 This Very International Prize, Called Abelardo Raidi – Premio Muy Internacional Este, Llamado Abelardo Raidi

“Write, write, something remains”… Kotapa Delgado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fellow journalist William F. Araujo informed me by email from Buenos Aires.

They confirmed it to me from Paris, headquarters of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

From Madrid they informed me that it was there, where the Convention took place this year, that the the prize recipient was selected.

In Caracas, my boss and dear friend, President of the Circle of Sports Journalists of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez González, celebrated with the whole gang.

The Major League Baseball Writers Association published it in all its media.

From three continents (Europe, Oceania and America), I receive messages from readers and colleagues.

In Miami I have been overwhelmed with hundreds of congratulations and dozens of interviews.

It’s quite hectic to win an award like the one from the AIPS.

They point out the 77 years I have been in journalism, including 64 in baseball.

I fear becoming arrogant, presumptuous, boastful, which I have always easily avoided, because there were no reasons in my 95 years of age. But now, when I’m flying toward 96, this maelstrom caused by AIPS, Chávez González and company arises.

What is AIPS?

The acronym for the original name, in French, Association Internationale de la Presse Sportiva. An independent organization, representative of sports media.

It has 9,500 members around the world, including 161 National Associations of sports journalists. It was founded in Paris in 1924 by Frantz Reichel, head of Games Press, and recognized by the International Olympic Committee and Sports Federations.

The Original Announcement

AIPS honored with the Abelardo Raidi International Journalism Award the dean of the specialty, the Venezuelan, Juan Vené, and others from Latin America, for their careers in sports journalism and their resumes, examples for society.

Juan Vené For Venezuela

It began in 1947 and won the Venezuelan National Journalism Award in 1957.

In 1960 he worked on his first baseball World Series, a classic that he covered for 45 years. He broadcast Major League games on the radio for several decades.

He was the official voice in Spanish of the television program Lo Mejor de la Semana, and the first Latin American elector for the Hall of Fame. He has written 21 books, most about baseball, the most important being 5,000 Años de Beisbol (5,000 Years of Baseball).

He is considered the most important Spanish-language baseball journalist in the world.

Juan Vené’s daily column Juan Vené en la Pelota appears in dozens of newspapers and websites throughout the Caribbean and the United States.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Premio Muy Internacional Este, Llamado Abelardo Raidi

“Escribe, escribe, que algo queda”… Kotapa Delgado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Me lo informó por un email desde Buenos Aires, el compañero periodista, William F. Araujo.

Me lo confirmaron desde París, sede de la International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Desde Madrid me anunciaron que allá, donde fue este año la Convención, habían decidido lo del premio.

En Caracas, mi jefe y querido amigo, Presidente del Círculo de Periodistas Deportivos de Venezuela, Hugo Chávez González, celebraba con toda la pandilla.

La Major League Baseball Writers Association, lo publicó en todos sus medios.

De tres Continentes (Europa, Oceanía y América), recibo mensajes de lectores y colegas.

En Miami me apabullan con centenares de felicitaciones y docenas de entrevistas.

Agitado esto de ganarse un premio como el de la AIPS.

Me señalan los 77 años que llevo en el periodismo, incluidos 64 en el beisbol.

Temo volverme arrogante, presuntuoso, fanfarrón, lo que siempre he evitado fácilmente, porque no hubo motivos en mis 95 años de edad. Pero ahora, cuando vuelo hacia los 96, surge esta vorágine provocada por AIPS, Chávez González y compañía.

¿Qué es AIPS?

Las siglas por el nombre original, en francés, Association Internationale de la Presse Sportiva. Organización independiente, representante de medios deportivos.

Tiene nueve mil 500 miembros en el mundo, incluidas 161 Asociaciones Nacionales de periodistas deportivos. Fue fundada en París, en 1924, por Frantz Reichel, jefe de Games Press, y reconocida por el Comité Olímpico Internacional y por las Federaciones Deportivas.

El Anuncio Original

AIPS exaltó con el Premio Internacional de periodismo Abelardo Raidi, al decano de la especialidad, el venezolano, Juan Vené, y a otros de América Latina, por las trayectorias en el periodismo deportivo y las hojas de vida, ejemplos para la sociedad.

Juan Vené Por Venezuela:

Se inicia en 1947 y gana el Premio Nacional de Periodismo de Venezuela en 1957.

En 1960 trabaja en su primera Serie Mundial de beisbol, clásico que cubrió durante 45 años. Transmitió por radio juegos de Grandes Ligas por varios lustros.

Fue voz oficial en español del programa televisivo Lo Mejor de la Semana, y primer latinoamericano elector para el Hall de la Fama. Ha escrito 21 libros, la mayoría acerca del beisbol, el más importante, 5,000 Años de Beisbol.

Es el periodista en castellano más importante del beisbol a nivel mundial.

Su columna diaria Juan Vené en la Pelota, aparece en decenas de diarios y páginas web, en toda el área del Caribe y Estados Unidos.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com