Mundial. Serie en la cual enfrentaron a los Gigantes, con Willie Mays, quien también había sido líder de los bateadores de la Nacional, con 345. Además, fue la Serie de la histórica atrapada de Mays en lo profundo del center field y de espaldas al home play. La Serie la ganaron los Gigantes en cuatro juegos.

La historia de hace 41 años de Yankee Stadium a Seattle

Cierta tarde, cuando cubría los juegos de Yankees y Mets, se me ocurrió hacer una encuesta entre asiduos a los bleachers de Yankee stadium. Logré seleccionar a 23 que habían asistido a no menos de 20 juegos en cada una de las últimas 10 temporadas. La pregunta fue, ¿cuántas pelotas bateadas, de fair o de fouls has logrado capturar?

El tema era extraño, por lo que suponía iba a interesar a los lectores. Pero nunca imaginé que ahora, en este mayo de 2024, 41 años después, iba a recordar aquello, por lo que ha ocurrido en el estadio de los Marineros, en Seattle.

Lógicamente, antes les informo, que de los 23 encuestados de 1983, solamente uno había agarrado una pelota en los bleachers de la casa de los Yankees. Me dijo que fue la de un jonrón de los primeros conectados por Elston Howard con los Yankees.

En aquella casa del beisbol en terrenos del profundo oeste, ha ocurrido algo que se supone jamás había ocurrido y se teme que jamás vuelva a ocurrir.

Ya conocen la historia de que solamente uno de 23 clientes de los bleachers de Yankee Stadium durante años, había capturado un pelota bateada durante un juego.

Pues, lo ocurrido en Seattle fue que un joven caballero, de nombre, Julius Petrika, quien hace años, suele adquirir un abono por toda la temporada y su asiento está en la tribuna, pero en la esquina del left field, en el límite con los bleachers, capturó en solo unos 20 segundos y de aire dos pelotas bateadas de foul.

En el primer inning, Josh Rojas, de los Marineros, le conectó al abridor de los Royals, Brady Singer, foul al guante de Petrika, quien atajó y mostro su trofeo elevándolo como si él fuera la Estatua de la Libertad.

Al siguiente lanzamiento, Rojas volvió a conectar por la misma vía. Y Petrika capturó otra vez, para elevar entonces dos manos con dos pelotas.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5