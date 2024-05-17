45 Years in Prison for Sex with a Minor – 45 Años de Cárcel Por Sexo Con Una Menor

“Working is less boring than having fun”… (Charles Baudelaire)

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE).Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mel Hall, Yankees outfielder between 1989 and 1992, is serving a 45-year sentence in a Texas prison for having had sexual relations during those years in New York, with a girl, then 15 years old. Mel also played with the Cubs, Indians, Giants and in Japan…

** The Astros’ Dominican pitcher, Ronel Blanco, 30 years old and with three seasons of experience in the Major Leagues, believed he could deceive the umpires, who are now very dedicated to examining pitchers. The first base umpire, in a game with the Athletics, Erich Bacchus said that he discovered on his glove “something more sticky than any he had never found in these functions.” Blanco was suspended for 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount of money. Ronel has a career record of 6-1, 3.58. And this year, 4-0, 2.09. What you should be doing guy, is taking care of are those numbers…

“Ignorance is not a sin but, heavy it is!”… Fray Romualdo.

-o-o-o-

** 32-year-old Cuban outfielder Jorge Soler of the Giants, is on the injured list. But he started to hit in practice, preparing to return to the game. Well, a fowl-ball that bounced off the roof of the protective mesh, came back down violently and hit Soler in the head, who is now being treated by trainers and doctors, to see when he can return to the lineup…

** In the Central Division of the National League, the Brewers (26-17) and the Cubs (25-19) are in an interesting fight. That’s why at Wrigley Field they look to add pitching in the bullpen. And they got reliever Tyson Miller from the Mariners in exchange for infielder Jake Slaughter. Miller, 28, has so far, nine appearances this year, with a 3.09 ERA, and 12 strikeouts in 11.2 innings… Good going guys, good going!!…

** The billionaire owner of the Mets, Steve Cohen, is very concerned, because when he bought the team, on September 14, 2020, he thought it would be not very difficult to reach the World Series. After less than four years at the helm of the Citi Field business, his enthusiasm and love for the team, has not waned at all, but he has realized and confessed that, “this is more uphill than I thought”… It will dawn, and we’ll see!…

-o-o-o-

“Money is a seed. Don’t eat all your seeds. Plant some, and you will achieve financial greatness in your life”… Varela Cavazos.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

45 Años de Cárcel Por Sexo Con Una Menor

“Trabajar es menos aburrido que divertirse”… (Charles Baudelaire)

Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE).Coral Gables Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mel Hall, outfielder de los Yankees entre 1989 y 1992, cumple sentencia de 45 años en una cárcel de Texas, por haber mantenido relaciones sexuales durante esos años en Nueva York, con una niña, entonces de 15 años de edad. Mel también jugó con Cachorros, Indios, Gigantes y en Japón…

** El lanzador dominicano de los Astros, Ronel Blanco, de 30 años y con experiencia de tres temporadas en Grandes Ligas, creyó poder engañar a los umpires, quienes ahora están muy dedicados a examinar a los pitchers. El umpire de primera base, en juego con los Atléticos, Erich Bacchus, dijo que le descubrió en el guante “algo tan pegajoso como jamás había encontrado en estas funciones”. Suspendieron a Blanco durante 10 juegos y lo multaron por una suma que no dieron a conocer. Ronel tiene marca en sus temporadas, de 6-1, 3.58. Y este año, 4-0, 2.09. Lo que debes cuidar, son esos números, muchachón…

“La ignorancia no es pecado, pero ¡cómo pesa!”… Fray Romualdo.

-o-o-o-

** El outfielder cubano de 32 años, Jorge Soler, de los Gigantes, está en la lista de los lesionados. Pero bateaba en las prácticas, en preparación para regresar al juego. La pelota de un foul que rebotó en el techo de la malla protectora, volvió abajo con violencia y golpeó en la cabeza a Soler, quien ahora es atendido por trainers y médicos, a ver cuándo puede volver a la alineación…

** En la División Central de la Liga Nacional, Cerveceros (26-17) y Cachorros (25-19) están en interesante lucha. Por eso en Wrigley Field buscan pitcheo para el bullpen. Y consiguieron al relevista, Tyson Miller, de los Marineros, a cambio del infielder Jake Slaughter. Miller, de 28 años, tenía nueve apariciones este año, con efectividad de 3.09, y 12 strikeouts en 11.2 innings… ¡Van bien muchachos, van bien!…

** El multimillonario propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, está muy inquieto, porque al comprar el equipo, el 14 de septiembre de 2020, pensó que no era muy difícil alcanzar la Serie Mundial. A menos de cuatro años al frente del negocio de Citi Field, no decae su entusiasmo ni el amor por la divisa, pero sí ha confesado sentir que “esto es más cuesta arriba de lo que yo pensaba”… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

-o-o-o-

“El dinero es una semilla. No te comas todas tus semillas. Planta algunas y lograrás la grandeza financiera en tu vida”... Varela Cavazos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

