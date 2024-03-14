34TH ANNUAL LATINO MVP AWARDS – OFFICIAL BALLOT ANNOUNCED

Image Credit: Latino Sports

BRONX, NY (March 14, 2024) — It has been 34 years since Latino Sports founded the mission to uphold the responsibility of recognizing the stellar on-and-off-the-field performances made by Latinos across Major League Baseball.

In 1990, the inaugural Latino MVP Award was presented to Texas Rangers outfielder and Puerto Rican native Rubén Sierra. Sierra expressed his feelings for the honor and award with immense gratitude, which ultimately gauged our path forward to awarding countless players with the oldest and most prestigious award given to a Latino player.

Throughout the years, the award has vastly grown with the most transcending Latino players being named a Latino MVP Award recipient such as David Ortiz, Albert Pujols, Pedro Martínez, Miguel Cabrera, Yadier Molina, and many more, (2022: Manny Machado, NL & Yordan Álvarez, AL).

After 2015, the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association (LSWBA) expanded the Latino MVP Award to honor a starting pitcher, reliever/closer, and rookie in each respective league (American & National).

As of recent years, many active and former MLB players, managers, and coaches have compared the Latino MVP Award to winning a “Latin Grammy.”

“One of the highest ones on my list, probably number one,” said Manny Machado after winning the 2022 National League LatinoMVP award. “Just to get nominated and winning it and being able to do it as a Latino player and you know it’s just, I mean from what I’ve heard it’s just an unbelievable honor and I’m blessed to have accomplished it.”

We are proud that Major League Baseball has joined us in providing the resources to take the award to greater heights by becoming the official sponsor of the Latino MVP Awards.

We would like to take this opportunity to go in depth on the milestones sought out in the 2023 Latino MVP Award Official Ballot.

The 2023 Latino MVP Award Official Ballot includes 36 players, to go along with 25/30 MLB teams represented — marking a new record for the most MLB teams on a Latino MVP Award Ballot in a given year.

We at Latino Sports, encourage everyone to go out, and place their votes on this year’s historic Latino MVP Award Ballot. Please email us at latsports@aol.com with your votes and feedback.

