Letters from Beyond: From Beto Ávila to Víctor González – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Beto Ávila a Víctor González

Dear Victor:

At 28 years of age, you have an extraordinary future in your hands: you are the reliever the Yankees need, so your native Mexican home, Tuxman, Nayarit, can now celebrate.

In the Bronx, they would never have traded Trey Sweeney if they didn’t see a remarkable future. That boy, 24 years old, tremendous shortstop, was seriously in the Bronx’s plans. But they sent him to Los Angeles, for you and for the Venezuelan Jorbit Vivas.

It is also true that your acquisition was accelerated because in the Bronx they lost, via free agent, the Dominican left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta, now with the Padres.

For this reason, the Yankees need you as you are, because you can relieve long innings, and you can make the last outs. That is very important for the future.

In case you are interested, I am a native of Veracruz, and in 1954, with the Indians, I was the American League’s leading hitter, but the most important thing was, that we won the League title, even though the Giants won the World Series against us. It’s the story dear friend.

Well, Víctor, my friend, you already have four seasons of experience in the Majors, with a good record, 11-5, 3.15, five saves. And in the current campaign, 2-1, 2.63, two saves. Excellent numbers!

If you examine your life, you have to trust your good physical condition, because your genes are extraordinary. You have had four uncles who were professional baseball players in Mexico; Fernando González, Rodolfo González, Vinicio González and Joel Navarro.

On the other hand, you already know the brilliant history of the Yankees’ relief pitching, from the historic Puerto Rican, Tite Arroyo, a left-hander like you, to the Panamanian right-hander Mariano Rivera, the best reliever of all time.

You have what it takes to be part of that history of the famous Yankees bullpen.

At the end of this season you will be able to go to arbitration, and be a free agent in 2027. My advice is, that you leave the business part in the hands of the agents, and you dedicate yourself to staying in as good condition as possible to pitch.

But ask your agents to try to avoid both, arbitration and free agency. Remember the traditional advice: “Better a bad settlement, than a good war.”

I think you have done well with your salary: 580,500 dollars from the Dodgers in 2021;$720 thousand, in 2022, the same as in 2023; and $860,000 this year, with the Yankees .

Of course in 2025 you must take the leap to be a millionaire. I mean, to earn a million or more per season.

Take it easy, but be very dedicated to your career. Love and respect baseball. Recognize the value of the fans and the importance of the show, as well.

May everything continue well in your career.

Above all, I wish you the best possible health…

Beto.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Beto Ávila a Víctor González

Apreciado Víctor:

A los 28 años de edad, tienes en tus manos un extraordinario futuro: eres el relevista que necesitan los Yankees, por lo que tu lar nativo mexicano, Tuxman, Nayarit, ya puede celebrar.

En el Bronx, jamás hubieran dado a Trey Sweeney en un cambio, si no vislumbraran un notable futuro. Ese muchacho, de 24 años, tremendo shortstop, estaba seriamente en los planes del Bronx. Pero lo mandaron a Los Ángeles, por ti y por el venezolano Jorbit Vivas.

Es cierto también que tu adquisición fue acelerada porque en el Bronx perdieron, vía agente libre, al lanzador zurdo dominicano Wandy Peralta, ahora con los Padres.

Por eso, los Yankees te necesitan como eres, ya que igual relevas largo, que haces los últimos outs. Eso es muy importante para el futuro.

Por si te interesa, soy nativo de Veracruz, y en 1954, con los Indios, fui líder bateador de la Liga Americana, pero lo más importante fue que ganamos el título de la Liga, aún cuando los Gigantes nos ganaron la Serie Mundial. Es la historia querido amigo.

Bueno, Víctor amigo, ya tienes experiencia de cuatro temporadas en las Mayores, con buen récord, de 11-5, 3.15, cinco salvados. Y en la actual campaña, 2-1, 2.63, dos salvados. ¡Excelentes números!

Si se examina tu vida, hay que confiar en tus buenas condiciones, porque los genes son extraordinarios. Has tenido cuatro tíos peloteros profesionales en México; Fernando González, Rodolfo González, Vinicio González y Joel Navarro.

Por otra parte, ya conoces la brillante historia de relevista de los Yankees, desde el histórico puertorriqueño, Tite Arroyo, zurdo como tú, hasta el derecho de Panamá, Mariano Rivera, el mejor relevista de todos los tiempos.

Tú tienes con qué ingresar a esa historia de los insignes Yankees del bullpen.

Al concluir esta temporada podrás ir a arbitraje, y ser agente libre en 2027. Mi consejo es que dejes eso de tu negocio, en manos de los agentes, y tú dedícate a mantenerte lo mejor posible para lanzar.

Pero pídeles a tus agentes que traten de evitar, tanto el arbitraje, como quedar libre. Recuerda la tradicional conseja: “Mejor un mal arreglo que una buena guerra”.

Creo que has ido bien con tus honorarios: de los Dodgers en 2021, 580 mil 500 dólares; en 2022, $720 mil, igual que en 2023; y este año con los Yankees, $860 mil.

Por supuesto que en 2025 debes dar el salto para ser millonario. Digo yo, para ganar un millón o más por temporada.

Tómalo con calma, pero muy dedicado a tú carrera. Adora al beisbol y respétalo. Reconoce el valor de los fanáticos y la importancia del espectáculo.

Que todo siga muy bien en tu carrera.

Sobre todo, te deseo la mejor salud posible…

Beto.